Exceptional Service
by 01/18/2022on
I had a problem with my vehicle starting I had recently replaced my battery with a store downtown and while on a camping holiday I woke up and my vehicle would not start. I was told by the people in town that I had purchased my battery from that my alternator was bad. I immediately called Matt at Gilland GMC and he asked me to please bring it in so he could look at it he doubted it was the alternator. He worked me in even though I did not have an appointment to diagnose the problem and found that my battery was not connected correctly when I had purchased it and it had resulted in burning the cables. He got a replacement for me corrected all parts and get me back up to GM standards as Matt called it and I was back on the road. Matt is an exceptional service manager and GMC Gilland is truly blessed to have him. I’ve learned my lesson I will never go anywhere else again. Thank you Matt and thank you Gilliam GMC.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 07/10/2019on
As usual this service department is great. Prompt courteous service. We drive approximately 70 mile one way to use them. You know when you found a good one and will drive the distance to use them. They are honest, trustworthy and make you feel like a true part of their team..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Supervisor
by 05/14/2019on
Tammy and Mike are two great employees to have I will take them on my team anytime very friendly and also I want to thanks the crew on the hill that keep my oil change. Thanks I see y’all soon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 02/13/2019on
I have always had excellent service at Gilland’s. They are great people and it’s a pleasure to deal with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr.
by 01/04/2019on
Stellar group of folks. Here to help and enjoy interaction with their customers. Hospitality is the buy word of this facility. Wouldn't go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Always a great experience at Gilland Chevrolet!
by 11/06/2018on
This is the 4th vehicle I have purchased from Gilland Chevrolet in my life, and I will happily continue to use them, since they offer exemplary service and have such a wonderful sales staff and service department. I cannot say enough good things about them. If you want excellent service in all areas, give them a try, and ask for Jerry Long!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent service
by 08/17/2018on
Dealership did a great job on body work for my wrecked impala. The color matching was identical. Staff was very personable and the detailing made my car look almost brand new.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/24/2018on
Awesome and informative service manager! Very impressed with his knowledge .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Yukon purchase
by 01/29/2018on
We had a wonderful experience at Gilland Chevrolet. Hakeem Hasan was our sales associate. He made sure thaT we were well taken care of and that we were completely satisfied with our service.
Great Service and personnel !
by 09/16/2017on
I am very comfortable with the folks in service area. Ashley makes me feel welcome and always has my truck service as promised !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Simply the Best
by 09/11/2017on
I have purchased several vehicles from Gilland, everything from off the lot to special orders. I also use exclusively for all services. Every experience has been exceptional. The sales, service and mangement are courteous, knowledgable and personable. I will not even consider purchasing a vehicle elsewhere. They are simply the best!
Gilland is Great
by 08/15/2017on
I had a scheduled maintenance of oil, filter change and rotate and balance... everything was good and Gilland took good care of us.. Great company s
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 07/07/2017on
My salesman, Greg, was great. Very personable, very helpful and has followed through on promises. Thanks Greg for making what is normally torture, buy a car, something much more pleasant!! You do great work.
Express Lube Center awesome
by 03/18/2017on
We love the service we always receive at Gilland's Express Lube. They always remember you and get you in and out very quick. If there is along they let you know and keep you informed. I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good job
by 03/07/2017on
All personnel were very friendly and helpful and did a good job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Suburban
by 02/26/2017on
I purchased a 2013 Suburban and traded a vehicle and Mr. German was a pleasure to work with. He answered all of my questions and was very kind and patient with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great, courteous, progessional, knowledgeable
by 12/11/2015on
Pleasant. Sales representative went over and above the norm. Very courteous and very professional. It was a very good experience.
Very good experience
by 10/30/2015on
Everyone was very nice. Tom Connors was well informed and answered all my questions honestly, he didn't hesitate and didn't try to tap dance around the answer. He also made sure that we were totally happy with our selection. The time getting financing was one of the quickest that I have ever gotten at a dealership before. Valerie Forbes made sure we understood every form we signed and understood all the financial details.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gilland Review- Excellent
by 07/25/2015on
Everyone at Gilland was very pleasant. Aaron was very informative on the vehicles we were looking at. The buying process went by quickly. Would recommend this dealership to family, friends, etc.
2010 Chevrolet Tahoe
by 06/25/2015on
I was very satisfied with my recent visit with our Tahoe. I took our vehicle in for new door handles on the front doors & a new dash. They got it in and out in a timely manner. We were well pleased and working with Sherman & Brooke made our experience go real well. James & Donna Flowers
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/11/2015on
Thank you for your friendly and competent staff. You have a nice, clean place to wait. It was very reasonable price and fast service. Sherman was great! Keep up the good work.thanks again Doug
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
