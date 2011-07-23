Used 1994 Chrysler Concorde for Sale Near Me

12 listings
Concorde Reviews & Specs
  • 1999 Chrysler Concorde LXi
    used

    1999 Chrysler Concorde LXi

    151,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $599

  • 2000 Chrysler Concorde LXi
    used

    2000 Chrysler Concorde LXi

    48,728 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,995

  • 2000 Chrysler Concorde LXi
    used

    2000 Chrysler Concorde LXi

    213,632 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,500

  • 2001 Chrysler Concorde LXi in Purple
    used

    2001 Chrysler Concorde LXi

    98,802 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,983

  • 2001 Chrysler Concorde LX in Silver
    used

    2001 Chrysler Concorde LX

    181,639 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

  • 2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited in Red
    used

    2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited

    141,063 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

  • 2002 Chrysler Concorde LXi in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 Chrysler Concorde LXi

    75,403 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited in White
    used

    2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited

    128,984 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

  • 2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited in Red
    used

    2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited

    248,633 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

  • 2003 Chrysler Concorde LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Chrysler Concorde LX

    108,910 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,490

  • 2004 Chrysler Concorde LX in Silver
    used

    2004 Chrysler Concorde LX

    116,296 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,647

  • 2004 Chrysler Concorde LXi in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Chrysler Concorde LXi

    76,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,500

See all 32 reviews
1994 Chrysler Concorde 3.5L
tbolt2,07/23/2011
We have not had the same experience as others. With only 108,000 miles on this car in July 2011, we have had the following experiences: 1. Had to replace whole AC system at 65,000 - cost $1500. 2. Had to have two intake and two exhaust rockers in right back overhead cam replaced in 2007 at 66,500 miles. 3. Had to replace engine timing sensor in crankcase at 82,000 miles in 2008. 3. AC compressor failed again at 92,000 miles in 2009 - replaced at $650. 4. Alloy wheels every 2 to 3 years have to be taken off and oxidation removed from tire bead area to prevent air loss. Worse in winter for some reason. 5. Whole front end tie rod ends and steering linkages replaced in 2011.
