After a ROTTEN EXPERIENCE at Red McCombs Toyota (please see my review there.), I went to Universal Scion. I had tested there a few weeks ago and was helped by Gregg J., who was amazing. Gregg immediately recognized me when I arrived there for my second visit and asked if I wanted to test drive again. I was upfront and told him that I was there to buy. Gregg was not able to help at that time as he had another customer, so he passed me to Iker F. Iker was also incredible. He took me on another test drive and also showed me that the premium audio was already equipped with navigation and didn't need a $1,700 upgrade that Red McCombs had earlier claimed. When Iker took me inside, he wrote down the four accessories I wanted and then went to order it in. Iker returned to clarify EXACTLY which kind of spoiler I wanted and even walked me to different tCs to see the different spoilers available, which I thought was great. After trying to find a car, he returned to me and stated that I would have to wait until the first week of September to get it. I stated that I didn't mind at all. Since he didn't have a VIN of my car, he still went ahead and drew up my numbers so I knew what I would be paying for the car when it arrived. It was EXACTLY what I wanted, nothing else added to it!! I later returned to Universal on 6 September to pick up my car. Iker was again fantastic and had my paperwork ready to go. Except for a small glitch on my end with the insurance portion, I was in and out of the dealership in an hour and a half and had no major surprises thrown at me at the last minute. Special thanks again to Gregg who still remembered me when I returned as well as a nice saleswoman named Ivette. Ivette had met me while shopping the first time I was there and still came by to say Hi the following times I returned. Not bad for a woman who had nothing to do with my sale and it says alot about the culture that Universal Toyota breeds with its employees. My experience in Universal Scion was no doubt what USAA/TrueCar.com intended on me going through and it really says something about the dealership that chose to treat me well without the partnership of USAA [HTML removed]! You'd better believe that I will send every friend I know that wants to buy a car to Universal and even tell them which salesmen to go see! I think USAA/TrueCar.com needs to change the preferred dealer to them and drop Red McCombs Scion. Red McCombs does nothing but smear both USAA and TrueCar.com's name. Read more