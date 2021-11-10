Customer Reviews of DeMontrond Hyundai
Palisade purchase
by 10/11/2021on
Purchased a new Palisade from Demontrond Hyundai last week. Salesman Javier Cavazos was great. Not pushy but very helpful. The rest of the staff was very polite and helpful as well. Would definitely consider purchasing another vehicle from them in the future.
Great experience!
by 08/22/2021on
I was very satisfied with my experience at DeMontrond Hyundai this past week. Mark Booth was very knowledgeable and friendly. He answered all my questions to my satisfaction. I never felt pressured or hurried. I would recommend this dealership and Mark Booth for a hassle free experience. Tarik Lopez in finance was extremely helpful as well. I'm loving my new Santa Fe! Dianna Baker
Stephen Cueva is one of the best sales guys I've ever come across.
by 08/18/2021on
We were actually very fortunate the way we arrived at DeMontrond Hyundai. We first went to Ron Carter Hyundai because they told us they had two of the 2022 Tucson Hybrids ready for us to test drive. After making the trip out there, which was far, we found out that was a lie and just a tactic to get us in the dealership. That place was a madhouse, overcrowded and charging an absurd amount extra for the market shortage. We quickly walked out and found DeMontrond Hyundai to be the next closest dealership. Spoke to Stephen on the phone and he was honest from the beginning telling us everything that is advertised at his dealership and grabbed the key for the car we wanted to be ready for when we arrived. And sure enough he greeted us with the key in his hand and we got to test driving our car right away. He was professional and patient with us. We never felt pushed or uncomfortable when dealing with him. We are so happy with our new car! Thank you Stephen!
So happy with my new Elantra!
by 08/12/2021on
Tony was absolutely excellent to work with. He was knowledgeable, friendly, and professional. Completely no pressure interaction, and I would recommend him and this dealership to anyone!
Great car purchasing experience!
by 07/10/2021on
We are so glad that we made the drive to this dealership. Tony Victoria was so helpful when looking to buy at DeMontrond Hyundai. He was so personable, patient and got us through the process of purchasing my daughter’s car very smoothly! My daughter loves her Venue! Thank you!
Wonderful
by 07/08/2021on
Justin was wonderful. He was real and not pushy. He answered all my questions and was very attentive to us. I would highly recommend you dealing with him if you are looking for a new vehicle. GIVE HIM A CALL!!!!!
Great salesman with no gimmicks!
by 07/03/2021on
I'm not interested in the stereotypical car salesman "let me make you a great deal, but I have to get my boss to approve MULTIPLE TIMES" back and forth nonsense that I had received at a different Hyundai dealership earlier in the week. I received nothing but professionalism from James Anderson, our salesman. I told him exactly what I wanted and there was no back and forth (or thousands of dollars of mark-up on the MSRP!) I purchased my new 2022 Santa Fe at a fair price with no issues. Our finance gentleman, Tariq (apologies if I misspelled his name), was great, as well! A big FIVE STARS to DeMontrond Hyundai and James!
The best salesperson I ever experienced.
by 06/26/2021on
The salesperson was so helpful. He was willing to help you with every question you have. I feel no pressure on buying my car there.
First Car Purchase
by 06/10/2021on
First things first, as soon as I walked in, I was approached by a salesperson named Javier Cavazos. He treated my family and I with respect and treated me like an actual customer. He didn’t display any sign of disrespected towards me because of my age nor gender like other dealerships. A little side note, this was my THIRD dealership I’ve visited (not Hyundai) and the other two dealerships I visited were trying to make an “easy” sale and kept trying to push me into a car I DIDN’T want. Mr. Javier took his time and made me feel like a valued customer. He explained every detail to me about the vehicles he presented to me. Mr. Javier went above and beyond and impacted my life by helping me close on my very first vehicle. I will forever be grateful.
Worth The Further Drive And Traffic!
by 05/31/2021on
After having a bad experience at Ron Carter Hyundai, I drove South another 20 minutes and ended up at De Montrond Hyundai, Mr. Tony Victoria was awesome, along with the lady in Finance. I'll definitely be back to buy my next vehicle!
Syed Rocks!
by 04/25/2021on
Syed provided excellent customer service and the best car buying experience we have ever had.
Great experience!!!
by 04/09/2021on
Justin Mata helped us purchase a new Genesis. He was wonderful to work with and I would highly recommend him.
Easy Purchase
by 03/28/2021on
Salesman Ross Lambert did a good job. He was very knowledgeable about the vehicle I purchased. He made the new vehicle buying experience a smooth process.
Right to the point
by 03/27/2021on
Tony Victoria was awesome!! I have been to another dealer that treated us like crap so I went up the road to Demontrond. I told Tony what I was looking for and how I wanted to do it and we know messing around he made it happen. Yeah I should always buy a car from Tony.
I bought a 2021 Hyundai Sonata
by 03/18/2021on
I Love my car and my salesman James Anderson was great!!! I'm telling everyone I know about De Montrond in Texas City Texas. Please keep James around for a long time because I plan on buying my next car from here as well. James thanks for being Service First with me as your customer, you made the process very special.
My experience with salesman Ross Lambert
by 03/18/2021on
I would like to say a few words concerning salesman Ross Lambert. When my wife and I came to Demontrond Hyundai we met with Ross. We explained what we were looking for and he immediately met our every need. Our experience went without a flaw. Ross is very polite and very knowledgeable about the vehicles he sells. I recommend when you go to Demontrond Hyundai you meet with Ross.
Great buying experience!
by 03/18/2021on
I bought a 2021 Hyundai Tucson at DeMontrond Hyundai and got an outstanding deal. Bill Rees was my salesman. He was very knowledgeable and helpful and I was very happy with his experience and patience. I have been telling all my family and friends to check out DeMontrond Hyundai for a great price on new cars.
Awesome buying experience
by 03/04/2021on
I bought a new Hyundai Venue - Ross Lambert had 3 models waiting for me to test drive when I arrived. His customer service was 5 stars! Thanks Ross.
Misogynistic Sales Manager
by 03/02/2021on
The salesman did seem to listen or understand what I was wanting in a Santa Fe. I went having research and he couldn't provide me accurate info on the cars features and packages. The worst part was the "sales manager" BRAD. The way he spoke to me and my mother was so misogynistic and rude. If my husband were there there's no way he would've gotten away with speaking to us that way.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
“Happy Trails” for Me!
by 02/28/2021on
Loving my beautiful new Sonata that James Anderson helped me buy at DeMontrond Hyundai. I’ve never met a more kind, helpful, and patient person to guide me through the technology of the new automobiles. The car speaks for itself in looks and performance, but the actions of everyone I met at DeMontrond was friendly and helpful for this senior citizen. They are great.
Excellent service
by 02/09/2021on
We decided to trade in our car for a Hyundai Tucson, definitely made the right choice not only in the trade in but also the dealership. Our salesman, Tony Victoria, was very helpful and courteous through the whole process. He gave us a number of options and catered to our needs. The rest of the staff were very friendly and helped us out tremendously. I would, without a doubt recommend DeMontrond if your looking for a car and definitely go see Mr. Tony Victoria or any of the fine salesmen for great service!
