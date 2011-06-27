  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,649$9,444$11,203
Clean$7,432$9,169$10,860
Average$6,998$8,617$10,174
Rough$6,564$8,066$9,488
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,220$12,344$14,426
Clean$9,930$11,983$13,985
Average$9,350$11,263$13,102
Rough$8,770$10,543$12,218
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,628$11,754$13,836
Clean$9,355$11,411$13,413
Average$8,809$10,725$12,566
Rough$8,263$10,039$11,718
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,264$10,149$11,996
Clean$8,029$9,853$11,629
Average$7,560$9,261$10,894
Rough$7,091$8,668$10,160
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,575$10,550$12,485
Clean$8,332$10,243$12,103
Average$7,845$9,627$11,339
Rough$7,359$9,011$10,574
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,640$10,576$12,473
Clean$8,395$10,267$12,091
Average$7,905$9,650$11,327
Rough$7,414$9,033$10,564
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,872$9,727$11,545
Clean$7,649$9,443$11,191
Average$7,202$8,875$10,484
Rough$6,755$8,308$9,778
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,360$11,450$13,499
Clean$9,094$11,116$13,086
Average$8,563$10,448$12,260
Rough$8,032$9,780$11,433
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Chevrolet Trax on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Trax with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,432 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,169 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Trax is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Chevrolet Trax. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Chevrolet Trax and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2015 Chevrolet Trax ranges from $6,564 to $11,203, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.