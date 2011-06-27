Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,649
|$9,444
|$11,203
|Clean
|$7,432
|$9,169
|$10,860
|Average
|$6,998
|$8,617
|$10,174
|Rough
|$6,564
|$8,066
|$9,488
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,220
|$12,344
|$14,426
|Clean
|$9,930
|$11,983
|$13,985
|Average
|$9,350
|$11,263
|$13,102
|Rough
|$8,770
|$10,543
|$12,218
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,628
|$11,754
|$13,836
|Clean
|$9,355
|$11,411
|$13,413
|Average
|$8,809
|$10,725
|$12,566
|Rough
|$8,263
|$10,039
|$11,718
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,264
|$10,149
|$11,996
|Clean
|$8,029
|$9,853
|$11,629
|Average
|$7,560
|$9,261
|$10,894
|Rough
|$7,091
|$8,668
|$10,160
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,575
|$10,550
|$12,485
|Clean
|$8,332
|$10,243
|$12,103
|Average
|$7,845
|$9,627
|$11,339
|Rough
|$7,359
|$9,011
|$10,574
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,640
|$10,576
|$12,473
|Clean
|$8,395
|$10,267
|$12,091
|Average
|$7,905
|$9,650
|$11,327
|Rough
|$7,414
|$9,033
|$10,564
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,872
|$9,727
|$11,545
|Clean
|$7,649
|$9,443
|$11,191
|Average
|$7,202
|$8,875
|$10,484
|Rough
|$6,755
|$8,308
|$9,778
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,360
|$11,450
|$13,499
|Clean
|$9,094
|$11,116
|$13,086
|Average
|$8,563
|$10,448
|$12,260
|Rough
|$8,032
|$9,780
|$11,433