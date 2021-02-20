Edwards Chevrolet 280
Customer Reviews of Edwards Chevrolet 280
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Outstanding Service Department
by 04/18/2017on
Your service department is tops in my book. Sheryl, one of your service advisors, has helped me each time I have had my Avalanche serviced. She is absolutely the sweetest, most outstanding person I have ever dealt with. Your technicians are also to be commended for their precise, thorough and quality of work performed. Every one at the Edward's Chevrolet 280 location are some of the most cordial people and make you feel right at home. Thank you for having such a dependable, reliable and friendly dealership in the Birmingham area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 04/17/2017on
This was a great car buying experience, thanks to the staff at Edwards Chevrolet. Adam Ellahem was awesome! He made sure I was satisfied with my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 04/10/2017on
great customer service with helpful staff that care about the customers. Great service department with helpful service techs. I will keep coming back for years to come.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service
by 04/08/2017on
Politeness and helpfullness of staff was a high point. The quickness and efficiency of service were definitely top notch. My car runs beautifully now.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad experience
by 04/07/2017on
On Friday March 31, I spoke with an online salesman, (very nice guy). I told him I was coming into town from N. Alabama on April 1st to look at an Equinox, I got there and test drive the vehicle and was gonna do no money down. They kelpt bringing me quotes, interest ranging from 11.99% to 4.25%. I knew I had good credit and needed a much lower interest rate! I spoke with Doug and he told me "Since it was a Saturday, that credit unions were closing or closed (almost 5pm) that he would work out the details for me Monday April 3rd morning." I did get a call and a quote from Justin that I could handle so I was happy that I could get the vehicle I was in need of getting!! I spoke with Justin and asked him what all I need to do, and what info they would need from me since they were gonna drive the vehicle to me from S. Alabama. He told me DL and insurance and we would work out the rest of the details on April 4, the day the vehicle is to be delivered. I get a call from my salesman Lance that my vehicle had sold and I said "yea to me", thinking that he was joking! He said "No,it sold late last night" I asked how? How did this happen? He immediately tried to sell me another vehicle! I told him i wanted to speak with Justin, I did talk with Justin and he states things do happen and nothing he can do! I told him you guys have messed over my credit score and have points dropped and no vehicle to show for this ! I was called several times from this dealership to "sell" me something, I wasnt interested! On the final call made to me, I asked them to email ne my credit hits that they done on me...still haven't recieved an email!! I am very disappointed in the customer service I recieved. Just hope the experience I had, makes someone elses better and the company learns from this mistake! They lost a good customer, I was also referred to them by someone else. Which also leaves a sting for business!! Sincerely, Wish things could have been better
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Edwards check 2016 Malibu
by 04/06/2017on
Great staff and employees Very honest and friendly. Went extra mile for me Would recommend them to others Will buy from in the future purchases
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My last service visit 04/01/2017
by 04/06/2017on
The dealer reps are courteous, kept me informed of service process, made it easy to make an appointment and made it easy to get checked in for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and Friendly
by 04/06/2017on
Fast and Cheryl helped me with a coupon I had on my phone. She let me email it to her from my phone and I got the discount.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Edwards Chevrolet-280 Service Dept.
by 04/05/2017on
Customer Service is great, Service advisors actually care about their customers. They actually explain your issues once they do their inspection and follow up after service is second to none.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DON'T WASTE YOUR TIME!
by 02/21/2017on
Came out on a lunch break go look at some specific stock numbers found online. We wanted a used 2016 with low mileage, which there were 2 on the lot. The salesman Alex White redirected us to a 2017 saying we'd get a better deal since it had $8K in rebates. We also advised him that we had financing already and only wanted a certain about of vehicle and had a trade and it's KBB value of which we already knew. Well, after he showed us the 2017, I reiterated this vehicle is ABOVE what we wish to pay. He insisted and proceeded to "work a deal". On the inside we waited at his desk, all for him to come back with $12K OVER what we said. Total waste of time, so we left. Next day, sales manager Travis Boyd called begging us to give them a chance to make things right, saying he understood that we had already visited another local Chevrolet dealership and wasted 4 hours of our time with the addition of multiple credit pulls. He proceeded to ask if we could do without certain features and focus on a vehicle $5K less than what was presented to us the date before. After a 15 minute conversation, reassuring me of what he could do, we gathered 2 stock numbers online which met the criteria of which he mentioned. After which, we returned to the dealership with those numbers and Travis advised us that the vehicle of choice was located at their other dealership downtown and that he'd send salesman Alex to pick it up. From that point, we called our bank and began running numbers with them. Travis then insisted he gather our information assuring us he could do better than what we was presented with our bank. So, again for the second time our credit was ran and shopped around. After sitting 2 hours at salesman Alex's desk, I walked over and asked for an update but there wasn't one. I was told it they were working on it. I had to leave to pick up our son from school, and this took an additional 2 hours. Before going directly home, I made a call to Travis & Alex to see if I needed to come back by. I was told the banks were closed for the day and they would get back with us tomorrow. So here we are day 3 around 11am and hadn't received one call from Alex or Travis. After getting Alex on the phone, he said he would find out what's going on and call us back. I asked would this be within the next hour, he said yes. 2 hours went by, so we called them all to be told that the vehicle we wanted was sold last night. So, we went back to the dealership to ask if they could work a deal with the vehicle they have on their lot that was presented to us on day 1. It was a difference of $3K in rebates from the one that was "sold" last night and the one on their lot. Well, we thought we'll for the inconvenience and 3 days of run around we'd get some kind of customer service. However, when I got to the dealership, I was told by Alex who didn't seem interested in talking with me, that he was unsure of what was going on. So Travis walks up smiling, tries to hug me (very unprofessional) and tells me the vehicle I wanted was sold and that he'd continue to work on getting me one. I asked could you work out someone with the one you have and we can purchase today instead of dragging this on any further. He tells me no, that basically I'm asking for too much, he's not doing it, and my payment would increase $255 for $3,000 difference in price between the two. I then asked for the head manager of sales, he tells me you're looking at him, all for me to walk out the door and ask an innocent salesman who the head sales manager(s) are and then names were Patrick & Dave, neither of which are him. I told Travis, it's clear you guys really don't want to work with us and have wasted 3 days of our time of which you promised you wouldn't do and would prefer that I walk out the door. His response, well have a good day! The sad part is that I drove to Edwards downtown immediately afterwards and the exact truck (stock number matched) was sitting right out front. We were also able to purchase the vehicle with the terms and payment we wanted, without the lies and run around the same day! It's pretty clear to me this dealership had no intentions on selling us anything, wasted our time and more credit pulls, talked bad about the other Chevy dealers in the area, but has the worst customer service I've seen in my 10 years experience in purchasing vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Expereince
by 02/17/2017on
I recently purchased a 2017 Camaro from Edwards and they were absolutely amazing. I have already recommended to my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sold me car w/extensive body repair as car with 0 defects bc clean CarFax
by 02/14/2017on
Less than 4 months after purchasing a 2013 Rogue from Edwards on 280, I realized I needed a vehicle with an open bed. I went to CarMax bc they had a Ridgeline. They would not even take the Rogue as a trade-in bc there had been so much body repair done. The underside looked like it had been caulked together. When I took it back to Edwards, they would not even give me what I paid them for the vehicle toward another one that cost the same or more. Less than 4 months, less than 1,500 miles later, Edwards would ONLY GIVE ME TRADE IN VALUE (but I didn't know if anyone else would take it since CarMax wouldn't). They are [non-permissible content removed] or they would have made that car deal right instead of ripping me off twice.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Love Edwards Chevrolet 280!!
by 02/12/2017on
Everyone was very friendly and helpful. I was able to get a ride back to my apartment from he courtesy driver while it was being repaired. Very nice man, wish I could remember his name. Sheila was my service adviser and she was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Buying Experience
by 11/03/2016on
Many dealerships don't believe the internet exists, but Edwards Chevrolet communicated with me completely though email. From the initial contact to completing the car purchase, it was a great experience. Jessica Garrison (Internet Manager), Ramae Allen, and Lee House were fantastic to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Camaro Convertible
by 09/21/2016on
As soon as we arrived at Edwards Chevrolet, we were greeted by a very friendly salesman. We had seen a car we liked on their website and found it in the showroom. Our salesman was very knowledgeable about the car and answered all our questions. Negotiations went smoothly and we were able to conduct the trade-in and purchase at our predetermined price. This is our second purchase from Edwards and both experiences were pleasant. Once we decide to trade this vehicle in, we will definitely visit Edwards again and will recommend the sales staff at Edwards to our family and friends. Overall, it was an excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Tahoe
by 08/12/2016on
Everyone at Edwards Chevrolet were very helpful, courteous, friendly and proved to very be professional. Todd, the sales rep that assisted us, had a very broad, in-depth knowledge of all of the vehicles we considered. He was extremely helpful in assisting us in setting up the vehicle for our use.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Edwards Chevrolet
by 06/01/2016on
Great experience. First brand new vehicle I have ever bought. Danny Mayo helped with a great deal. Will definitely return in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Stars!
by 03/22/2016on
Lance & all the other guys at Edwards were very helpful and accommodating to help me choose & purchase my 2016 Silverado. It will not be the last time that I do business with Edwards. The Service Department is awesome, receptionist's are very friendly, finance department did a fantastic job, and the sales department is second to none, and found me exactly what i was looking for. Leather seats were installed in mere hours, and Lance made sure i was up and running as soon as the paperwork was signed! The low tax rate and $0 doc fee helped make my decision even easier to do business with this bunch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New tahoe
by 02/17/2016on
Great team including Jessica on internet sales, with Lee House on the sales floor to the General Manager Kevin. They all went above and beyond in their level of customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Chevrolet Impala
by 02/15/2016on
My salesman Mr Ali was great, the financial department was flawless, however my vehicle cleanup was defiantly lacking (dirty Windows, dirty interior, oil pencil writings on the exterior, and shipping tape on the lef't quarter wheel well) also the aftermarket gas pedal cover fell off during the test ride, I had to spend time out of my busy day to bring the car back for a service call to put the pedal cover back on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
