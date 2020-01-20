5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I have been in need of a 2nd vehicle for some time but wanted to be thorough in our research before we spent any of our pennies. We had vehicles in mind and were on our way to Anchorage to buy but thought we would throw in a wild card and stop by the Jeep dealership to check out our dream car (which we thought we couldn't afford). Long story short, Evan helped us out to get the car we really wanted, it didn't take all day and the price was a right! He went above and beyond to make sure we were happy with our purchase. Everyone we met (salesman and finance manager) were very personable and helpful. Would definitely recommend this dealership. Read more