Used 1993 Chrysler Concorde Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5300 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.8 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length202.8 in.
Curb weight3330 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Satin Glow
  • Radiant Red Clearcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Teal Pearlcoat
  • Char Gold Satin Glow
