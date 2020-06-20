Repeat customer
by 06/20/2020on
This is the second vehicle I have bought from Stephen Hauser at Mercedes Benz of Laguna Niguel. Great guy to work, definitely goes above and beyond!! High recommend!! He’s customer driven!!
Repeat customer
by 06/20/2020on
This is the second vehicle I have bought from Stephen Hauser at Mercedes Benz of Laguna Niguel. Great guy to work, definitely goes above and beyond!! High recommend!! He’s customer driven!!
1 Comments
New Car Purchase Mercedes
by 05/24/2020on
Duke is the best sales agent and I have used him for years. I works with my brother in law as well. He actually cane from his day off to help me purchase a vehicle. If you want the best service in the industry call Duke
1 Comments
Great customer service
by 04/18/2020on
Malloriie did a wonderful job with coordinating the sale of the car I purchase. Once again, thank you!! Also, Ben reach out to me if I have any issues or needs about purchasing the car.
1 Comments
Amg c63s
by 04/04/2020on
Great guy not just salesmen good guy th finance guys great people very reliable team
1 Comments
Ray was insanely great
by 03/29/2020on
I already knew what I wanted by researching vehicles. Ray has already did a great job with me from a previous lease. I let him know I wanted to only spend an hour at the longest at the dealer and he got it done in record time. He had everything ready for me and we drove off with a second leased vehicle in less than an hour.
1 Comments
Great experience at this dealership
by 03/13/2020on
We just purchased our 3rd MBZ from this dealership. We have found this dealership to be very customer-oriented, very professional, and no sales pressure. It’s not close to my house, but worth the drive. We specifically deal with David Abrams each time. He is a pleasure to do business with and ensures our complete satisfaction.
1 Comments
5 star service
by 02/24/2020on
We had an incredible experience. Bernie at Laguna Nigel was really helpful and transparent during our purchase. We are very satisfied.
Outstanding Customer Service
by 01/31/2020on
Thank you Duke Maltin for going the extra mile in assisting me with the purchase of my new Mercedes (C300 Coupe). You were very attentive and provided outstanding customer service. I will refer all my friends and business associates to you.
Perfect service
by 01/23/2020on
Thank you for saving me from new port Mercedes. I had Mark Hansen as my sales person and upon arrival I felt comfortable and not pushed into a sell. He was great!
Escellent
by 12/12/2019on
My wife and I had a great experience leasing my wife's car from Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel and specially Steve Turner. He found us the perfect car at an excellent price.We drove from Beverly Hill to pickup our car. He made us feel welcomed and made the process easy and stayed with us until we took our car out of the. I highly recommend Steve and Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguele.
Outstanding customer experience
by 12/12/2019on
My experience with Kosta Spector and the entire MB Laguna Niguel team was first rate from the moment I phoned to set an appointment to the time I drove off the lot in my beautiful certified pre-owned Cardinal Red GLE 350 4Matic. I phoned and visited several other dealerships, and the level of customer service ranged from uncomfortable to outright deplorable -- in fact, I was compelled to walk out of a Toyota dealership mid-deal. In the end, though, I'm grateful for that experience because it led me to an SUV I love and a dealership that has won my loyalty as a customer.
Dealership review
by 12/09/2019on
Went to Mercedes-Benz if Laguna Niguel and my salesman Mark a fellow from New Zealand was very professional and knowledgeable. He guided my wife and I through every step of the way and was there until the end which by the way was quite late. Over the last few years he has sold us a few cars so anyone one on the market for buying one please call him. The dealership is very well kept and everyone from concierge to the management is very professional and nice. Thank you Mercedes of Laguna Niguel and you have a customer for life
Thanks Kosta, and Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel
by 12/07/2019on
Thank you Kosta for helping me get my C300 and for the generous trade in value for my old C300! When I am ready to upgrade again in a few years I will be back and will ask for you my friend! Shout outs to Anita in finance for saving me $500 and to Kevin Nguyen in Delivery for expertly and patiently answering all my questions about the new features! :)
Best first car buying service with Gerhard Jurinek at MBLN
by 12/01/2019on
I usually don’t write reviews but I just had to because I’ve never experienced such an amazing service. Gerhard Jurinek is an expert on all things Mercedes and went above and beyond to ensure that I had the best car buying experience! This is my first car purchase and I had researched for almost 6 months before reaching out to MBLN. Despite my prep work, I was blown away by everything Gerhard shared about owning or leasing a car, especially a Mercedes. He was so attentive about my needs and found me a car that I didn’t even think I could afford. I wanted a white car with black accents, all safety features, all leather and a great sound system... I got all that and more! The most impressive part of my car buying experience was when I had to leave for a quick lunch with my colleagues after choosing my car. Meanwhile, Gerhard was proactive about getting my paperwork in order, got the car detailed and ready for delivery. After I was back, I just walked through the paperwork with Anita, who explained everything in English without any technical jargon, and was out in less than 20 mins! I can’t believe that I have the car of my dreams! Thank you Gerhard, Anita and MBLN for making my car buying experience seemless... If you guys want an incredible car buying or leasing experience I would highly recommend Gerhard Jurinek to walk you through it!
Best salespeople, best customer service
by 11/23/2019on
We bought a car and the entire process was exceptional. Great pricing, wonderful salespeople.
Fantastic experience, thank you Ray Chu!
by 10/14/2019on
There is no better shopping experience than that provided by Ray Chu at Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel. Ray was so easy going and helpful in the process of buying my car. He was thorough and made sure I was comfortable with the sale. These days, you don't get that kind of a straight-shooter--most dealerships make you feel like it is an orchestrated show. I highly recommend Ray to meet your needs and keep your best interest at heart!
2020 GLE350 4MATIC
by 10/12/2019on
My name is Garrett. I was in the market to trade up I find that sales consultant Ray Chu Was very helpful, friendly, and knowledgeable. No stress, no push, no hurry.I had a wonderful experience at Mercedes Benz of Laguna Hills, I was able to lease a beautiful vehicle and I’m very happy with the whole experience.
Kevin Marlowe
by 10/03/2019on
Kevin was very professional and took the time to provide me with the necessary information to make a decision. A very positive experience.
Exceptional buying experience
by 09/29/2019on
David truly made this purchase very easy and actually enjoyable. The dealership is very accommodating from top to bottom. Exceptionally clean dealership, and all personnel were attentive to a very noticeable level.
Car Buying Made Easy
by 09/22/2019on
The entire process from start to finish was seamless, from the test drive to the paperwork to driving off the lot. Stan was knowledgeable and professional and met all of our needs. The dealership as a whole provided a warm environment that left us feeling like a family member.
Reza Etemad of Mercedes Laguna niguel
by 09/15/2019on
Reza,sales person,was professional,authentic,listened to my needs,and gave me exactly what I wanted.Always professional and respectful. Thank you...love my C300. Kathi Livingston
1 Comments