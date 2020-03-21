sales Rating

Yesterday we bought our 3d Honda from HQ Honda in Clermont, FK. We have always had a Great experience working with this dealership and this time was no exception, If you are looking for a very fair, no pressure dealership to purchase a new or used car, this is the place. They treat you like family. We purchased a new Honda CRV and our salesman Santana treated us with respect and worked super hard to make this deal happen. We are senior citizens and have a budget and new exactly what we wanted to spend. Well, Santana made it happen, along with his manager Tom they found discounts and incentives that made the deal work. Truly a pleasure to buy a car from Santana and Tom. Then came the part that most people dread, the Finance Mgr. Well Shawn was as much as the big Honda family as was Santana and Tom. No pressure, no surprises, just the facts, figures and options. Once again NO pressure, just options ad signatures. As a repeat customer I expected to be treated good, but these guys go over the top. The Best Car buying experience we have ever had. Thanks Headquarters Honda for making our day. Read more