  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Trax
  4. Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

2015 Chevrolet Trax Review

Pros & Cons

  • Easy to maneuver in the city
  • respectable passenger space for its size
  • plenty of storage slots
  • lots of standard equipment for the money.
  • Unimpressive interior design and materials
  • sluggish performance and busy ride quality on the highway
  • less cargo capacity than most rivals.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Chevrolet Trax for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price Range
$8,806 - $13,500
Used Trax for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The all-new 2015 Chevrolet Trax is worth consideration if you're looking for an affordable suburban runabout that's easy to drive, easy to park and has up-to-date technology features. It's not quick, though, and its interior materials are far from best in class.

Vehicle overview

Imagine the perfect 21st-century city vehicle. It would be small enough to fit into that tight parking spot, yet roomy enough to carry your friends, their guitars and a couple of amps. It would also have a raised ride height to let you see around traffic, and its modest fuel consumption would leave plenty of money in your bank account. And while the price tag would be affordable, said vehicle wouldn't skimp on must-have technology like Bluetooth or smartphone integration features. Enter the 2015 Chevrolet Trax, one of the most recent additions to the emerging subcompact crossover SUV class.

The Trax slots in below the Equinox in Chevy's crossover lineup. Its overall dimensions are larger than the Chevrolet Sonic, with which it shares its basic platform architecture, but smaller than the compact Cruze sedan. The Trax has a noticeably higher stance than the Sonic along with available all-wheel drive, and chunky styling helps it look more like a truck than a car. Its tall body not only provides a wealth of headroom, but it also allows for a taller seating position front and rear, and thus generous legroom. So in spite of its small footprint, the Trax has enough space for four people and their luggage, or even five in a pinch if the backseat occupants are kids.

Maximum cargo capacity falls short of many competitors, though, so if you regularly haul larger items or pets, you'll be better served by a similarly priced hatchback or slightly larger crossover SUV. The bigger letdown in the cabin is the quality of the interior plastics. They're none too impressive and give the cabin a low-end ambience even with its cutting-edge standard electronics features, foremost of which is Chevrolet's MyLink interface, which integrates with owners' smartphones, allowing access to various apps, including a navigation app.

Dynamically, the 2015 Chevy Trax isn't quite as fun as its size might suggest, though it's certainly more adept at darting into and out of undersized driveways and garages than larger SUVs. Its four-cylinder engine has just enough pep for city driving, but it runs out of steam quickly when you're accelerating at highway speeds. The ride is comfortable and controlled on models with 16-inch wheels and tires, but we've noticed that LTZ models equipped with the 18-inch wheels ride more firmly and jostle occupants more than we'd like.

If you're looking for a competitively priced small crossover that doesn't skimp on technology or safety features, the 2015 Chevrolet Trax is certainly one to consider. Keep in mind, though, that you have plenty of options of consider in this price range. If you don't need a lot of rear seat space or cargo capacity, the 2015 Nissan Juke stands out for its quick acceleration and sporty handling. Another appealing option is the stylish new Jeep Renegade, which is likely to be much more capable off the beaten path. If a spacious interior with quality materials and user-friendly design is your priority, the Kia Soul and Subaru XV Crosstrek belong on your list. Although the Trax doesn't have any major advantages over the competition (other than its generous list of tech features), it gets the job done in most areas and is therefore worth a test-drive if you're shopping in this class.

2015 Chevrolet Trax models

The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a five-passenger, subcompact crossover SUV offered in LS, LT and LTZ trim levels. Each is available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment on the LS includes 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat and a rear cargo cover. Standard electronics features include the Chevrolet MyLink interface with a 7-inch touchscreen and integrated smartphone apps, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, GM's OnStar telematics, a built-in WiFi hotspot, Siri Eyes Free voice control for iPhones, USB and auxiliary inputs and an AM/FM audio system with six speakers.

The LT adds alloy wheels, roof rails, rear privacy glass, cruise control, remote ignition, heated outside mirrors, upgraded cloth upholstery, storage under the front passenger seat, a 110-volt power outlet, satellite radio and the OnStar RemoteLink app.

The LTZ gets 18-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a Bose audio system.

Options are minimal. The LT is offered with a Plus package that includes rear parking sensors, a power driver seat, cloth/leatherette upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, as well as a Sun and Sound package with the Bose audio system and a sunroof. The sunroof is available separately for the LTZ.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is an all-new small crossover SUV that slots in below the Equinox in Chevy's lineup.

Performance & mpg

Every 2015 Chevrolet Trax comes with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds testing, a Trax LTZ with all-wheel drive accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 10 seconds flat. This is about a second slower than similarly sized and purposed small crossovers.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy figures are 29 mpg combined (26 city/34 highway) with front-wheel drive and 27 mpg combined (24 city/31 highway) with all-wheel drive. These are respectable figures for this class of vehicle, but similar to our experience with the Chevrolet Sonic and Cruze, which share this turbocharged 1.4L engine, we've found it difficult to achieve the EPA's ratings in real-world driving.

Safety

The 2015 Chevrolet Trax comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags, and knee airbags for the driver and front passenger. Front-wheel-drive models have front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, while all-wheel-drive versions have four-wheel disc brakes. At the Edmunds test track, an LTZ AWD came to a halt from 60 mph in 120 feet, which is a slightly better-than-average distance for this class.

A rearview camera is standard on all versions, and the LTZ model adds rear parking sensors. Every Chevrolet Trax comes with a six-month OnStar emergency communications subscription, which includes automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.

In government crash tests, the 2015 Trax received a top five-star rating overall, with five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side crash safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Trax its highest possible rating of "Good" in its small-overlap frontal offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests. The Trax's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

With its petite dimensions, the 2015 Chevrolet Trax is easier to park and more maneuverable overall than larger crossovers. Models with 16-inch wheels offer a smooth, controlled ride, but if you choose an LTZ model with 18-inch wheels, the ride gets noticeably firmer, bordering on harsh. That busy ride also conspires with the Trax's short wheelbase and vague steering feel to generate a lack of straight-line stability on the highway. You'll likely find yourself making frequent, albeit minor, steering corrections. Driven enthusiastically around turns, the Trax is competent, though not what we'd call engaging.

Engine performance is also no better than adequate. Although the Trax's small, turbocharged engine offers enough pep for city driving, it's low on punch once you're on the highway, so merging and passing maneuvers require planning and patience. On the upside, the six-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and quickly enough to get the most out of the engine's limited power.

Interior

In spite of its tiny size, the 2015 Chevy Trax has plenty of useful interior space. Although the buckets themselves are narrow, front-seat headroom and legroom are plentiful, and the rear seat has enough space for a pair of adults provided nobody is over 6 feet tall. Three kids will fit back there, too, but the Trax is too skinny to accommodate three adults in back.

The rear luggage area has a modest 18.7 cubic feet of cargo space, which is a bit more than the average sedan's trunk (assuming you pack up to the roof.) The rear seats fold down to expand that to 48.4 cubic feet but require you to lift up the seat bottoms first to get a flat load floor. That's quite a bit more cargo capacity than a Juke and on par with the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, but less total volume than vehicles like the Renegade, Soul and XV Crosstrek.

The bigger issue inside the Trax is the substandard quality of the interior materials. Hard plastic covers just about every surface, and the handful of soft-touch surfaces aren't very substantial or impressive to behold. Chevy also hasn't included a center console, which hurts interior storage, and the motorcycle-inspired instrument cluster from the Sonic looks cheap here.

The Trax's standard MyLink interface features a 7-inch touchscreen on the dash that links with your smartphone to provide access to apps, pictures and even videos. Available apps for 2015 include Pandora, TuneIn and Stitcher Internet radio, and BringGo navigation. Available for a flat fee, BringGo works with select iPhones and Android smartphones to provide full navigation functionality, including traffic data and POI searches. It runs on your phone (and relies on your phone's data connection), but you can control and view it on the Trax's touchscreen. Compared to traditional factory navigation systems, BringGo is cheaper to buy and easier to update, but as with similar systems, it's not compatible with all phones. In addition, the MyLink touchscreen sometimes fails to register touch inputs, which can be frustrating.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Trax.

5(55%)
4(15%)
3(3%)
2(12%)
1(15%)
3.8
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Our new little one.
Lou Caldwell,09/07/2015
LTZ 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Traded in Chevy Equinox 2LT but wanted smaller suv, now, no kids, etc. This does the job. Surprised with responsiveness of small engine but turbo does the job very well. Passing a car or interstate entrance much better that the 4 cyl Equinox. Good mileage but not much better than Equinox on highway. But much better in-town. Disappointed with one sun visors. They don't extend to cover the whole window when positioned on either driver or passenger side windows. Only covers half. Miss the power lift gate. Not an option on Trax.
Still a Great Little SUV -- Three Year Update
Someoldman,07/14/2015
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This little crossover/SUV continues to be the best, easiest to drive, most comfortable subcompact vehicle I've ever owned and driven. Entry and exit are easy and visibility from the driver seat is superior. Rearview camera which activates on shifting to reverse is quick to activate, and offers a good look behind before and while backing. Seats are chair height comparing favorably to any SUV on the road today. Not sure why some reviewers have knocked the acceleration of the 1.4 litre turbo or the 6 speed auto transmission. I cannot find fault with either one, unless of course, I had just driven a $75,000 BMW and expected that kind of power and response from a Trax costing a third as much.... It is a compact car with a small motor and should be treated as such, especially when heavily loaded with several passengers and their gear. Could use a bit more power for merging acceleration on short interstate highway ramps. Storage areas are numerous but small; lack of a passenger center armrest, or a shared center armrest/console is a definite oversight. It should be there, or at least available as an option!! I enjoy driving the Trax... and so does my wife (it's Her daily driver)... definitely not a sports car, but handles well at reasonable speeds; the AWD is seamless, and inspires confidence in winter snow. Never had a better car, and have owned some great ones. I'm a car guy who has owned over 40, driven the rest... I continue impressed with the little package GM put together. Long distance drivers should give consideration to the sometimes nervous, unsettled handling inherent in a taller, short wheelbase crossover during windy interstate highway conditions (my only serious gripe so far) This little vehicle has been great for our purposes from day one until we traded for 2018 Chevrolet Equinox after three full years, and my opinion of the Trax did not change Personally, we like many others drivers, could do without the touchscreen radio and all the tech bells and whistles - Ultimately distracting and not a good tool to use while driving at speed or in town - is there any situation where taking eyes and mind off the road would be a good idea? I think not ever. Chevy Trax?? Takes a little getting used to, but would buy another one with almost no reservation. (As soon as they put a center console between the front seats!)
I'm in love!
Ariel,03/04/2016
LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I just bought my Trax yesterday, I gave up my Mercedes to be practical. I was afraid of looking like a mom (no offense to mothers, mothers make the world go 'round) because I was so used to the "status" of the Mercedes. The Trax is so luxurious inside that I decided to go ahead and trade the Mercedes! The features inside make me feel so fancy (I got the LT Plus package) and the leather trim and 2-tone brown and black interior are beautiful. I drive all day long for work and this car is so easy to maneuver and park, and it picks up quickly. I read many reviews that dogged on the speed of the Trax but it picks up faster than the Mercedes did so I'm not sure what they're comparing it to. If you want an SUV and to be wise financially, this car has amazing value for the price!
Great for empty nesters
Jimblytheusw12775@gmail.com,09/05/2015
LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Rides great. It has great visibly. Quiet. good mileage. We also have a Ford Escape Titanium which is a great suv. I drive the Trax for work and some travel and it cost 10k less than the escape. I could have bought the Buick Encore, but it was 3k more and I could not see what the big improvement would be by paying the additional premium. This is a great value suv for singles, empty nesters, and small families.
See all 33 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet Trax
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Chevrolet Trax
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is an all-new subcompact crossover SUV with a standard four-cylinder engine and optional all-wheel drive. It offers good visibility, a high seating position, ample features for your money, strong safety scores and a generous warranty with two years of free scheduled maintenance. However, its cabin quality is unimpressive, its technology interface is frustrating to use and its performance is middling — even in a segment where our expectations are muted. As such, our editors gave it a rating of "C."

What Is It?
The 2015 Chevy Trax is a subcompact crossover SUV that seats five people and is offered in LS, LT and LTZ trim levels. A 1.4-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine is standard on all models and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional for an extra $1,500. Pricing starts at $20,995.

2015 Chevrolet Trax

How Big Is It?
The 2015 Chevy Trax is based on the same underpinnings as the subcompact Sonic hatchback. The Trax is much bigger, though, and has the elevated seating position one expects from an SUV. On the other hand, the Trax is still considerably smaller than Chevrolet's next largest SUV, the Equinox, which is nearly 20 inches longer than the Trax, with an additional foot of wheelbase and more than 2 extra inches of width.

The small size of the Trax pays off when driving in the city. It's easier to park and maneuver in tight spaces, benefiting not only from its size, but from excellent forward visibility, light low-speed steering and a tight turning circle (36.7 feet versus the Equinox's 40.2).

Of course, being smaller on the outside means it has less space on the inside than its big brother. You're most likely to notice that the Trax is quite narrow. Those up front will find themselves sitting unusually close together (there's only room for one, driver-seat-mounted armrest) and you'd be hard-pressed to fit three people on the rear bench that is rather flat and doesn't recline.

2015 Chevrolet Trax

On the other hand, the tall roof not only provides a wealth of headroom, but it also allows for a higher seating position front and rear, and thus generous legroom. A 6-footer will still struggle to fit behind another (we expect this in the subcompact SUV class), but average-size folks should be comfortable. Plus, since the rear seats are mounted higher than the front seats, passengers have a clearer, less claustrophobic view ahead.

When it comes to cargo, the Trax offers 48.4 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, which is less than all the current crop of compact SUVs (an Equinox has 15 cubic feet more) as well as some compact hatchbacks like the Subaru XV Crosstrek and Volkswagen Golf. However, we expect it to be on par with most subcompact SUVs. The Jeep Renegade offers 50.8 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, for instance, though the deceptively large Honda HR-V should be the exception.

Now, the Trax does offer some helpful versatility of its own courtesy of a fold-flat front passenger seat that allows you to transport items up to 8 feet long. We're not sure if surfers would prefer that over a roof rack, but at least they'd have the option.

What Is the Interior Like?
The cabin's design is more visually related to the Chevrolet Sonic than the Equinox SUV. It features a highly legible digital gauge pod along with a center stack of controls and air vents that looks vaguely like the face and trunk of an elephant. Seriously.

2015 Chevrolet Trax

We'll let you decide if that's a good thing, but it's hard to argue the merits of the Trax's cabin quality that is also more in line with the sub-$15,000 Sonic. There isn't much soft-touch trim to be found, and there are hard and/or shiny plastics covering every surface you don't sit on (the standard cloth and LTZ trim's leather cannot be faulted). This contrasts in particular with competitors like the Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3, which have higher-quality and more stylish interiors than the cheaper subcompact cars they are based on.

The standard touchscreen interface also leaves much to be desired. Although it shares its MyLink name with the system found in pricier Chevrolets, it is an entirely different, decontented unit that looks and behaves as if it was sourced from the aftermarket. Both the touchscreen icons and the touch-sensitive "buttons" for volume, power and menu below are often unresponsive. We found even simple tasks like tuning the radio to be frustrating.

The Trax at least offers more places to stash your stuff, with copious little bins (of admittedly varying degrees of usefulness) nearly everywhere you look. There are two on each front door, one above the air vents, two smaller bins on either side of those vents (the elephant's ears), an area forward of the shifter and a small compartment above the glovebox that houses the auxiliary audio jack and USB port. Folks who enjoy on-road beverages will also relish the four cupholders between the front seats.

2015 Chevrolet Trax

What About Its Performance and Fuel Economy?
Every 2015 Chevy Trax comes with a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 that produces 138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. The latter is achieved as soon as 1,850 rpm, giving the Trax a punchy, responsive character off the line or when seeking a burst of acceleration during highway passing.

However, despite a reasonably responsive six-speed automatic transmission, the Trax quickly runs out of steam when accelerating briskly away from a traffic light or trying to get up to speed on an on-ramp. At our test track, this little Chevy SUV needed 10 seconds to reach 60 mph, a slow time for any segment, let alone one in which all but one competitor (the HR-V) have more power.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive Trax is 29 mpg combined (26 city/34 highway), with the all-wheel-drive model coming in at 27 mpg combined (24/31). Our real-world fuel economy was worse, managing a rather pathetic 21.6 mpg on the Edmunds evaluation route and a better 25.4 mpg during its total two-week test. By comparison, the Honda HR-V is thriftier at 31 mpg combined (FWD) and 29 mpg combined (AWD), but quasi-competitors like the front-drive-only Kia Soul (26 mpg combined) and AWD-only Subaru XV Crosstrek (28 mpg combined) compare favorably.

2015 Chevrolet Trax

How Does It Drive?
For the urban and suburban adventures (read: errands) that the Trax is likely to embark upon, its résumé of dynamic talents is sufficient. Around town, its small dimensions make it feel nimbler than the typical larger SUV, while its steering is precise and well weighted, though ultimately rather numb. Brake effort and feel are impressively spot-on and a panic stop from 60 mph took 120 feet. That's slightly better than average, but subsequent stops grew longer and the brake pads produced odor, indicating a predilection to brake fade that would reveal itself during long, downhill stretches.

The ride quality is noticeably different when you change from the base wheels and tires to the higher-end option. In an LT trim test car with 16-inch wheels, bumps were impressively damped and the ride was nicely controlled on undulations, maintaining a sense of composure. In this guise, it doesn't feel like a tinny, unsubstantial vehicle in the least.

Having said that, the LTZ trim and its 18-inch wheels and tires rides significantly firmer, busier and has a tendency to tiresomely jostle passengers around on more gnarled pavement. It can be borderline harsh at times and feels trucklike for no good reason. As such, we recommend the volume-selling LT over the fancier LTZ on the grounds of ride comfort alone.

2015 Chevrolet Trax

What Features Are Available?
Value is one of the 2015 Chevy Trax's key points of appeal. For its base price of $20,995, a Trax LS comes standard with an impressive amount of equipment, especially in the area of technology. Besides basics like full power accessories and air-conditioning, standard items include a rearview camera, OnStar emergency telematics, a built-in WiFi hot spot, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Siri Eyes Free for iPhone, a USB port, an iPod interface and the 7-inch MyLink touchscreen interface.

Chevrolet estimates that about 60 percent of buyers will get a Trax similar to the $23,815 LT model we initially tested. It featured alloy wheels, roof rails, cruise control and satellite radio as standard equipment. It also included the $670 LT Plus package that adds a six-way power driver seat, cloth/leatherette upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and rear parking sensors.

Getting the LTZ would add those 18-inch wheels and the LT Plus package content, plus leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming mirror and a Bose sound system. This equipment raises the price to an as-tested $27,405. Although competitors like the Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X are similarly priced, they offer slightly more equipment along with superior performance, interior quality and overall personality. The Renegade also provides an added bonus of some off-roading capability that the Trax does not have.

2015 Chevrolet Trax

What About Safety?
Despite its shortcomings, the Chevrolet Trax boasts an impressive safety record. It received a perfect five stars from the government for overall, frontal and side crash protection and a Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. It's easy to see why when you consider that it comes with 10 airbags, including front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtains and front knee airbags. It's highly unlikely that any competitor will match this. Also note that a rearview camera is standard, along with OnStar that includes (among other things) automatic crash notification and an emergency assist button.

What Competing Models Should You Also Consider?
Honda HR-V: The practicality champ of the subcompact SUV segment thanks to a versatile rear seat that folds completely flat. Its interior design and quality are also at the top of this class, while its fuel economy ratings are best in class.

Jeep Renegade: The little Renegade should be the most rugged of the subcompact SUV segment, with serious four-wheel-drive systems available for those who want to venture off the beaten path and surprisingly sharp handling for those who want to stay on it. Its Jeep styling inside and out also adds a bit of character you don't get in the Trax.

Subaru XV Crosstrek: The Subaru XV Crosstrek offers standard all-wheel drive, excellent fuel economy, simple interior controls and considerably more ground clearance than the Trax. Its low roof also makes mounting things to racks a bit easier.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
You're looking for an affordable suburban runabout that's easy to drive, easy to park and has great visibility for both the driver and passengers. The Trax also adds impressive safety scores and two years of free scheduled maintenance, not to mention optional all-wheel drive.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
There are many areas where the Chevrolet Trax falls short. Its performance, ride comfort, interior quality and technology usability are significant drawbacks, while its rather drab driving experience and dearth of character stand in sharp contrast to the distinct personalities offered by rivals.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds with this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax is offered in the following submodels: Trax SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT is priced between $8,995 and$13,500 with odometer readings between 33888 and117909 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LS is priced between $8,806 and$12,495 with odometer readings between 40273 and129313 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ is priced between $10,488 and$12,997 with odometer readings between 58204 and81273 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Chevrolet Traxes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chevrolet Trax for sale near. There are currently 21 used and CPO 2015 Traxes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,806 and mileage as low as 33888 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax.

Can't find a used 2015 Chevrolet Traxs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Trax for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,680.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,546.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Trax for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,829.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,779.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Chevrolet Trax?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Trax lease specials

Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles