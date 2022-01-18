Skip to main content
Gilland Chevrolet GMC

3071 S US Hwy 231, Ozark, AL 36360
Today 8:30 AM - 7:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Gilland Chevrolet GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(25)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional Service

by Gary321 on 01/18/2022

I had a problem with my vehicle starting I had recently replaced my battery with a store downtown and while on a camping holiday I woke up and my vehicle would not start. I was told by the people in town that I had purchased my battery from that my alternator was bad. I immediately called Matt at Gilland GMC and he asked me to please bring it in so he could look at it he doubted it was the alternator. He worked me in even though I did not have an appointment to diagnose the problem and found that my battery was not connected correctly when I had purchased it and it had resulted in burning the cables. He got a replacement for me corrected all parts and get me back up to GM standards as Matt called it and I was back on the road. Matt is an exceptional service manager and GMC Gilland is truly blessed to have him. I’ve learned my lesson I will never go anywhere else again. Thank you Matt and thank you Gilliam GMC.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
25 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by CJC on 07/10/2019

As usual this service department is great. Prompt courteous service. We drive approximately 70 mile one way to use them. You know when you found a good one and will drive the distance to use them. They are honest, trustworthy and make you feel like a true part of their team..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Supervisor

by rickybarefield-49 on 05/14/2019

Tammy and Mike are two great employees to have I will take them on my team anytime very friendly and also I want to thanks the crew on the hill that keep my oil change. Thanks I see y’all soon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Kevin on 02/13/2019

I have always had excellent service at Gilland’s. They are great people and it’s a pleasure to deal with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr.

by Rick on 01/04/2019

Stellar group of folks. Here to help and enjoy interaction with their customers. Hospitality is the buy word of this facility. Wouldn't go anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always a great experience at Gilland Chevrolet!

by HMB0514 on 11/06/2018

This is the 4th vehicle I have purchased from Gilland Chevrolet in my life, and I will happily continue to use them, since they offer exemplary service and have such a wonderful sales staff and service department. I cannot say enough good things about them. If you want excellent service in all areas, give them a try, and ask for Jerry Long!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by JR on 08/17/2018

Dealership did a great job on body work for my wrecked impala. The color matching was identical. Staff was very personable and the detailing made my car look almost brand new.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Cadillacsrx1 on 04/24/2018

Awesome and informative service manager! Very impressed with his knowledge .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Yukon purchase

by Sonyastrass on 01/29/2018

We had a wonderful experience at Gilland Chevrolet. Hakeem Hasan was our sales associate. He made sure thaT we were well taken care of and that we were completely satisfied with our service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service and personnel !

by Stevemarrer on 09/16/2017

I am very comfortable with the folks in service area. Ashley makes me feel welcome and always has my truck service as promised !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Simply the Best

by Conn8d_Man on 09/11/2017

I have purchased several vehicles from Gilland, everything from off the lot to special orders. I also use exclusively for all services. Every experience has been exceptional. The sales, service and mangement are courteous, knowledgable and personable. I will not even consider purchasing a vehicle elsewhere. They are simply the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gilland is Great

by railroadman73 on 08/15/2017

I had a scheduled maintenance of oil, filter change and rotate and balance... everything was good and Gilland took good care of us.. Great company s

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by davis263 on 07/07/2017

My salesman, Greg, was great. Very personable, very helpful and has followed through on promises. Thanks Greg for making what is normally torture, buy a car, something much more pleasant!! You do great work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Express Lube Center awesome

by dsevans01 on 03/18/2017

We love the service we always receive at Gilland's Express Lube. They always remember you and get you in and out very quick. If there is along they let you know and keep you informed. I highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

good job

by unclejed1 on 03/07/2017

All personnel were very friendly and helpful and did a good job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2013 Suburban

by Amandagwise on 02/26/2017

I purchased a 2013 Suburban and traded a vehicle and Mr. German was a pleasure to work with. He answered all of my questions and was very kind and patient with me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great, courteous, progessional, knowledgeable

by fisherman2001 on 12/11/2015

Pleasant. Sales representative went over and above the norm. Very courteous and very professional. It was a very good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very good experience

by JustPlainMe on 10/30/2015

Everyone was very nice. Tom Connors was well informed and answered all my questions honestly, he didn't hesitate and didn't try to tap dance around the answer. He also made sure that we were totally happy with our selection. The time getting financing was one of the quickest that I have ever gotten at a dealership before. Valerie Forbes made sure we understood every form we signed and understood all the financial details.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gilland Review- Excellent

by Averi_Howell on 07/25/2015

Everyone at Gilland was very pleasant. Aaron was very informative on the vehicles we were looking at. The buying process went by quickly. Would recommend this dealership to family, friends, etc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2010 Chevrolet Tahoe

by James_Flowers on 06/25/2015

I was very satisfied with my recent visit with our Tahoe. I took our vehicle in for new door handles on the front doors & a new dash. They got it in and out in a timely manner. We were well pleased and working with Sherman & Brooke made our experience go real well. James & Donna Flowers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by DouglasJoseph on 03/11/2015

Thank you for your friendly and competent staff. You have a nice, clean place to wait. It was very reasonable price and fast service. Sherman was great! Keep up the good work.thanks again Doug

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
