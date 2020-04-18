Very prompt, good communication, professional, and thorough. No hard sell for anything the technician suggested we do and the printout of those suggestions is great to keep in my file for the next time. Picking up and taking the car for service is a nice feature and my car always comes back clean - inside and out. THANKS!
I turned in my expiring lease for a new one. The new car hadn't been delivered yet and there were no loaners available. (The morning of our appointment my car's battery decided it had enough.) So to make sure we were taken care of, the dealership gave me a new battery to use until my car was delivered. They are great.
Manny and Mark were both knowledgeable, friendly and extremely responsive. When the original vehicle I wanted was sold during negotiations Manny worked diligently to find a second vehicle that would work. He also worked to get a great deal to soften the disappointment of missing out on the original vehicle. Joorman delivered my paperwork directly to my home and was very helpful and professional. Marciela in finance was kind and patient with my questions and I appreciated her willingness to be available for any future questions. I also appreciated she did not exert the typical aggressive upsell of additional options but otherwise explained the various benefits, gave her recommendations and allowed me to make an informed decision. I felt respected and not pressured. Many thanks to the entire team. I look forward to receiving my vehicle soon and I am sure will have a similar positive experience upon delivery.
BRANDI, my service advisor, made sure my appointment went smoothly amid the chaos of the world! It's good to know she and her co-workers are "still there" for Kia owners who want to keep their vehicles running well to help get through these crazy times. I didn't get a good look at the dealership's new digs because of the "social distancing" thing, but maybe next time. Everyone, please stay safe and I look forward to seeing you again! -- Ian Gertzen :)
Your salesman Max Kemp is stellar and deserves all the credit. I gave him a specific challenge to find me a Black Copper SX Telluride or else don't bother me. He honored my request and hunted down exactly what I wanted then reached out to me. He didn't try to sell me on another color or model as other dealerships have done.
Brandi was extremely nice and helpful. She went over in detail what they were going to do with the car then when I picked it up explained what they were able to get done all free of charge because of my extended warranty. Great service!!
