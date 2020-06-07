sales Rating

Bait and switch dealer. Their sales manager promised to sell me a specific Altima hybrid for $5,000 MSRP. These cars aren't moving, at least at Antioch. They had 12 new 2008s on the lot and at least 5 2007s which were advertised at $5K off MSRP. On Friday, 5/30/08, I called Antioch Nissan to ask if they would do $5K off the list for the 2008. I'd make the 40 mile drive that day if they would. I checked nissanusa.com which has a feature that allows you to see a dealer's current inventory of new cars, which is how I knew they had 12 2008's and precisely which models including VIN. I spoke with Joe Pelacios who said he would check with his managers. A few minutes later, I received a call from Carlos Torres, who presented himself as a manager with authority. He said "yes." As I said, I had already done my research and asked if they would sell me either the base or base plus convenience package for $5K off. Carlos said that Antioch would sell any Altima Hybrid to me for $5K if I came in that day or the next. Carlos agreed, but clarified that the $5K off did not include tax, title or license. Although I assumed the $5K discount included all rebates and incentives, I asked Carlos to confirm that Antioch was keeping the rebate check, which was acceptable. I told him that I would be driving from far away, and that I was only coming in to Antioch for this deal, and even offered to commit to a specific car so that the car wouldn't be "sold" to someone else before I got there. Carlos said, don't worry, they had plenty; just pick the car I liked, and I would get it for $5K off list. Carlos then said come in and ask for him or Joe. I made an appointment with Joe. Although I was ready to head straight out to Antioch on Friday, Joe recommended I come in Saturday, so I made an appointment with him for the next day. I actually asked about a specific car and gave him the VIN and price. I made a point of saying I wanted a car with less than 50 miles on the odometer, preferably less than 20. Joes wouldn't check, but said that he test drove that car on Wednesday and that it had less than 20 miles on it. On Saturday 5/31/08, I packed my wife and kids into the car and made the 45 minute drive out to Antioch, hitting some weekend traffic on Highway 4. Carlos wasn't there, but Joe was. Just like nissanusa.com indicated, there were 12 new 2008 Altima Hybrids. I found the car that Joe and I had spoken about over the phone, and took it for a test drive. Instead of the less than 20 miles, the car actually had 134 miles on the odometer. However, the car drove fine and at a $5K discount, I wasn't going to quibble. Besides, it turned out Joe was a rookie in his first month on the job, so I cut him some slack. Since the $5K discount was to apply on all of the 2008 NAH's, my wife asked to test drive a slightly more expensive one. That's when the trouble began. Joe went to get the keys for the other car, but didn't return right away. When he did, he brought the Finance Manager. I'm afraid I didn't catch her name, but she was very professional, and seemed genuinely distressed. She said that when Joe had come to get the key for the second car, she became concerned. I suppose that she didn't want a rookie salesman to spend time on test drives unless there was a sure sale involved. Anyway, when Joe told her the deal Carlos had promised me, she came out to tell me that she was sorry, but they couldn't give me the discount. She let me explain my side of the story, and was even more sorry that I had driven so far because of Carlos' promise. She said the Carlos shouldn't have said that, and that he would be reprimanded, and then asked if she could do anything to make it up to me. I think she was being honest and sincere. I explained that I had come all the way, with the specific intention of buying a specific car at the price that I was promised, and that Antioch should honor its commitments. She left to speak with her bo Read more