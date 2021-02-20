1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Came out on a lunch break go look at some specific stock numbers found online. We wanted a used 2016 with low mileage, which there were 2 on the lot. The salesman Alex White redirected us to a 2017 saying we'd get a better deal since it had $8K in rebates. We also advised him that we had financing already and only wanted a certain about of vehicle and had a trade and it's KBB value of which we already knew. Well, after he showed us the 2017, I reiterated this vehicle is ABOVE what we wish to pay. He insisted and proceeded to "work a deal". On the inside we waited at his desk, all for him to come back with $12K OVER what we said. Total waste of time, so we left. Next day, sales manager Travis Boyd called begging us to give them a chance to make things right, saying he understood that we had already visited another local Chevrolet dealership and wasted 4 hours of our time with the addition of multiple credit pulls. He proceeded to ask if we could do without certain features and focus on a vehicle $5K less than what was presented to us the date before. After a 15 minute conversation, reassuring me of what he could do, we gathered 2 stock numbers online which met the criteria of which he mentioned. After which, we returned to the dealership with those numbers and Travis advised us that the vehicle of choice was located at their other dealership downtown and that he'd send salesman Alex to pick it up. From that point, we called our bank and began running numbers with them. Travis then insisted he gather our information assuring us he could do better than what we was presented with our bank. So, again for the second time our credit was ran and shopped around. After sitting 2 hours at salesman Alex's desk, I walked over and asked for an update but there wasn't one. I was told it they were working on it. I had to leave to pick up our son from school, and this took an additional 2 hours. Before going directly home, I made a call to Travis & Alex to see if I needed to come back by. I was told the banks were closed for the day and they would get back with us tomorrow. So here we are day 3 around 11am and hadn't received one call from Alex or Travis. After getting Alex on the phone, he said he would find out what's going on and call us back. I asked would this be within the next hour, he said yes. 2 hours went by, so we called them all to be told that the vehicle we wanted was sold last night. So, we went back to the dealership to ask if they could work a deal with the vehicle they have on their lot that was presented to us on day 1. It was a difference of $3K in rebates from the one that was "sold" last night and the one on their lot. Well, we thought we'll for the inconvenience and 3 days of run around we'd get some kind of customer service. However, when I got to the dealership, I was told by Alex who didn't seem interested in talking with me, that he was unsure of what was going on. So Travis walks up smiling, tries to hug me (very unprofessional) and tells me the vehicle I wanted was sold and that he'd continue to work on getting me one. I asked could you work out someone with the one you have and we can purchase today instead of dragging this on any further. He tells me no, that basically I'm asking for too much, he's not doing it, and my payment would increase $255 for $3,000 difference in price between the two. I then asked for the head manager of sales, he tells me you're looking at him, all for me to walk out the door and ask an innocent salesman who the head sales manager(s) are and then names were Patrick & Dave, neither of which are him. I told Travis, it's clear you guys really don't want to work with us and have wasted 3 days of our time of which you promised you wouldn't do and would prefer that I walk out the door. His response, well have a good day! The sad part is that I drove to Edwards downtown immediately afterwards and the exact truck (stock number matched) was sitting right out front. We were also able to purchase the vehicle with the terms and payment we wanted, without the lies and run around the same day! It's pretty clear to me this dealership had no intentions on selling us anything, wasted our time and more credit pulls, talked bad about the other Chevy dealers in the area, but has the worst customer service I've seen in my 10 years experience in purchasing vehicles. Read more