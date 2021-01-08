Cooper Chevrolet Buick
Customer Reviews of Cooper Chevrolet Buick
Buick Service
by 08/01/2021on
Excellence at its best. Great price and quick service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
tires
by 12/10/2020on
The Service advisor Gant was very nice and helpful. The waiting room and restroom was very clean. I felt comfortable in my wait.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely Poor Customer Service Experience
by 03/28/2019on
I don't even think our experience with this dealership warrants 1 star. We thought we would be able to work with this dealership. They have no haggle pricing which is nice. However, working with all the other sales department personnel including the General manager and owner (both of which told me they would call us back and didn't) displayed anything but professionalism. Fortunately we were able to take our business elsewhere, buy our GMC truck and have received wonderful customer service from another dealership. However, having my 75 year old father who is a veteran ride the 4 hours to and from their house to the dealership only to find out that they did not want to sell the truck to them is inexcusable. I live in San Antonio and was trying to mitigate this horrible situation that my father was being put through. This is why I reached out to the General Manager and owner to help reach a resolution. I have NEVER experienced such a poor experience when buying a car. Being lied to by the GM and owner is not acceptable! We are faithful GMC customers but will be working with a dealership that promotes a higher level of honesty and integrity than Cooper GMC Buick.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bought 2 cars in 3 months
by 11/03/2017on
Great service and great vehicles what more could you ask for? We bought a car and 3 months later returned to purchase a truck also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful
by 09/13/2017on
I have bought all my vehicles at Cooper Chevrolet & used them for the majority on my service over the years. Great people, great work
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Taho
by 08/13/2017on
Wonderful service. Went above and beyond to get me the truck I wanted.
Letting the fingers do the talking
by 08/11/2017on
Chris and the team was determined to work with me, so I would not have to continue to rent a car. I walked in not knowing what I wanted, but walked out in a 2018 Equinox within my budget.
Service
by 07/22/2017on
I was in out in a reasonable time. Service was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people
by 07/19/2017on
Talked with salesman named Adam and he knew every question I had. I bought a brand new vehicle and they helped me through ever step and didn't make me feel like I was buying from some crooks like the previous dealer I bought from.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic
by 07/17/2017on
Chad and Russ at Cooper Chevrolet were SO helpful! They went above and beyond to make sure we got the best experience. I'll definitely be recommending Cooper Chevrolet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Truck
by 07/12/2017on
Very pleasant and helpful salesman. Very efficient finance department. Made purchasing my truck a breeze. Very pleased with truck so far.
Best experience! Go see Brady!
by 07/12/2017on
This was the most efficient and least aggravating experience I have ever encountered with buying a vehicle. Buying a car can be so frustrating and Brady at Cooper truly made this experience one that changes my mind about car shopping. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New purchase
by 07/06/2017on
I found the sales people friendly and helpful in my purchase. They worked hard to get me the most truck for the money. They worked with me to insure the best price and rates.
Great service
by 06/28/2017on
Chris was very helpful in me finding the right vehicle. He showe me several and even had to hunt down that met my specifications. The dealership was clean there was a large selection.
Wonderful!
by 05/30/2017on
I was very satisfied with the service I got. My salesman was young but very nice and was very helpful. Came in to find a good used car but left with a new one because he got us a very good deal. I would recommend him and his dealership to everyone.
Keep up the great work,Bo!
by 05/04/2017on
Great greetings and service, friendly setting and greatly concern about servicing you well. Excellent in keeping you up to date regarding your auto service! And keep the cookies coming!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service!!!!
by 04/12/2017on
Just bought a 2017 Malibu. The staff at Cooper Chevrolet were exceptional from the moment I walked on the lot. I will buy all of my vehicles from there from now on.
Rating of service
by 03/07/2017on
Abbie in the service dept is awesome, she goes the extra mile to make sure you get your service done in a timely manner and keeps me updated on any other problems found
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly
by 11/30/2016on
I was met with a friendly smile and asked what they could do for me. The work I had done was quick and I was on my way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Colorado
by 11/21/2016on
Sales person did not pressure me. He was very knowledgable and consistent. He listened to my concerns and questions.
New vehicle purchase
by 10/28/2016on
I had a great experience in buying my new Siverado truck. I would highly recommend this dealership and sales team to anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes