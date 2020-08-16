Ask for salesman Abiola Orimolade!!
by 08/16/2020on
We are so happy and thankful to have has dear Abiola help us get a great car today as easily and quickly as possible. He was so polite, chilled, knowledgeable, capable, efficient, explained everything for us.---Well, he's just the BEST!! Super Happy with the dealership and our car.
First time... Great service
by 02/11/2019on
First time -- received great and timely service; very professional and courteous staff -- will continue to use this location for service
Outstanding, Excellent & Exceptional Service
by 07/25/2016on
Thank you! You won't believe what a blessing it was to receive the phone call from Internet Sales Consultant, Paul Garcia on Friday morning. We had made a deal with another dealership. After driving in from Midland TX, we find out they didn't disclose information until we were in Austin to pick up the truck and the deal fell through. Though we were skeptical to drive another hour and half to Universal Toyota, Paul certainly made it worth our while. Paul's partner Gregg Joseph took us for a test drive and explained the features of the Toyota truck while Paul had our trade in appraised. We loved Mark Hanna the finance guy too. He was funny and engaging while he explained the financing and optional services. Thank you for taking care of us and giving us the best buying experience in 30 years! We love our new Toyota Tundra
Upbeat Salesman
by 07/16/2016on
If youre looking for a salesperson who will advocate your preferences and negotiate the details with management to get you what you want, Hector Roman is your man. Personable, amicable, perceptive, Hector enthusiastically does his job and meets all your requirements. He takes initiative, remains calm, listens closely, and works hard to make his customers happy. It was a pleasure to work with him, and although we were walk-ins for our last purchase, we would contact him specifically to buy another car. JR
Great Service
by 04/27/2016on
Our salesman Trevor has been a blessing ! The finance department worked extremely hard to get us in another vehicle after the major hailstorm we had totaled out our 2015 Camry. Thank you to Universal Toyota !!! (Trevor deserves a raise)
Excellent Service
by 12/18/2015on
He was very helpful in helping me find exactly what I need. I appreciated the help that he gave me in getting into I new RAV-4 that I love!
Dishonest, discourteous, disrespectful.
by 07/28/2015on
Bought a used 4Runner. My wife drives the vehicle for two days and it starts to misfire. I find a bolt keeping a valve from seating properly. Dealership confirms it could be one of the two wire harness bolts not reinstalled when they worked on the vehicle prior before purchase. Dealership does not perform a compression check on the motor instead begins disassembly. They find that the valve keepers had become dislodged on the valve damaged by the bolt causing loud tapping noises and rough idle. They replace the valve, keepers, and spring. Noise still persists but was told it would go away. Wife is driving up to Rock Springs, an hour away, when the engine begins to shutter tremendously and misfire again. Bring it back to dealership and after having to convince them to check it out they find that another valve had its valve keepers dislodged, causing the valve to remain stuck down, and causing major internal engine damage. Of course this would cost more money to repair so deny all responsibility and the General Manager informs me he is not going to pay for anything.
Bad service
by 01/09/2015on
Mike Valdes a service manager at Universal Toyota treated me like [non-permissible content removed] when I have just bought a truck for $50,000 and I was having a cold start problem he charged me $225 for fuel injector cleaning and cleaning throttle body and said it was fixed next morning truck would not start again called him and he said bring it back and I'll charge you $95 to diagnose problem which he should have done The day before I will never buy or take my vehicles there again.
great customer service
by 11/15/2014on
I would recommend Universal Toyota to anyone looking for a pre-owned car. The customer service was great! Patrick McNeil helped me find the right car for the right price, and walked me through the whole process. His customer service exceeded my expectations.
repeat customer treated like dirt
by 10/24/2014on
Bought 3 vehicles from them since August of 2012. Received a mailer offering a trade in value on my vehicle just to be lied to and in the end because people didn't do their job properly the whole process ended up being a waste of time anyways. Dealership used to be much better than this. Good going guys! This would have been vehicle #4 but you just lost a good customer.
Trevor B.
by 08/05/2014on
When I came in for the Toyota sale, I was met by the sales manager who said he would assign his best guy to help me. He wasn't lying. Trevor B. was great to work with, put no pressure on me, showed me every car I asked to see, and I drove off in my new Sienna with the feeling I had made a new friend. A Great Experience!
Patrick M.
by 08/05/2014on
I have been a customer of Universal Toyota for around 16 years. I have found myself needing to trade my present car and buy a used car that provided me with small payments. Patrick M. listened to my story and really did everything in his power to provide me with what I needed. He went above and beyond to help me. I really do appreciate all that he did for me. He helped me when I really needed some help. I love my new, used, car! Thanks,
Terrible post sale service
by 11/09/2013on
We agreed to purchase a Toyota Prius the car under three terms: 1) touch up scratches on front and rear bumper; 2) replace missing hatch cover; 3) fix small dings in back bumper. I have owned the car for two months now and still they have not completed what they said they would do. Terrible customer service after the sale. However, we did get the price we wanted. I went down to San Antonio (an hour and a half drive) to have the work completed. I had confirmed my appointment that morning. When I got down there, the guy who does the body work wasn't there. They did do the touch up paint work (did a very inadequate job) and replaced the hatch cover (clearly used with black streaks of oil on it). I have tried to return to get the dents pulled out of the bumper and they keep canceling saying that the body guy is not available. Do not buy a car here and expect good post sale service.
Wonderful car buying experience!! =)
by 09/09/2013on
After a ROTTEN EXPERIENCE at Red McCombs Toyota (please see my review there.), I went to Universal Scion. I had tested there a few weeks ago and was helped by Gregg J., who was amazing. Gregg immediately recognized me when I arrived there for my second visit and asked if I wanted to test drive again. I was upfront and told him that I was there to buy. Gregg was not able to help at that time as he had another customer, so he passed me to Iker F. Iker was also incredible. He took me on another test drive and also showed me that the premium audio was already equipped with navigation and didn't need a $1,700 upgrade that Red McCombs had earlier claimed. When Iker took me inside, he wrote down the four accessories I wanted and then went to order it in. Iker returned to clarify EXACTLY which kind of spoiler I wanted and even walked me to different tCs to see the different spoilers available, which I thought was great. After trying to find a car, he returned to me and stated that I would have to wait until the first week of September to get it. I stated that I didn't mind at all. Since he didn't have a VIN of my car, he still went ahead and drew up my numbers so I knew what I would be paying for the car when it arrived. It was EXACTLY what I wanted, nothing else added to it!! I later returned to Universal on 6 September to pick up my car. Iker was again fantastic and had my paperwork ready to go. Except for a small glitch on my end with the insurance portion, I was in and out of the dealership in an hour and a half and had no major surprises thrown at me at the last minute. Special thanks again to Gregg who still remembered me when I returned as well as a nice saleswoman named Ivette. Ivette had met me while shopping the first time I was there and still came by to say Hi the following times I returned. Not bad for a woman who had nothing to do with my sale and it says alot about the culture that Universal Toyota breeds with its employees. My experience in Universal Scion was no doubt what USAA/TrueCar.com intended on me going through and it really says something about the dealership that chose to treat me well without the partnership of USAA [HTML removed]! You'd better believe that I will send every friend I know that wants to buy a car to Universal and even tell them which salesmen to go see! I think USAA/TrueCar.com needs to change the preferred dealer to them and drop Red McCombs Scion. Red McCombs does nothing but smear both USAA and TrueCar.com's name.
Fooled twice by Universal Toyota
by 08/27/2012on
I will give them 0 star if I can. They just did phishing scam to me yesterday. On Friday they posted on their website 2011 Toyota Highlander SE w/ 18,761 miles for $23988, at 5:00 PM Friday I called and told salesman Troy Thorpe that I am in Austin and he assured ma that the car is available and we will meet at 10:00 AM Saturday morning. Saturday morning while I am half way driving from Austin to San Antonio, I got an call from Troy that the car has been sold last night. So I gave up and drove back. At same day 4:15 PM, Troy called me again saying the deal fell apart because of the buyer's credit problem, so the car is back for sale again. I think it's still a good deal. So I drove down all the way to San Antonio. While I was almost there to their dealership, they called me again at 6:30, the car "has been sold again". If they sold a car in 2 houers once, I can understand since it's super deal. They did it twice, it's a totally scam. STK #: 222348A| VIN #: 5TDZK3EH0BS028611 If you see they list any super deal, don't fall for the trap!
Buick owner
by 07/18/2011on
I purchased a 2005 Buick rendezvous in 2010. It was the internet special . This was the the first time I had ever been on a major car lot and not been swarmed by salesmen. I had to go hunt one down(not really a bad thing). Russell, my salesman, was very nice and not pushy. I had the printout of the car I wanted to see and he had a little trouble finding it. But once we located it we drove off. The deal probably took about 4 hours - but that included having them look at my trade in and cleaning out both cars so I could drive off. My only regret is that I purchased the extended warranty (but they came down in price on it). You know how it is = like insurance...if you have it, you don't need it. The car has been great and the warranty expired at 24,000 miles and we never had to use it.
My NEW Camry
by 08/05/2009on
I drove onto the cleanest lot I had ever seen and parked my old clunker in front of massive, spotless, display windows and displays of green friendly Scions. The first sales person to greet me had a full face smile and an outstretched hand that was very welcoming. His accent was very intriguing. His name was Roberto, from Brazil, he said. Roberto sat me down inside an immaculate showroom with two sitting areas with flat screen televisions and a cafe with fresh brewed coffee. There is an indoor (and enclosed for silence) playroom with slides and obstacles for children. Roberto got me a cup of coffee and popcorn (yes they even have a carnival style popper) then he asked me a lot of question about what I wanted from my new car, instead of how much money I had or what my credit rating was. Roberto wrote most of it down and then excused himself. After 5 minutes he returned and asked me to follow him outside. Outside I was handed the keys to a beautiful Camry, and told to take it for a drive, he would be inside when I got back. He let me go alone! That was probably really smart because I fell in love. I felt like it was already my car. When I got back, Roberto asked me how I liked it, would I like to look at numbers now, he asked. We looked at numbers, he got me the payment I wanted and gave me an extra $500 on my old clunker. Roberto told me the next time I need gas to stop by and he would fill up my tank. I was out of there in under 3 hours, which is really fast I think. Two days later he called to make sure I loved the car, my car, and reminded me to come fill up my tank. Great salesman. I even told his manager, but he said he knew, that's why he hired the Brazilian.