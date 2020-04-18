Mark Kia

3333 N 89th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mark Kia

4.5
Overall Rating
(66)
Recommend: Yes (58) No (8)
sales Rating

Purchased a new car

by Alexandro on 04/18/2020

Customer service was fantastic very warm and helpful staff. Helped us in every way possible to get my family a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

125 Reviews
Sort by:
1 Comments

sales Rating

Why so....

by Joseph on 04/18/2020

It was a straight forward, friendly experience that didn't take too long.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Keep up the good work!

by Carl on 04/18/2020

Very prompt, good communication, professional, and thorough. No hard sell for anything the technician suggested we do and the printout of those suggestions is great to keep in my file for the next time. Picking up and taking the car for service is a nice feature and my car always comes back clean - inside and out. THANKS!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Renewed Lease

by Jillian on 04/18/2020

I turned in my expiring lease for a new one. The new car hadn't been delivered yet and there were no loaners available. (The morning of our appointment my car's battery decided it had enough.) So to make sure we were taken care of, the dealership gave me a new battery to use until my car was delivered. They are great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

What a great new dealership

by Jeffrey on 04/18/2020

very friendly and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Extremely Satisfied

by Joe on 04/18/2020

Manny and Mark were both knowledgeable, friendly and extremely responsive. When the original vehicle I wanted was sold during negotiations Manny worked diligently to find a second vehicle that would work. He also worked to get a great deal to soften the disappointment of missing out on the original vehicle. Joorman delivered my paperwork directly to my home and was very helpful and professional. Marciela in finance was kind and patient with my questions and I appreciated her willingness to be available for any future questions. I also appreciated she did not exert the typical aggressive upsell of additional options but otherwise explained the various benefits, gave her recommendations and allowed me to make an informed decision. I felt respected and not pressured. Many thanks to the entire team. I look forward to receiving my vehicle soon and I am sure will have a similar positive experience upon delivery.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service!!

by Joseph on 04/16/2020

Fast, friendly, did what they said they would do

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Karyn on 04/13/2020

Always very personable and now closer to where I live.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

standard service review

by Larry on 04/11/2020

fast, friendly. Dealership is less than 3 miles from my home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Thanks Mark Kia!

by Chris on 04/10/2020

Dakota was a rockstar, and everything was handled professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

04-06-2020

by Bryan on 04/09/2020

Staff we are friendly and seemed to care about my visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Caring Dealer

by Calvin on 04/08/2020

Josh cared about us and wanted to help us to purchase the vehicle we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

You guys ROCK!

by Kaycee on 04/08/2020

Max was very helpful and knowledgable. It was by far the easiest car buying experience I have ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mark Kia cares

by Ian on 04/07/2020

BRANDI, my service advisor, made sure my appointment went smoothly amid the chaos of the world! It's good to know she and her co-workers are "still there" for Kia owners who want to keep their vehicles running well to help get through these crazy times. I didn't get a good look at the dealership's new digs because of the "social distancing" thing, but maybe next time. Everyone, please stay safe and I look forward to seeing you again! -- Ian Gertzen :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Awesome

by Ali on 04/06/2020

Being delivered to my home

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

A long time customer - loyal & loyalty counts

by Debbie on 04/05/2020

on time, great service department. Love Brandy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Kia service

by Lawrence on 04/05/2020

Good timely service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Black Copper SX Telluride

by Joel on 04/04/2020

Your salesman Max Kemp is stellar and deserves all the credit. I gave him a specific challenge to find me a Black Copper SX Telluride or else don't bother me. He honored my request and hunted down exactly what I wanted then reached out to me. He didn't try to sell me on another color or model as other dealerships have done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Amazing service!

by Tyson on 04/03/2020

Brandi was extremely nice and helpful. She went over in detail what they were going to do with the car then when I picked it up explained what they were able to get done all free of charge because of my extended warranty. Great service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Kudos

by Rick_K on 04/02/2020

I had scheduled an appointment online and you actually started working on my vehicle ON TIME! My car was in and out and super clean! Best service I've ever had anywhere. .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mark Kia

by John on 04/02/2020

Friendly service adviser, appointment was started on time, and estimated finish time was accurate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

