Anthony Panos is a Top-Notch Sales Rep!
by 04/21/2021on
I found my way into the dealership after a run on the Loop where Anthony Panos greeted me with a warm, friendly and welcoming smile. After I explained to Anthony what I was looking for, he listened carefully and then showed me several great options. Within a very short time I was able to make a decision on my dream car. Anthony worked very hard with his team to close the sale and satisfy my expectations. Throughout the entire buying process, not only was he patient, knowledgeable and professional but he had also earned my TRUST. Overall my car buying experience was exceptional because of Anthony’s skills and expertise. Anthony is definitely a very valuable asset to the Mercedes Benz of Tucson dealership.
Best service Rep
by 06/25/2021on
I have gone to Mark Schofield since 2012 (purcased MLK350) except once when on vacation. Made me miss Mark professionalism.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 04/01/2021on
Rob Grignon made the whole process easy and enjoyable. He was a pleasure to work with. I highly recommend him. I haven't bought a new car in many years and didn't know what to expect. He helped me get exactly what I wanted and made me feel comfortable through the whole process.
Excellent Service for E300 B1 Service
by 12/18/2020on
Steve Shumaker is in a word fantastic. He's extremely personable, helpful and continues to ensure I'm satisfied as a customer during service visits. I've been incredibly impressed by the level of professionalism and the little things he pays attention to. There's a family atmosphere after being a customer there that I've never felt at a dealership - and I'm not a big fan of car dealerships. He's also efficient without being tort or rude. I was quoted a 24.95 convenience fee for a GLB loaner, which they waived the normal charge of 89.95 in the invoice for my scheduled service. Steve is always available to answer questions and genuinely seems to want to make sure you're a satisfied customer and understand what's being done. When I received my 2019 E 300 back it was detailed and very clean. No extra costs on pre-paid maintenance plan for B1 service. I was amazed at the responsiveness of the software updates and the feel of the drive on my way home. I believe some software suspension and engine tuning updates were installed because it felt like a new car! Autostart was faster and smoother, bumps were suppressed, and overall the car tracked with more authority through banking turns, corners, and accelerated better than before especially in Sport/Sport+ modes. I recently replaced tires but the driving experience was very different compared to just after I received the tires - literally a couple weeks before. Very impressed with Steve Shumaker, Merceides-Benz of Tucson, and Mercedes-Benz as a brand. Highly recommended for anyone needing service on their Benz.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Experience
by 11/15/2020on
What an amazing experience! Our sales advisor, Anthony Panos, was outstanding. Cannot say enough about his professionalism, how he listened to our questions answering each as if he was speaking to a family member. He is a mirrored reflection of the entire staff at Mercedes Benz of Tucson...from the greeters, such as Veronica Perkins to the sales staff and sales manger, John Scott, to the finance team, Greg Ash , specifically!!! Clearly a testament of their commitment to be there FOR and not because of their customer. Each and every one there went above and beyond! Everyone treated us as a VIP and a welcomed member to their family! From the bottom of our hearts, to the entire staff at Mercedes Benz of Tucson thank you...thank you...thank you! And to Anthony Panos... you are amazing!!! A Rock Star!!!
Great MB dealership
by 10/22/2020on
This is a first class MB dealership. Very courteous and professional. Always top notch work. I have been dealing with Allen Pollack in sales for 10 years. He is a great person to deal with when buying a car. David L in service is awesome too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tucson Mercedes Benz best cae service ever
by 09/19/2018on
Ive owned higher end Mercedes, BMWs, and other European and Asian vehicles. Ive had very good service from coast to coast. But no service department comes close to the superb care and attentive focus of Chapman Mercdes Benz of Tucson. Outstanding facility, the best service advisor ever in Mark Schofield and top flight mechanics. And, they provide sevices and repairs right the first time at a very fair price. My next vehicle will be purchased and serviced here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A good place to do business
by 04/07/2015on
I purchased a used S500 from MB of Tucson in November 2014. It carried a warranty but I was a little worried as I live outside of Denver and was not sure how a dealer warranty would be handled out of state should something go wrong. well, I soon found out as the car suffered an air conditioner failure on the trip back to Denver. I contacted MB of Tucson and they said to take it to the local dealer and they would take care of the charges. I did and they did but beyond that, the dealer in Westminster Colorado did not fix the entire problem but MB of Tucson again stepped up and took care of it by reimbursing me for the final repair carried out by an independent shop here in the Denver area. I would be happy to purchase another car from this dealer and would highly recommend them to anyone that is in the market for a new or used quality car.
CLS 550
by 10/12/2014on
I have been working with the Tucson Mercedes dealership for a few years on my existing Mercedes, and have been very happy with the organization on the maintenance/repair side of the house. I had the same expectation on the sales side and because of the efforts of the Sales Consultant Natasha, and the rest of the supporting cast I was not disappointed. "Professional, courteous, tactful, and knowledgeable"...these and many more superlatives appropriately describe the people you will deal with at Tucson's Mercedes dealership. With Natasha (and company) you can add "friendly, warm, and candid". It was a long day of negotiating and getting everything just right for the delivery of my vehicle, but I hardly noticed the time as I was engaged by staff in a useful, productive, process the whole time. This is a great country...you can buy your car almost anywhere these days, i.e., at a dealership or online. I would HIGHLY recommend Natasha and the staff at Tucson Mercedes Benz for the best experience; and the best vehicles on the market.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My best car buying experience to date.
by 04/21/2014on
Simply stated this was the best car buying experience I have had to date. I was working with a limited time frame because I was moving locations and I had very specific wants/desires for my new vehicle. Sales Team: Natasha R served as my sales representative. Being new to car sales, she greatly exceeded my expectations. I wanted very specific packages for my vehicle and Ms. Rn worked with Brian (I don't remember his last name) over several days to locate several vehicles that may have worked for me. Natasha's communication throughout the process was flawless. She was readily available for questions via email and by phone, prompt with responses, and anticipated my questions, providing answers before I could even ask. As a result of my circumstances we also worked with Brian frequently who answered any questions that Natasha may have not known. Both were polite and respectful and put me at ease through this car buying experience. Facilities: Excellent facilities. Exactly what you would expect from a high end dealership Trade in: Great trade in price on my old vehicle. They offered quiet a bit more than other competitors (1 other dealer and Carmax) which was right in line with suggested trade in value of KBB and other car value suggestions. Overall: As I stated previously, this was the best car buying experience I have had to date. Natasha and Brian were able to go out of there way and invest a lot of time in me to locate the vehicle that was perfect for me. As Brian and I discussed, Mercedes is a car that sales itself and the people are just the facilitators. Natasha and Brian and the gentleman in finance were excellent facilitators and I could have asked for nothing more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant Experience from begining to end
by 04/16/2014on
I would highly recommend Mercedes Benz of Tucson to anyone looking to purchase a new or used Mercedes. Brian D and the rest of the team at MB of Tucson couldn't have been more helpful and professional. With the internet literally creating a world market place the choices are limitless. It was very obvious to me that they wanted my current and future business, and they'll get it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service experience
by 04/15/2014on
I was given a personal service adviser to contact for any questions that needed to be answered and schedules to be made. My experience with the service department has been exemplary. Even was able to phone from Canada in order to have an appointment made to have a broken windscreen replaced upon my return. All contact has been extremely pain free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Dealership
by 04/15/2014on
I have found that the salespeople and management pay attention to my needs and did everything possible to satisfy my purchase. The salespeople were courteous and friendly as was contact with phases of the dealership (management,service and parts). All my concerns were handled with complete professionalism.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb car buying experience
by 04/11/2013on
Quality Excellent Appeal Excellent Service Excellent I used to hate shopping for an automobile until I walked into Mercedes Benz of Tucson. As a mature woman shopping alone, whenever I entered a dealership, I was either ignored or half-heartedly shown automobiles. To be quite honest, I was treated as someone more at home in a hair salon than in an automobile showroom. That was not the case when I walked into MB of Tucson 10 days ago. The dealership was extremely busy, and I was ready for my usual non-treatment. That was until I met Teresa L. I was upfront and told her I was just looking, that I had never driven a Mercedes, that I was considering the 250C class, but was not ready to buy at that moment. Teresa said that wasn't a problem and the next thing I knew, we were test driving several different models as she was explaining the various options in the different cars. When she couldn't answer a particular question I had, she invited me to meet Brian D, the sales manager, who was able to answer my concerns in a conversational and straightforward manner. I don't appreciate doubletalk, and this is the first car dealership where questions were answered succinctly.. Teresa is respectful, patient, and knowledgeable and obviously cares about her customers and their needs. When I asked her to refrain from calling me for 10 days, she did so. She knew I was in the process of deciding between the BMW and the Mercedes, and she respected my request for space. When she did call again, I told her I had decided that the Mercedes was the car for me. She was upfront on the telephone and said that the vehicle I had test driven and had wanted had been sold. She asked if I still wanted to come to the dealership see if we could find another vehicle that I might like. That kind of respect for a customer shows a great deal of integrity and is personally very important to me. Needless to say, I did find the car of my dreams. Even the financial aspects of the sale were the smoothest I have ever experienced. Greg A was a incredibly helpful and an absolute gentleman. Once again, everything was low key and the essence of elegance. We decided I would take possession of the car the following day. Once again, I was treated as though I were the most important and only person in the dealership. The car's features were carefully explained, and we have an appointment for me to return after I have driven the car for a week to once again go over any questions that I may have...and there will be many. I can't be happier with the service I have received and am so impressed with the personnel I have met.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unbelievable
by 12/12/2011on
What a terrible experience! We came in from out of town to buy a CPO CLS550 preapproved financing and a agreed upon trade in amount. When we got there we needed more money down, the car was not detailed, I had to take the car to another dealership to have the burned out headlight repaired and spent 3 hours there while thy tried to learn how to draw up the paperwork that was supposed to be ready when we got there. To top it off we have had to get the GM involved to get us the registration because after almost two months they finally decided that they needed and additional $188 for the registration that they messed up. Guess who got to pay for that too! This place should be avoided at all costs!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Dealer ... Beautiful Car
by 07/12/2011on
A couple of weeks ago we bought a new SLK 300 from MB of Tucson. We had looked at Volvo, BMW but when we saw & drove this SLK roadster we were sold. Since it was a dealer car, with less than 300 miles, of the previous year they worked out a very fair deal. I had checked other SLKs on the internet so I knew it was priced right. We got a fair trade on our trade in & dealer financing was better than I could get thru USAA or credit union. The salesman was great. Not pushy at all but very knowledgeable if we had any questions. He let the car sell itself. The whole process went smoothly. We were very satisfied with the whole sales process & love our new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avoid and beware
by 06/02/2009on
Lowballed trade in. When I showed them my research on the values of their car and my car, the sales manager spoke very loudly and tried to bully me to cover his lack of truthfulness. Very rude.