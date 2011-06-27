Used 1994 Chrysler Concorde Consumer Reviews
1994 Chrysler Concorde 3.5L
We have not had the same experience as others. With only 108,000 miles on this car in July 2011, we have had the following experiences: 1. Had to replace whole AC system at 65,000 - cost $1500. 2. Had to have two intake and two exhaust rockers in right back overhead cam replaced in 2007 at 66,500 miles. 3. Had to replace engine timing sensor in crankcase at 82,000 miles in 2008. 3. AC compressor failed again at 92,000 miles in 2009 - replaced at $650. 4. Alloy wheels every 2 to 3 years have to be taken off and oxidation removed from tire bead area to prevent air loss. Worse in winter for some reason. 5. Whole front end tie rod ends and steering linkages replaced in 2011.
one of the greats
I bought a 1994 concorde in 2000 and had 130,000 miles on it. Now in 09 its at 312,387 miles and the trans shifts smooth as can be. only problem I ever had with this car was the tires. it has not failed me once. I am a firm dodge/chrysler man. I've fixed more cars then most. the 3.5 is a great motor along with the 3.3. Every dodge I've owned has given me my moneys worth. have a 1977 dodge powerwagon with a 360 that has 796,342 miles on it. Best truck I will ever had owned. just like this concorde is shaping up to be the best car i ever owned. you treat her right she'll treat you like a king. Plus it doesn't have pointless parts which go out that need replacing like chevy and ford.
Chrysler Conconde
This 1994 Chrysler had major problems and recalls when I bought it in 2002. It had (2) recalls clucth and gear shift. also cv axles problems. It look like it was in and accident, but the dealer fail to tell that story.
Best car built
I leased the 94 Concord for three years then paid it out and kept it. I never was a Chrysler fan, but this has got to be the best car they ever built. We have always got over 30 mpg (imperial gallons) highway and 20-25 city. It has the 3.5 engine which I feel is BULLET PROOF as it now has 353,243 kms and does not use any oil between changes. I have always used an oil stabilizer at each change and am sure that this car is good for at least another 100000 kms. Good looking, comfortable and the wide stance makes it a dream to drive at high speeds.My wife would be lost without the onboard computer.
ok
Ok car, not the best performance or fuel economy, but comfortable and nice to drive.
