Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax for Sale Near Me

A lot of car for the money! Bought my 2016 Trax LTZ "Midnight Edition" while Chevy was running a promotion offering 16% off sticker price, so I saved over $4500! First thing I want to address is the engine , which both professional reviewers and others have listed as "sluggish", "slow", "tepid" etc., you get the idea. My experience so far could not have been more different. I live in the mountains of Colorado, and a large portion of my commute to work consists of high altitude driving, including inclines with a 6% grade or higher. The engine on this vehicle handles it like a champ! I can pass other vehicles with relative ease, acceleration is more than adequate, and the engine never feels like it's struggling. My previous vehicle, a Honda Civic EX-L, which actually had slightly more HP (1.8L 140hp@6300 In-Line 4) than the Trax (1.4L 138hp@4900 In-Line 4), couldn't touch the acceleration of the Trax. The Civic always felt like it had a "piano on it's back" so to speak, regardless of whether it was driving up a hill or on level ground. The Honda also had CVT (continuous variable transmission) and was a 5-speed, where the Trax does not have CVT and has a 6-speed transmission. I do believe that the 6-speed transmission on the Trax makes a big difference in terms of gearing, while the CVT seemed to constantly struggle to find the right gear. The other thing that is somewhat amusing is that reviews have mentioned that in terms of harder acceleration on the Trax, you really need to "stand on the pedal" for maximum acceleration. This would only be a surprise to people who have not taken the time to read the manual, because on page 212 of the owners manual, it states clearly that "Going less than 35mph, push the accelerator pedal halfway down", if going 35mph hour or more, push the accelerator all the way down". Ok, enough about that, let's move on to the rest of the vehicle. The LTZ came with pretty much every available option. If you listen to a lot of music on your drive, you will appreciate the Bose speakers, which are great. Dash layout is fine, though the digital dash does come off as a little low tech. But it does the job. There is plenty of storage, and there is a USB port and 3.5mm jack in the glove box, which seems like a bit of an afterthought, due to the fact that there is no gap or spacing to run a cord out of without leaving the glove box open. This is a design mistake. I know the train of thought is to just leave the device (cell phone, mp3 etc) in the glove box while plugged in, however, on a hot summer day the glove box will get incredibly hot, and your iPhone or whatever else you may have attached to the USB port will overheat or malfunction, which is not a good thing. Seats are great,they feel firm and offer good support, and there are multiple adjustments available, including lumbar support. I'm 6'2" tall, and there is plenty of headroom left in the cabin. There have been some complaints about "too much plastic" used on the interior, but I found the interior to overall be clean and modern looking. If you want a suede or leather dash, buy a Mercedes or a BMW. Seat height gives you a great view of the road, especially appreciated if you're coming from a sedan that sits low to the ground. The backseat is fine, with enough room to seat two adults comfortably, or three children. There is a fold down cupholder in the center of the rear seat, a nice touch. Rear seats fold down to open up more trunk space. The rear hatch offers a decent amount of space, enough if you need to haul boxes or larger items. The Trax came with Continental Contipro Contact tires, a very good all-season tire, though I will probably buy some Michelin X-Ice Xi3 tires for the winter, due to the fact that we have loooong winters up here with tons of snow and any other type of winter weather you can think of. I'm currently averaging 25mpg on the highway, though I expect that to increase as the engine gets broken in. This is the first vehicle I bought that came with remote start, which I'm really looking forward to using this winter! All in all, I think I got quite a bit of vehicle for a fair price. I actually look forward to driving it everyday, which is probably the best compliment you can give to a vehicle. Two thumbs way up!!

