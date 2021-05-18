sales Rating

We obtained an out-the-door price from the internet sales rep of Headquarters Honda on a vehicle that met our requirements, and were informed we would have to work with the sales manager at the dealership to close the deal. So we told the internet sales rep we were driving there for a scheduled appointment later that day, with the knowledge that we had first right of refusal for that vehicle. Upon arriving for our appointment (after a 3.5 hour drive), we were informed that another couple had just walked in, and were about to take a test drive. They were given priority over us, and did purchase the vehicle, while we waited in the dealership. It appeared that this couple had been advised to move up a later appointment to be in front of us, not that they had just "walked in". Sales manager Paul Rienzi acknowledged reading all of our texts that day, knew we were enroute for an appointment to purchase the vehicle, and did not honor our first right of refusal. This treatment was unprofessional and unfair; stay away from this dealership! Read more