Hello....Is this thing on?
by 05/10/2020on
I guess they don’t want to deal. Reached out on Edmunds and CarGurus and never heard a thing. Too bad, they have the truck I want and I was willing to buy that day. Perhaps my review will change if they reach out and accept the offer I made.
Buy a car somewhere else
by 12/31/2018on
I guess when the Sales Manger (John Tusieseina) is a family member of the General Manager (Brian Tusieseina) he can disrespect a customer. I had bought a car and had the deal done and papers signed, after talking to the general manager Brian Tusieseina about a deal that was made during the process for a possible change in color on the rims of the car I was told by the sales manager John Tusieseina that I could be lying about the deal. I am not a liar, and for you to disrespect and insult me cost you a loss of a sale. So buyer beware.
Disappointed
by 12/29/2018on
On Saturday, December 15, 2018, I inquired online for a Ram 3500. Usually when you inquire about a vehicle online, you get flooded with calls, and emails.. That didn't happen. Anyway, on December 17, I reached out about 12:30pm Est to the number online about the truck onCarGurus. I informed her that I had already filled out the credit application and I was ready to purchase. The entire process just seemed like they weren't real interested in my business once I said I wanted to complete a true online purchase because I'm located far away. Instead on the process being quick and actually having a "salesman" focus on ME and make sure my needs were being met, that didn't happen either.. However the truck is an awesome truck for a sweet deal so I decided to continue. My issue became, if you do not have the capability to offer internet sales... DON'T. Don't offer a half service and blame your customer for not actually being in the office?? It seemed that I was more excited about the purchase than any of them about the sale. I immediately sent over ALL necessary documents to complete the financing within a hour of texting the internet Sales rep. The back and forth became an all day event. I was cool with this until after they received all the information, then as a customer, I felt abandoned. I didn't get any communication regularly or in a timely manner, my questions wasn't answered, and I was dragged along for almost 15 days.. It's December 29, and still no communication, no updates, and most importantly, NO TRUCK. From my understanding, the deal isn't even closed. Now as a professional with common sense, I can Conclude one of two things.. Either A, they're working on customers in their face, and have continued to push my file to the back because I'm not there physically.. Or two, they don't have the capability to actually offer internet sales, yet they do it to try to stay current with the Competition but they actually don't have the tools. I've heard every excuse from signatures on contracts, waiting on bank, I have to go through an interview with the bank (oh and this is only because you're not here in office and I'm STILL waiting on this process)... I live 2 minutes from a Dodge dealership. Why couldn't I go there and get the contracts signed and sent up the same day?? Dodge is Dodge, especially to a customer. Why couldn't I sign the contracts electronically? I would sign them electriconically in person.. I'm just extremely confused and disappointed in the entire process of making this internet purchase with this dealership. I don't feel taken care of, well informed, or important. There's no way a purchase and the delivery of the vehicle should take 15 days. At this point, I owe insurance on the vehicle (that I'm not in possession of) as well as a payment will be due in a few weeks.. FRUSTRATING!! Just a few months prior, I helped a friend find and purchase a Ram 3500 online from Port Lavaca Texas and the process was much smoother. He inquired one day, filled out the credit app, they sent over the contracts, and delivered his truck.. The entire process was 72 hours. The sales rep name was Chelsea. They didn't have anymore trucks so when I was ready to purchase, I had to go through CarGurus. I don't want to hear every situation is different. No, every company is different as well as salesman. Some go over and beyond to assure customer satisfaction and some are only there because they couldn't find another job.
Used Car Purchase
by 10/01/2018on
I purchased a pre-owned 2008 Corvette from Superior Dodge in Conway, Arkansas last week. While driving the vehicle over the weekend, I noticed two mechanical issues. An extended warranty was not available for this type of vehicle leaving me concerned about the issues being corrected. I contacted my salesman, Terry, and he escalated the issues to the Superior Dodge Management Team. They researched the issues and determined that the problems were prior to the sale and they offered to repair all of the mechanical issues without charge! Terry was extremely helpful and made me feel at ease throughout the entire purchasing process and was instrumental in working with Management to begin the repair process! I will definitely be referring friends to him and to Superior Dodge.
Everything Awesome...Except the Financial Advisor
by 09/29/2018on
We purchased a Dodge Charger last year in July 2017. Our sales person, Sarah, was great. Very friendly and laid back. Not pushy at all. The other sales guys were great as well. We found the car we wanted and once approved signed the paper work. But financial advisor wasn’t very pleasant. He didn’t listen to what we wanted. He never included the sales tax into the financing and we weren’t told about this until after we signed everything. He also seemed like we were bothering him stating that everything was signed and he couldn’t (wouldn’t) do anything about it. On top of that he said the car came with warranties that weren’t actually included. I struggled to come up with the sales tax to purchase registration which wouldn’t have been an issue had we been given the curtesy to include it. Or at least have our questions answered without the attitude. Other than the unwelcoming experience with the finance department, my fiancé and I had a great time.
Disappointed with Oil Change
by 11/07/2017on
I have always taken my Jeep here for the last 10+ years. The last two times i have noticed that my wind shield wiper fluid has never been checked. It's completely empty. It make me wonder what else is being over looked. I called to notify the service department yesterday and a nice man said he would e mail the service department for me and they would call me back. I received a call with a call back number. i called back and left my name and number and have not received a call back. I don't expect anything i just don't want others to have to pay $50.00 for services that aren't rendered completely. I will not be going back for oil changes.
Terrible
by 10/27/2017on
Don’t show up on a Friday before 1, you will get overlooked and told they are booked for the day without ever being asked a question.
Man you guys suck
by 07/23/2017on
Wow basically surrender my car on paper hear great news oh hey I'll call you 2morro so my GM can sign off on it. I already picked out a perfect truck signed all the papers. Days pass no call back no text.
A good deal!
by 12/08/2016on
Bought a Ram 1500 here and it was a nice pleasant experience. Nice folks who try to get you a good deal.
great experience
by 11/09/2013on
Right off the bat i would like to say, im no pushover nor do i consider myself timid in any way, with that said i still dont like going to dealers and being pushed into something i dont want. well the sales staff at superior dodge were not that way at all. everyone there was very laid back, but when it came to getting me a good deal, they put it into overdrive. i told the salesperson what my budgeted monthly payment would be, with no money down and they put me into a great four door dodge ram with only 50000 miles on it. they have great deals going on right now, i would go over there if i were you, before all the good stuff is gone.
Overall attention to car care
by 05/09/2012on
All I had done was an oil change, but I got the usual and not unexpected results. While there was no problem with the oil change, per se, I came away with what had been a clean and waxed vehicle that had oily fingerprints and palm-prints on both fenders and the hood. I usually just clean them off myself later, but this is the last time. No more business to Superior Chrysler-Jeep of Conway.
Frustrated
by 03/29/2011on
I have had my vehicle in the shop at this dealership three different times for the same issue. The first time I had to demand a rental vehicle and was provided one. The second time I had to demand and get downright rude to get a rental vehicle because my car was going to be in the shop over the weekend. The third time my car was in, they promised me a call in 2-3 hours to let me know what the problem was. I didn't receive a call until 5 hours later telling me my car was ready to pick up. Not very friendly people and avoid having to talk to customers and provide necessary transportation while your vehicle is being worked on.