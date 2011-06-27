  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
2017 Chevrolet Trax Review

Pros & Cons

  • Respectable passenger space for its size
  • Lots of standard equipment for the money
  • Excellent crash test scores give you extra peace of mind
  • Choppy ride quality on the highway
  • Difficult to achieve fuel economy estimate in real-world driving
  • Not as much cargo space as some other rival crossovers
Chevrolet Trax for Sale
List Price Range
$10,850 - $18,995
Used Trax for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Chevrolet introduced its pint-size crossover SUV, the Trax, to American shoppers in 2015. For people wanting something smaller and less expensive than the Chevy Equinox, the Trax has been a viable alternative on the Chevy dealer lot. But compared to other subcompact crossovers, it has left us underwhelmed. The 2017 Trax gets a major update, so it's a fair question to wonder whether it is now a serious contender or if it is just spinning its wheels in the mud.

The exterior differences between the 2016 and 2017 Trax are immediately obvious. The refreshed car has new grille and headlight designs, both of which look similar to newer Chevy vehicles such as the Spark and Sonic. Inside, the instrument panel has a more traditional and flowing look to it, which we like better than last year's blocky dash. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone app integration are new this year and relegate navigation duties to your phone's default app rather than the last year's BringGo premium app. Several new options are available as well, such as keyless entry and ignition and advanced safety features.

Unfortunately, Chevrolet didn't address all of the Trax's existing deficiencies. The Trax is still a relative underperformer for fuel economy, and its ride quality on rough roads isn't the smoothest. If these are areas of concern, you might be happier with one of the Trax's rivals. The sporty Mazda CX-3 and the roomy Honda HR-V are smart choices, and they deliver excellent fuel economy to boot. The Jeep Renegade brings a bit of off-road ruggedness to the mix, while its corporate cousin, the Fiat 500X, upstages the Trax with its Italian design. Overall, though, the 2017 Trax is more attractive and competitive this year, and it's certainly worth a look if interior space is a priority.

The 2017 Chevrolet Trax comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags, and knee airbags for the driver and front passenger. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

Front-wheel-drive models have front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, while all-wheel-drive versions have four-wheel disc brakes. At the Edmunds test track, an LTZ AWD came to a halt from 60 mph in 120 feet, and an LT required 122 feet. Both stopping distances are about average for this class.

A rearview camera is standard on all versions, and additional advanced safety features are standard or optional depending on trim. The Driver Confidence package (standard on Premier and optional for the LT) includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Premier's Driver Confidence II package adds forward collision alert and lane departure warning.

In government crash tests, the 2017 Trax received a top five-star rating overall, with five stars for total front-impact safety and five stars for total side crash safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Trax its highest possible rating of Good in its small-overlap and moderate-overlap front-impact tests as well as a Good score for the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

2017 Chevrolet Trax models

The 2017 Chevrolet Trax subcompact crossover is offered in LS, LT and Premier trim levels. Each is available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment on the LS includes 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, power lumbar adjustment for the driver seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat and a rear cargo cover. Standard electronic features include the Chevrolet MyLink interface with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, OnStar (with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot) and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack. All-wheel-drive models get alloy wheels.

The LT trim adds alloy wheels, roof rails, upgraded headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, silver-colored exterior elements, rear privacy glass, cruise control, remote engine start, heated outside mirrors, a storage drawer under the front passenger seat, upgraded cloth upholstery, a 110-volt household-style power outlet and satellite radio.

The LT is available with several features packages. The Sun and Sound package consists of a seven-speaker Bose audio system and a sunroof. The LT Convenience package adds keyless entry and ignition, a six-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and cloth/leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery. The Driver Confidence package includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors.

Going with the Premier gets you all the above features except the sunroof (which is available as a stand-alone option). Also included are 18-inch alloy wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated front seats and full leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery.

The Premier is available with the Driver Confidence II package, which adds forward collision and lane departure warning systems.

Every 2017 Chevrolet Trax comes with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds testing, a Trax LTZ (the Premier's previous name) with all-wheel drive accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 10 seconds flat. A front-wheel-drive Trax was quicker at 8.9 seconds. These are average times for a subcompact crossover SUV.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy figures are 28 mpg combined (25 city/33 highway) with front-wheel drive and 27 mpg combined (24 city/30 highway) with all-wheel drive. These are respectable figures for this class of vehicle, but similar to our experience with the Chevrolet Sonic and Cruze (which share this turbocharged 1.4-liter engine), we've found it difficult to achieve the EPA's ratings in real-world driving.

Driving

With its small, urban-oriented footprint, the 2017 Chevrolet Trax is both easier to park and more maneuverable than larger crossovers. The LS and LT models are better riding because of their 16-inch wheels, but even so the ride can get choppy. It gets worse with the LTZ model and its 18-inch wheels. A busy ride, combined with the Trax's short wheelbase and somewhat vague steering, can generate a lack of straight-line stability on the highway, and you'll likely find yourself making frequent, albeit minor, steering corrections. When driven enthusiastically around turns, the Trax is competent, but the uncommunicative steering and modest tire grip prevent drivers from enjoying any real engagement.

The engine's performance is just adequate. Although the Trax's engine proves reasonably responsive in city driving, its lack of punch on the highway means merging and passing maneuvers require planning and patience. Regrettably, this is something that's pretty common for this class of vehicle; only the Nissan Juke can accelerate with any real sense of vigor. We do like the Trax's six-speed automatic transmission, though, which shifts smoothly and quickly enough to wring the most out of the engine's limited power.

Interior

Despite its small size, the 2017 Chevrolet Trax gives you plenty of useful interior space. Although the front seats are narrow, front-seat headroom and legroom are plentiful, while the rear seat has enough room for a pair of adults, provided neither is over 6 feet tall.

The Trax rear luggage area has a modest 18.7 cubic feet of cargo space, and though that's more than the average sedan's trunk (assuming you pack up to the roof), there's not much utility in a vehicle sold as a sport-utility. The rear seats fold down to expand that to 48.4 cubic feet; lifting the seat bottoms first allows for a flat load floor, which is viable when trying to maximize available cargo space. Those 48 cubes are on par with the Mazda CX-3 but constitute less total volume than vehicles such as the Jeep Renegade, Honda HR-V or Subaru XV Crosstrek.

Aside from the relatively small cargo area, the biggest issue is the substandard quality of the interior materials. Hard plastic covers most interior surfaces, and the handful of soft-touch surfaces don't impress as substantial when viewed or touched. Another example of cost-cutting is the absence of a center console, which impacts available interior storage.

The Trax's standard MyLink interface features a 7-inch touchscreen on the dash that links with your smartphone via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto software. Both provide access to your music library, podcasts, navigation and certain apps such as Spotify. On the downside, the MyLink touchscreen can be slow and sometimes fails to register touch inputs, which can be frustrating.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Trax.

5(20%)
4(30%)
3(25%)
2(10%)
1(15%)
3.3
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not a bad SUV...Not a great SUV
C. Beck,05/26/2017
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I love the size of the 2017 Chevy Trax and some pretty nice features with OnStar. The seats are a bit small, especially if you're a bigger person, and this also makes the arm rest hard to use. It has two USB ports in the front, which is nice, but the space its in is pretty small so your phone or accessory might not fit and will have to find another solution. I'm a single guy and don't need much space as a vehicle goes, so this is perfect, but if you have a larger family or like to haul lots of items around this is not the SUV for you. The windshield wipers that came with the Trax were horrible so I have to change those out right away. I purchased this SUV in February 2017 (so just a few months ago) and already I've had to take it in for repairs. The two plastic molding strips on the roof started to come off (going down the highway with those flapping around isn't fun), the pins in the back to raise/lower the cargo cover went missing, the breaks in the cold/early morning hours are very sensitive at first. The other thing to note is the cabin pressure when closing the back passenger doors. If the front door/doors or a window is open, the back doors will close with ease...but should all the doors and windows be closed, if you open the back doors and close it, you will need to slam the door hard in order for it to close all the way. I was first told that it was because the doors didn't fit right, then I was told it was because of the cabin pressure and there is no way of fixing that issue, so you will have to learn to slam the door hard to get it closed. Bluetooth is iffy! I have an iPhone 7 and it always connects/reconnects my iPhone while in the car. I’m not sure why it doesn’t hole a Bluetooth connection.
FWD Trax 2017
C .Harris,12/28/2017
LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I think it's bullied in reviews, I bought a 2017 Trax new $22000. Marked down to $17000. I have clutchless manual shift /automatic trans, with android auto i get maps nav, no need for on star, voice command on everything, phone system is great, seats are comphy, driver seat raises higher, traction is awesome and FWD is tremendous in all weather, don't need AND, which makes my overall average mpg at 70mph around 37, 14 gal tank only takes $30. To fill and I average 420 miles to a tank,( that's Enid Oklahoma to Dallas tx) one tank. Only bad things I have to say is the LS has no cruise and rear vis. Is tight, but night time his. With standard headlights is awesome, and you sit above dash , the transmission that gets dogged is really quite good, it's not designed to be punched, normal take off is great and turbo kicks in well, it is comparable in takeoff to my Honda sport bike, quick and steady, I left the stoplight in perfect time with a 2017 camero
2017 Trax, reminds me of my Chevy Tracker
northwoods711,12/18/2017
LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This is a great little SUV, good for commuting and saving gas. The stereo is a fun update from my 2011 Cruze, as well as the transmission being much more responsive and better shifting. It's still a 4 cylinder engine, not a race car, so the acceleration is what it is. I like the interior design of the LT, having test driven the LS, I much prefer the LT. The interior package overall is nice, heated mirrors, tinted rear windows, reverse camera, projection headlights. It's a nice step up from the Cruze I had without sacrificing the gas mileage, and has about the same interior room (including the rear instead of a trunk). I added the cross rails, and a cargo bag, and that is something that I could not do with the Cruze. It's quiet on the road, and I have not had any issues with performance or otherwise. The dealership I purchased from is on top of everything, and makes sure that I keep up with maintenance as needed.
2017 Trax
Mylene G,10/12/2017
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I bought a brand new 2017 Trax 5 weeks ago. It has 15 miles on it when I drive it out of the car lot. About 2 weeks ago the engine light came on. I took it to the service center and I was told the vent valve was defective so they had to replace it. Ok not happy about it but ok it was fixed. However 4 days later the engine light came on again so I took it back to the service center. This time I was told it's a canister failure. WHAT THE HELL!!!! This is supposed to be brand new and we are replacing parts already. I haven't even received my license plates yet and I'm already at the service center every week. Not very happy at all. It does have cool features and I like the interior. They told me it is "safe to drive" while waiting for the part needed to get it fixed this time.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Trax

Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax is offered in the following submodels: Trax SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax LS is priced between $10,850 and$17,500 with odometer readings between 7978 and92835 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT is priced between $10,995 and$18,995 with odometer readings between 1328 and85645 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax Premier is priced between $17,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 42956 and46469 miles.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Traxes are available in my area?

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chevrolet Trax?

Research Similar Vehicles