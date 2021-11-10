  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. DeMontrond Hyundai

DeMontrond Hyundai

DeMontrond Hyundai
See AllEXTERIORINTERIOR
DeMontrond Hyundai
Visit dealer’s website 
3260 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX 77591
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of DeMontrond Hyundai

4.9
Overall Rating
4.88 out of 5 stars(51)
Recommend: Yes (50) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Palisade purchase

by Cameron on 10/11/2021

Purchased a new Palisade from Demontrond Hyundai last week. Salesman Javier Cavazos was great. Not pushy but very helpful. The rest of the staff was very polite and helpful as well. Would definitely consider purchasing another vehicle from them in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
99 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Palisade purchase

by Cameron on 10/11/2021

Purchased a new Palisade from Demontrond Hyundai last week. Salesman Javier Cavazos was great. Not pushy but very helpful. The rest of the staff was very polite and helpful as well. Would definitely consider purchasing another vehicle from them in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Dianna Baker on 08/22/2021

I was very satisfied with my experience at DeMontrond Hyundai this past week. Mark Booth was very knowledgeable and friendly. He answered all my questions to my satisfaction. I never felt pressured or hurried. I would recommend this dealership and Mark Booth for a hassle free experience. Tarik Lopez in finance was extremely helpful as well. I'm loving my new Santa Fe! Dianna Baker

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stephen Cueva is one of the best sales guys I've ever come across.

by Daniel on 08/18/2021

We were actually very fortunate the way we arrived at DeMontrond Hyundai. We first went to Ron Carter Hyundai because they told us they had two of the 2022 Tucson Hybrids ready for us to test drive. After making the trip out there, which was far, we found out that was a lie and just a tactic to get us in the dealership. That place was a madhouse, overcrowded and charging an absurd amount extra for the market shortage. We quickly walked out and found DeMontrond Hyundai to be the next closest dealership. Spoke to Stephen on the phone and he was honest from the beginning telling us everything that is advertised at his dealership and grabbed the key for the car we wanted to be ready for when we arrived. And sure enough he greeted us with the key in his hand and we got to test driving our car right away. He was professional and patient with us. We never felt pushed or uncomfortable when dealing with him. We are so happy with our new car! Thank you Stephen!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

So happy with my new Elantra!

by Chris H on 08/12/2021

Tony was absolutely excellent to work with. He was knowledgeable, friendly, and professional. Completely no pressure interaction, and I would recommend him and this dealership to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car purchasing experience!

by Tierman family on 07/10/2021

We are so glad that we made the drive to this dealership. Tony Victoria was so helpful when looking to buy at DeMontrond Hyundai. He was so personable, patient and got us through the process of purchasing my daughter’s car very smoothly! My daughter loves her Venue! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful

by Michelle on 07/08/2021

Justin was wonderful. He was real and not pushy. He answered all my questions and was very attentive to us. I would highly recommend you dealing with him if you are looking for a new vehicle. GIVE HIM A CALL!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great salesman with no gimmicks!

by Dana Wells on 07/03/2021

I'm not interested in the stereotypical car salesman "let me make you a great deal, but I have to get my boss to approve MULTIPLE TIMES" back and forth nonsense that I had received at a different Hyundai dealership earlier in the week. I received nothing but professionalism from James Anderson, our salesman. I told him exactly what I wanted and there was no back and forth (or thousands of dollars of mark-up on the MSRP!) I purchased my new 2022 Santa Fe at a fair price with no issues. Our finance gentleman, Tariq (apologies if I misspelled his name), was great, as well! A big FIVE STARS to DeMontrond Hyundai and James!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best salesperson I ever experienced.

by Pete on 06/26/2021

The salesperson was so helpful. He was willing to help you with every question you have. I feel no pressure on buying my car there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Car Purchase

by Jasmin Maya on 06/10/2021

First things first, as soon as I walked in, I was approached by a salesperson named Javier Cavazos. He treated my family and I with respect and treated me like an actual customer. He didn’t display any sign of disrespected towards me because of my age nor gender like other dealerships. A little side note, this was my THIRD dealership I’ve visited (not Hyundai) and the other two dealerships I visited were trying to make an “easy” sale and kept trying to push me into a car I DIDN’T want. Mr. Javier took his time and made me feel like a valued customer. He explained every detail to me about the vehicles he presented to me. Mr. Javier went above and beyond and impacted my life by helping me close on my very first vehicle. I will forever be grateful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worth The Further Drive And Traffic!

by Jason Marinez on 05/31/2021

After having a bad experience at Ron Carter Hyundai, I drove South another 20 minutes and ended up at De Montrond Hyundai, Mr. Tony Victoria was awesome, along with the lady in Finance. I'll definitely be back to buy my next vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Syed Rocks!

by Syed provided excellent servic on 04/25/2021

Syed provided excellent customer service and the best car buying experience we have ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!!!

by Edee Harvey on 04/09/2021

Justin Mata helped us purchase a new Genesis. He was wonderful to work with and I would highly recommend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy Purchase

by C Moore on 03/28/2021

Salesman Ross Lambert did a good job. He was very knowledgeable about the vehicle I purchased. He made the new vehicle buying experience a smooth process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Right to the point

by Jaclyn Jones on 03/27/2021

Tony Victoria was awesome!! I have been to another dealer that treated us like crap so I went up the road to Demontrond. I told Tony what I was looking for and how I wanted to do it and we know messing around he made it happen. Yeah I should always buy a car from Tony.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I bought a 2021 Hyundai Sonata

by Lydia R Broussard on 03/18/2021

I Love my car and my salesman James Anderson was great!!! I'm telling everyone I know about De Montrond in Texas City Texas. Please keep James around for a long time because I plan on buying my next car from here as well. James thanks for being Service First with me as your customer, you made the process very special.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My experience with salesman Ross Lambert

by Gary Blalock on 03/18/2021

I would like to say a few words concerning salesman Ross Lambert. When my wife and I came to Demontrond Hyundai we met with Ross. We explained what we were looking for and he immediately met our every need. Our experience went without a flaw. Ross is very polite and very knowledgeable about the vehicles he sells. I recommend when you go to Demontrond Hyundai you meet with Ross.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience!

by Elaine Mitrovich on 03/18/2021

I bought a 2021 Hyundai Tucson at DeMontrond Hyundai and got an outstanding deal. Bill Rees was my salesman. He was very knowledgeable and helpful and I was very happy with his experience and patience. I have been telling all my family and friends to check out DeMontrond Hyundai for a great price on new cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome buying experience

by Patrick on 03/04/2021

I bought a new Hyundai Venue - Ross Lambert had 3 models waiting for me to test drive when I arrived. His customer service was 5 stars! Thanks Ross.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Misogynistic Sales Manager

by Destine on 03/02/2021

The salesman did seem to listen or understand what I was wanting in a Santa Fe. I went having research and he couldn't provide me accurate info on the cars features and packages. The worst part was the "sales manager" BRAD. The way he spoke to me and my mother was so misogynistic and rude. If my husband were there there's no way he would've gotten away with speaking to us that way.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

“Happy Trails” for Me!

by 6718 Houston on 02/28/2021

Loving my beautiful new Sonata that James Anderson helped me buy at DeMontrond Hyundai. I’ve never met a more kind, helpful, and patient person to guide me through the technology of the new automobiles. The car speaks for itself in looks and performance, but the actions of everyone I met at DeMontrond was friendly and helpful for this senior citizen. They are great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Al and Sheri Castillo on 02/09/2021

We decided to trade in our car for a Hyundai Tucson, definitely made the right choice not only in the trade in but also the dealership. Our salesman, Tony Victoria, was very helpful and courteous through the whole process. He gave us a number of options and catered to our needs. The rest of the staff were very friendly and helped us out tremendously. I would, without a doubt recommend DeMontrond if your looking for a car and definitely go see Mr. Tony Victoria or any of the fine salesmen for great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
73 cars in stock
45 new28 used0 certified pre-owned
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
13 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Kona
Hyundai Kona
8 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
6 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

You will love doing business with our Team! We have upfront pricing, no dealer ads or extra equipment charges, and our reviews are Awesome! Come see us soon!

what sets us apart
We offer a Lifetime Warranty at no additional cost to our guests. It's called Warranty Forever!
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes