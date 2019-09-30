528i Purchase
by 09/30/2019on
George was great and answered all of our questions, thank you!
Highy Recommended
by 09/18/2019on
I went there with a challenged credit but they worked things out with me. I'm very happy with my 2015 320i. The salesman Fabian was professional, knowledgeable and helpful. My car buying experience with Beverly hills BMW was "smooth sailing". Highly recommended!
Neda was GREAT!!!!!
by 09/13/2019on
Neda was honest about everything, the X5 was fully loaded and the pricing was right :)
Beverly Hills BMW
by 09/10/2019on
Last Saturday I picked up my third BMW from BH BMW. I have nothing but praises for both BH BMW and Neda, the Sales Manager. She is one of the most helpful and kind Sales people I've ever seen, and I've seen many, trust me. She doesn't beat around bush, try to confuse you, or sale you or lease a car that you can't afford or want.
Happy Buying Experience.
by 09/10/2019on
I leased my new BMW from AZ Moosa at Beverly Hills BMW. He was very helpful, professional, and worked very hard to get me into the vehicle of my choice, which meant acquiring it from another dealership in Central California.
2019 BMW 530i
by 09/05/2019on
Absolutely by far the best a fastest lease transaction I've ever had. This is my second lease from BMW of Beverly Hills and Neda is amazing! She always seems to make the impossible possible. Leased my car in under 45 mins and that included a tutorial of the vehicle.
Excellent Service!
by 08/29/2019on
No pressure, great experience.
Great Service!!
by 07/29/2019on
This is my second purchase at Beverly Hills BMW and the staff are courteous patient and knowledgeable. What they didn’t know off hand ...they researched or south out the answers expeditiously. Salesmen Keith Gleeten and Agu Ukaogo we’re professional and exhibited great follow-thru. Manager Toufie makes the deal happen. Great pricing as well much better than one would think. I’ll be back!!
BMW of Beverly Hills is AWESOME 👏
by 07/19/2019on
Amazing deal. Ask for konstantine. He was great. Gave me a great service experience and price. Highly recommend him.
Bmw
by 07/10/2019on
We had a pleasant experience . Agu was very polite, cordial ,etc. Thank you , Agu.
Neda’s the best!
by 07/08/2019on
Got my 3rd car from Neda over the weekend. No nonsense and in/out of there. Her team is the best! Thank you
STAY AWAY!!!
by 05/02/2018on
STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP. THEY SOLD ME A LEMON AND THEN FABRICATED PAPERWORK IN ORDER TO GET OUT OF LEMON LAW. I purchased a 2018 530e back in September 3, 2017, I wanted to drive the newest 2018 car, while it was still mid 2017. This was my second 5 series and second purchase from BMW of Beverly Hills (whose customer service I was pretty happy with until this recent occurrence.) About two months into my car purchase, for which I was very happy with, the car malfunctioned and was dropped off at the service department on November 22, 2017. Since then, I had to drive the 2017 5 series FOR 6 MONTHS!!! In addition, the car I purchased was electric and could be charged at my house, my office, my gym, grocery store, etc. in essence, I was not using gas. The loaner was all gas and used about 300/mo on gas. BMW of Beverly Hills neglected and lied to me many many times. Many times I called the service department or sales department and requested to speak to management and would get no calls back. If someone returned the call, it was only to give me some BS story about how this would take an additional month, than another, and another or would be told that I would hear back within the hour, only to never hear back. This dealership is very unprofessional and it's interesting how unethical it was, lacked customer service, human decency as well. I finally was able to get the ball rolling by contacting BMW NA directly but even then, the dealership has now gone on to fabricate paperwork, or lack thereof, reflecting the many months they held on to my brand new car and the service performed on the car. I'm glad I contacted BMW NA months ago and have everything in email/text/voicemail. I am a paralegal (with an hourly rate of $195) with one of LA's best Law Firms so I consulted with other firms in this regard and while they were glad to represent me with this matter, they were not able to assist because I did not have the vehicle in my possession, since it sat on their service lot for months. I now have possession of the car and plan on seeking representation for which they will have to pay all fees incurred. More to follow.
BMW with series purchase
by 04/05/2017on
Overall experience was great, Diane was great and went above and beyond with customer service. I know her day should have ended around 6 however she stayes until all transactions were done which lasted about 3 and 1/2 hours. She answered all our questions and even contacted me a few days later to see how i was enjoying the vehicle, that is great customer service...we definitely will be back and would recommend BMW of Beverly Hills to our friends and family.
DIRECTOR - Gabriel Rincon
by 01/12/2017on
BMW Beverly Hills always provides 5 star service. The facility gives you the entire BMW owner experience, beautiful and state of the art facility. I would not take my BMW anywhere else but here. My Service Manager Jeff Baker is very detailed and always extremely professional and responsive. I’m actually looking forward to my next visit to the Service/Lounge. Best Regards, GR
Legal Assistant
by 01/06/2017on
I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly my problem was expedited. Ms. Alicia was very helpful and considerate. I have no problem recommending a friend or anyone else to visit this particular dealership. Respectfully submitted, Shaji Yusuf Ali
Jerked me around for a week
by 01/03/2017on
UGH! I was jerked around for a week, one of the worse attempts to buy a used car EVER! I contacted this dealer trying to buy a car (2011 328i wagon the very 1st day that it was listed on cars.com The sales person couldn't find the car as it was not at the facility, I had to forward him the ad, (I did so on the 23rd of December, the same day the ad appeared). I told him I wanted it and then was promised that they would send forms to me to sign (the following day). The weekend came and went with no word so I sent another request, the form finally arrived and it was returned Absolutely NO reply to my REPEATED phone calls and emails Worst attempt to purchase a used vehicle EVER ZERO replies to repeated phone calls and emails WOW! Based on other reviews I've read about this dealership, they are "ok" with this type of p-poor customer service. Unbelievable
Beverly Hills BMW
by 12/23/2016on
My Service contact Jeff Baker was courteous and knowledgeable. He did what he said that he was gong to do and helped me to get in and out painlessly.
Beverly Hills Service Is Tops
by 11/22/2016on
My experience at Beverly Hills BMW was top notch. Both Dung Trinh and Iggy preformed top notch taking timely and good care of my service needs on my 1-series 135is. Outstanding service professionals, both of them set the standard for how all services pros should perform. Five star perforamance for Beverly Hills Service and for Dung and Iggy too!
Nice and Genuine Sales person
by 09/28/2016on
The sales process was comfortable. I didn't feel pressured and the price negotiation went smoothly. During the delivery process Cham explained some of the features of the vehicle and then asked me if there is any reason I wouldn't score him a perfect score on an evaluation. I understand the importance of a good score to a sales person, however asking for a perfect score was bold. I also liked that I was invited for an Encore delivery where a technology person would explain the many features of the vehicle if I had more questions. The three star rating is mainly on account of my service experience. A month after ownership, I had an engine problem and couldn't get anyone on the phone in the service department. I eventually spoke to Cham (sales person) who personally got someone on the phone for me to set an appointment. However when I needed to call back and confirm a loaner vehicle 2 things secured this 3 star rating. No one was answering in the service department. After calling the receptionist and getting a service manager on the phone, I discovered that I would have to wait 2.5 weeks for a service appointment if I wanted a loaner car. In sum, the buying experience was pleasant with Cham however the service experience for a BMW store was a disappointment.
Service on BMW 3 series
by 09/14/2016on
Service on day was excellent. There was confusion however from the secretary that booked my appointment a week earlier as to the fact that I should have received a loner car while mine was being fixed.
BMW 2 Series service
by 09/13/2016on
Initial oil change but as always treated quickly and with respect.
