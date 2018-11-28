Customer Reviews of Nissan of Picayune
Good deal on a nice vehicle
by 11/28/2018on
Everyone was helpful and friendly. Love our vehicle.
Great Experience
by 10/28/2018on
Everyone was very helpful and informative. Thanks to GM Kendall Bussey and Billy S for all the time and patience they show me. I went to (2) other dealerships before this one, and got the run around. Thanks for your excellent service I walked out with my dream car.
Great
by 10/26/2018on
The easy financing with my rebuilding credit. Ms Lisa called me several times to make sure I still wanted this vehicle. Mr Lewis and Mr Ed made our day taking care of the paperwork. Excellent employees
Easy purchase
by 09/30/2018on
Great people to do business with. Greeted promptly. Knew what I wanted when I walked in and was done quickly. I'll be back.
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
by 09/23/2018on
The prices were just as they said they worked with me on financing and gave me a great deal on my trade
Excellent customer service
by 09/22/2018on
Before we arrived at the dealership my husband call to reaffirm the appointment that was made with the internet sales lady n about 5 minutes a salesman named Mr. James Crowell and he assured us that he would be waiting on us when we would arrive... Mr. James greeted us when we arrived at the Dealership, he introduced us to the internet sales lady. He brought to his office and took our info he needed and then took us to look at the vehicle which they had sitting in front of the dealership with a s sign in the window of vehicle that stated; Reserved for Mr. Patrick Alexander and that us feel real special...Mr. James went over every little detail with the vehicle. He was just like we had been knowing him for a long time...We really enjoyed the visit a Nissan of Picayune.....we will mostly definitely recommend him and Nissan of Picayune...
Awesome crew
by 09/08/2018on
They were very helpful. They were able to give me exactly what I wanted. They did everything they could to get us in this car.
2017 Escape
by 09/07/2018on
Friendly service, no high pressure sales
Great Customer Service
by 09/05/2018on
I loved our salesman Mr. Billy Ray if we would not have had him probably would not have bought the car. His service was impeccable.
Quality Experience offered by Qualified People
by 08/31/2018on
I liked the friendliness, the willingness to help, the knowledge, the speediness of the entire process without skimming or skipping on efficiency.
Nice
by 08/24/2018on
The people were very nice and knew what they were selling. They were very helpful and very fair in their dealing with me
Review
by 08/11/2018on
Facility was well maintained and comfortable. Sales team was professional and James was very knowledgeable about the vehicle we purchased
2010NissanRogue
by 06/04/2018on
Mr Billy Ray, is an asset to your company. He knew what we wanted and didn't waste our time. All the staff was friendly.
Outstanding Job!
by 05/31/2018on
Davon Thornhill was an amazing salesperson, and he guided me through the sale from the beginning to the end. His knowledge and expertise played a major role for me wanting to buy and refer to family, friends and co-workers. He cared about my finances, and treated me with the up most respect. The entire staff did such a great job of communicating with one another to give me the best deal possible.
Awesome
by 05/30/2018on
I love the dealership I got to meet and talk to interesting people while receiving fast amazing service! I can't complain about anything!
Cassie was amazing !
by 05/18/2018on
Probably the most pleasant car buying experience ever. The whole process was so easy. Even though I lived 2 hours away. My phone calls were always returned promptly. Everyone was very polite and easy to deal with.
Awesome Experience!!!
by 05/17/2018on
Customer service is A1!!!! Our salesman was great and most helpful. We were greeted by him as soon as we pulled into the parking lot, offered something to drink and immediately taken care of. Thank you Chris!
Nissan Rogue
by 05/16/2018on
They were super nice and ready to help me . Told me to look around and we could drive anything I wanted to try
My new Rogue
by 05/13/2018on
The salesman, Mr. Jones was very friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable about the cars that I was interested in looking at. Very patient with me< and now I have a new Rogue.
Great Experience!
by 05/10/2018on
From Sales to Finance was a great experience, no sales pressure, David was professional and knowledgeable about the Tahoe, Reed was a pleasure and worked with me, and the Finance Department was helpful in determining the best route for me. One of the best car buying experiences I have had.
Nissan 2018
by 04/30/2018on
I liked how someone was always with you to guide you through everything. I never felt like I was trying to figure things out on my own.
