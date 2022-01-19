1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Brought my 2016 z06 in for a slight clunk into 2nd gear at low speeds only, normal driving shifts were great. I also asked them to look over the shocks, right front and right rear appear to be leaking. I was told it was most likely torque converter failure from the shop foreman and that they wanted to do the triple flush based on a bulletin. After reading the bulletin later on it doesn't seem to apply to my concern. bulletin 18-NA-355 states perform triple drain and fill for a shake and or shudder between 25 and 80 mph. I did not have either of those symptoms and the clunk into 2nd gear was below 25 mph so it still doesnt apply to the bulletin. No shake no shudder just a clunk into 2nd gear only. So i go to pick it up and ask about the shocks and the service advisor forgot to put that on the ticket for the tech to look at. That wasnt very impressive! Im told to drive the car for 500 miles and see if the concern is still present and that the transmission will have to learn shift points again so it might shift odd for the first few miles. So i drive the car around town normal driving stop and go traffic and its a nightmare to drive, it slams into first gear from a stop like your in neutral rev it up and throw in into drive. all other gear are extremely harsh and slam into gear. extremely erratic shifts and the second day i started hearing a roaring noise from the transmission that went away in 4th gear and higher. Noise comes back in 3rd and lower. on the way home after hearing the noise, the car started revving up like i put it in neutral but it was still in drive. This happened several times before i could make the 10 mile drive home. I thought i was going to be stranded on the side of the road. Each time it happened I had to slow down or pull over and then out of nowhere it would be back in gear and drive. It did the same thing on the way to the dealer the very next monday and i got the car back on that thursday. I drop off a perfectly good driving car with a slight clunk into 2nd gear and get back basically an undriveable car. when dropping the car back off monday I asked about the shocks again and showed the service advisor a picture of the leak. Also showed her a video on the PDR of the vehicle not pulling in gear and just revving up. she didnt even know what the PDR was, I had to show her how to use it and get to it from the home screen. late monday afternoon got a call and the service advisor told me the transmission was going to be removed to find out what was damaged and that they would rebuild it or replace it based on the price difference. I then get a call tuesday afternoon that the car was done and ready to be picked up. I could not get my head wrapped around how we went from transmission removal to find what was damaged, to a fixed car in half a day. Service advisor said they did a triple flush and that i need to drive it for 200 miles and see if the concern is still there. i couldnt believe what i was hearing. another flush is going to fix my car when the first one didnt. i told her they did the triple flush last week, she said they have to do 3 flushes. I'm like WHAT that dosent make sense. its a triple drain and fill that is performed during the same service not 3 different services. At this point i just want my car back. i had to asked AGAIN about the shocks and she said oh yeah they are not leaking. again WHAT i showed her the picture of the shock leaking. she goes oh I've seen them wet before but not leaking. I mean now im just talking to [non-permissible content removed]. How can you see wet fluid around the shock shaft seal and not call it leaking. this vehicle has the magnetic ride suspension, so a fluid level change within the shock could make it ride different. Now maybe you can say its not leaking bad enough for warranty to cover it just yet but DONT tell me its not leaking at all. the car has just over 10,000 miles. Two shocks were wet the other two were bone dry But im the stupid one. I verified with another dealer about the triple flush service, I was told they flush 3 times within the same service and road test to relearn the transmission. This whole thing was just very disappointing, this is a very expensive car that i am proud to own and take very good care of. So now that i have the car back a second time the shifts are great no slipping no harsh shifts. so how did we go from the transmission has to come out to find out whats damaged to performing another flush that unlike the first one fixes the shifts. what happened to the first flush that caused all the erratic and harsh shifts? what caused the roaring grinding noise i was hearing from the transmission that is now gone? and what premature damaged has that caused? I mean it might shift fine for the warranty to run out but what then, all that hard shifting and slamming into gear, the roaring noise had to of done some unforeseen damage that we just wont know. so thats a little scary to me now. Read more