5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had a problem with my vehicle starting I had recently replaced my battery with a store downtown and while on a camping holiday I woke up and my vehicle would not start. I was told by the people in town that I had purchased my battery from that my alternator was bad. I immediately called Matt at Gilland GMC and he asked me to please bring it in so he could look at it he doubted it was the alternator. He worked me in even though I did not have an appointment to diagnose the problem and found that my battery was not connected correctly when I had purchased it and it had resulted in burning the cables. He got a replacement for me corrected all parts and get me back up to GM standards as Matt called it and I was back on the road. Matt is an exceptional service manager and GMC Gilland is truly blessed to have him. I’ve learned my lesson I will never go anywhere else again. Thank you Matt and thank you Gilliam GMC. Read more