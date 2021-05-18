Headquarter Honda
Customer Reviews of Headquarter Honda
Excellent Service
by 05/18/2021on
Greetings, I am very pleased with the service that Mr. Santana has always given me in the purchases I have made of the 2 Hondas Accords at Headquarter Honda in Clermont. He is very helpful, friendly, and above all very kind. I highly recommend him as a seller. (The best). It turns the purchasing process into a very fast, safe and highly satisfactory one for the customer. EXCELLENT service provided by Mr. Santana.
Excellent Service
by 05/18/2021on
Greetings, I am very pleased with the service that Mr. Santana has always given me in the purchases I have made of the 2 Hondas Accords at Headquarter Honda in Clermont. He is very helpful, friendly, and above all very kind. I highly recommend him as a seller. (The best). It turns the purchasing process into a very fast, safe and highly satisfactory one for the customer. EXCELLENT service provided by Mr. Santana.
Horrible Experience with Sales Manager
by 05/04/2021on
We obtained an out-the-door price from the internet sales rep of Headquarters Honda on a vehicle that met our requirements, and were informed we would have to work with the sales manager at the dealership to close the deal. So we told the internet sales rep we were driving there for a scheduled appointment later that day, with the knowledge that we had first right of refusal for that vehicle. Upon arriving for our appointment (after a 3.5 hour drive), we were informed that another couple had just walked in, and were about to take a test drive. They were given priority over us, and did purchase the vehicle, while we waited in the dealership. It appeared that this couple had been advised to move up a later appointment to be in front of us, not that they had just "walked in". Sales manager Paul Rienzi acknowledged reading all of our texts that day, knew we were enroute for an appointment to purchase the vehicle, and did not honor our first right of refusal. This treatment was unprofessional and unfair; stay away from this dealership!
Headquarters Honda
by 03/21/2020on
Yesterday we bought our 3d Honda from HQ Honda in Clermont, FK. We have always had a Great experience working with this dealership and this time was no exception, If you are looking for a very fair, no pressure dealership to purchase a new or used car, this is the place. They treat you like family. We purchased a new Honda CRV and our salesman Santana treated us with respect and worked super hard to make this deal happen. We are senior citizens and have a budget and new exactly what we wanted to spend. Well, Santana made it happen, along with his manager Tom they found discounts and incentives that made the deal work. Truly a pleasure to buy a car from Santana and Tom. Then came the part that most people dread, the Finance Mgr. Well Shawn was as much as the big Honda family as was Santana and Tom. No pressure, no surprises, just the facts, figures and options. Once again NO pressure, just options ad signatures. As a repeat customer I expected to be treated good, but these guys go over the top. The Best Car buying experience we have ever had. Thanks Headquarters Honda for making our day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avoid this Dealer!!!
by 02/12/2020on
Typical high pressure sales, but gets worse. Tries to sell you a lesser car then buy add on accessories. For example, buy an EX and they will change out the seat for leather instead of getting an EX-L!! No kidding!! Spoke poorly and were dishonest about other dealerships, very unprofessional. Went in to buy a SUV and they suggested I get a Civic. Never listened to a word I said. I really liked the car they had and would have bought it on the spot - but they have lost a customer for life with the horrible experience.
Make me waste my time
by 01/11/2020on
Make me waste my time incompetent and looking for money not looking for customer service bad and races I will recommend it
Great buying experience
by 01/07/2020on
Andy made the process quick and easy. Love my Honda!
excellent service
by 09/15/2019on
Santana was very professional, knowledgable and helpful in my decision making. I am very happy with my purchase and will not hestitate to recommend you to my friends and family. Thank you.
100% would recommend
by 08/24/2019on
This is our 3rd car we have purchased fro Headquarter Honda and I can't imagine going anywhere else to purchase a car. Santana has helped us buy our last two cars, and Anthony made the financial portion so easy. The general manager came over to personally thank us for being repeat customers, and everyone really went out of their way to make this a good experience. They are never pushy, and they really do want you to have a good experience with and get the right car for the right price. I would recommend again and again, and I plan on going back with my kids when it is time for them to purchase their first cars. It doesn't even feel like a car dealership, it is so much more comfortable, like a cool place to hang with your friends. 100% would recommend.
GREAT Dealership
by 07/20/2019on
This dealership is Top notch. We went there yesterday to look for a replacement for our Honda CRV. Our Salesman, John is a very friendly man who has a great personality. A pleasure to talk to. We told him what we were looking for and right off the bat, brought the exact car to us. No hassle, no run around or hidden fees. Headquarter Honda did exactly what you expect a dealership to do, be honest, straight forward and a pleasure to do business with! A+++ to both John and Headquarter Honda!
Excellent service
by 01/30/2019on
I have had a Honda for the past 14 years, so when it was time for a new vehicle, Honda was my first choice. We have had the same Odyssey for the past 10 years and I was pleasantly surprised with all of the upgrades Honda has made in those 10 years. I met Mike Jahangir when I stopped in to test drive, and he spent a great deal of time with me pointing out all of the new features and taking me for a test drive to see those features in action. When I came back with my husband and kids, Mike took us for another test drive so that my husband could also see the new features of the Odyssey. Mike was very knowledgeable and friendly, treated our kids so well, and made sure we knew that he would answer any questions we had at any time. We had a great experince from start to finish with Headquarter Honda, and we will not hesitate to return when we need a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall pleasant experience
by 01/02/2019on
We came by just to look at a used Highlander because we were still deciding what vehicle we wanted to get. The salesman Mike was so knowledgeable about all the vehicles and patient as we inspected each one trying to decide between a big SUV or minivan. He didnât try to push us to the expensive ones and actually showed us one we hadnât thought of that was a lot less expensive. We ended up buying that used Honda Odyssey that was a great deal and looked like new. The price was clearly marked and we loved the âno haggle pricingâ. Everyone we came in contact with were very nice and helpful. We would definitely buy from them again, and will always ask for Mike to be our salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend
by 12/12/2018on
Dennis, salesperson, at Headquarter Honda, is extremely knowledgeable, experienced, friendly, genuine and helped us purchase a new vehicle. The entire team made for a positive, low stress experience.
Excellent customer service
by 12/05/2018on
Ruben and Paul were simply top notch sales representatives. They both were friendly, knowledgeable, and very very patient with me and my husband as we were trying to select the perfect Honda Accord. I would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone who is looking for quality service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
by 10/19/2018on
This is the second purchase at HQ Honda with Mike Jahangir. He guided us through the process with kindness and patience. Our preferences and financial concerns were fully considered as he helped us to narrow our choice. Mike was professional, helpful and a very caring listener.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional
by 09/02/2018on
Went on wanting to get the HRV BUT Fell in love 😍 with 2018 Honda Accord with 7 Miles. Denise and Team member made sure to accommodate my needs on specific of reasons of me trading in my stick shift Jeep. Made their recommendations base on my needs. Thank to Headquarters Honda and McCoy Credit Union for making this car buying experience a successful one ☝️
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/29/2018on
I started bringing my car to Headquarter after I moved to Orlando. The dealership is spotless, which makes me believe they have pride in their work. The service advisors are friendly, explain everything and are happy to answer questions. Estimates are accurate, service is prompt and complete. Even the one time I had an emergency repair and no appointment, they had me in and out in no time. Let me add... my father owned a Volkswagen dealership when I was growing up. I know a thing or two about how a dealership is run. Headquarter is the gold standard. When Im ready for a new car in a year or two, Ill be going to Headquarter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My good experience
by 08/26/2018on
I bought a Honda Odyssey and Im so happy with it. This is a great dealership with a people ready to deal with you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 08/19/2018on
I just bought a car from this dealership today and had a very wonderful experience. Both our sales rep, Mike Jahangir, and our finance expert, T.J. Burke, were very knowledgeable and personable, and made the process feel much faster and less stressful than paperwork often is. The culture at this dealership, from what I can tell, is built around establishing a strong, positive rapport with customers in a way that feels very genuine and encourages loyalty. And honestly, that works. Why would you want to go somewhere that only engages you as a bank account instead of as a person? Whose employees don't invest themselves into their relationship with customers the same way that Headquarter Honda does? Employees who genuinely care provide the best service, and when you're getting the best there's no reason to go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fast, efficient service
by 07/28/2018on
I previously had a refrigerant leak in my A/C and they put dye in to find the leak. Follow-up visit was smooth and at no charge. Unlike many dealerships, Headquarter Honda doesnt make you feel like they are looking for ways to charge you more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Grateful & Satisfied !!
by 07/20/2018on
Todd the service rep, Michael the service tech , Pepe in parts and Jose service mgr went above and beyond to assist me in diagnosing issue with my civic that Ive been trying to resolve for almost 2 yrs ... understanding, patient and took my safety in driving my civic very seriously and for that saying thank you isnt enough gratitude to show or say for how I feel emotionally!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place To Buy A Car
by 06/24/2018on
A little over a year ago I was in the market to buy buy a new Honda Ridgeline. A friend recommended that I drive over an hour a way to Honda Headquarters in Clermont. After getting a price from my local Honda dealer I made the drive to Honda Headquarters to see what they had to offer. Not only did I save money, I had a great buying experience (dealing with Dennis Yunker and Matt Neusch). I was so impressed with the deal they gave me and the way that I was treated that I just drove back to Headquarter Honda and bought a new CR-V for my wife on 06-23-18. Once again both Dennis and Matt bent over backwards to make sure that my wife and I were completely happy with the vehicle we were purchasing. Can't say enough good things about the way we were treated by Dennis and Matt. Thanks again guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes