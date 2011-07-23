Used 1994 Chrysler Concorde for Sale Near Me
12 listings
- 151,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$599
- 48,728 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
- 213,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,500
- 98,802 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,983
- 181,639 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 141,063 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 75,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 128,984 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 248,633 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
- 108,910 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,490
- 116,296 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,647
- 76,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
tbolt2,07/23/2011
We have not had the same experience as others. With only 108,000 miles on this car in July 2011, we have had the following experiences: 1. Had to replace whole AC system at 65,000 - cost $1500. 2. Had to have two intake and two exhaust rockers in right back overhead cam replaced in 2007 at 66,500 miles. 3. Had to replace engine timing sensor in crankcase at 82,000 miles in 2008. 3. AC compressor failed again at 92,000 miles in 2009 - replaced at $650. 4. Alloy wheels every 2 to 3 years have to be taken off and oxidation removed from tire bead area to prevent air loss. Worse in winter for some reason. 5. Whole front end tie rod ends and steering linkages replaced in 2011.