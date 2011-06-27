  1. Home
2018 Chevrolet Trax Review

Pros & Cons

  • Offers appealing passenger space for its size
  • Plenty of features for the price
  • Ride quality is choppy on the freeway
  • Slow acceleration from the underpowered engine
  • Less cargo space than some rivals
  • Fuel economy falls short of the class
Which Trax does Edmunds recommend?

We think the LT trim is the best deal. Among other things, it features LED daytime running lights, cruise control and rails for roof-mounted luggage racks. Consider adding the Driver Confidence package (which requires the LT Convenience package); for a reasonable price, you get extra safety technology and some interior trim upgrades. Also consider sticking with front-wheel drive unless you frequently drive in wet or snowy conditions. Otherwise, the added weight of all-wheel drive further slows the Trax's already pokey acceleration.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The Chevrolet Trax originally debuted in the United States for the 2015 model year. At the time, we noted that it was "an affordable suburban runabout that's easy to drive, easy to park and has up-to-date technology features" but followed that with "it's not quick, though, and its interior materials are far from best in class." Three years on, the 2018 Chevrolet Trax is still easy to drive, but Chevy has addressed only part of our concerns.

Last year, Chevy gave the Trax a face-lift both outside and in and added more technology, but the underlying mechanicals weren't changed. So in spite of the improvements, the 2018 Trax's ride quality, performance and fuel efficiency all lag behind the rest of the class. After all, the Trax's biggest competitors have all either been completely redesigned or introduced fresh in the intervening years.

Still, there's no denying the Trax is priced competitively and offers appealing features such as Chevy's MyLink infotainment system as standard equipment. The interior is smartly designed to take advantage of the available space, and the seats are comfortable. Visibility is also quite good. The Trax certainly has its strengths, but its weaknesses make it hard for us to recommend.

As such, more recent competitors bring a lot to the table and are worth a look. The sporty Mazda CX-3 provides an engaging driving experience, while the Honda HR-V is surprisingly roomy and versatile. Buyers looking for a little more ruggedness might try the Jeep Renegade or the go-anywhere Subaru Crosstrek, which also offers a comprehensive suite of driver aids and active safety features.

2018 Chevrolet Trax models

The 2018 Chevy Trax is available in three trim levels: LS, LT and Premier. The base LS trim has enough standard equipment not to feel stripped down, but the LT adds more practical features and has access to several options packages. The Premier trim not only gets interior upgrades, it also has added active safety features.

All three trims are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (138 hp, 148 ft-lb of torque). Also standard is a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. Front-wheel-drive models have front disc brakes and drum brakes in the rear, and all-wheel-drive models get disc brakes at all four corners.

The base Trax LS comes with 16-inch steel wheels (alloys if you upgrade to all-wheel drive), power-adjustable manual-folding side mirrors, keyless entry and a rearview camera. Inside you'll find a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, OnStar communications (with a 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotpsot), Chevy's MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system.

Moving up to the LT gets you roof rails, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, heated mirrors, remote vehicle start, cruise control and a storage drawer under the passenger seat. The infotainment system receives satellite radio, and a 110-volt outlet is added for the backseat area.

There are four major packages for the Trax LT. The LT Convenience package adds premium cloth upholstery (with simulated leather inserts), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, and a six-way power-adjustable driver seat. The Driver Confidence package includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. Opting for the Sun and Sound package gets you a six-speaker Bose stereo system and a sunroof.

New for the 2018 Trax LT is the Redline Edition, an appearance package that adds black body accents and 18-inch alloy wheels painted black with, surprise surprise, a red line around the circumference.

The top-tier Premier trim comes with all of the LT's packages (aside from the Redline Edition), as well as foglights, 18-inch wheels, full simulated leather upholstery and heated front seats. It also gets extra active safety features: forward collision alert and lane departure warning. The only options package for the Premier is the Midnight Edition, which, more surprises, comes with black paint and black interior and exterior trim pieces.

Driving

Braking performance is average for the class, and steering is precise if numb. Otherwise, the Trax falls behind the segment in terms of performance and handling. The small engine struggles to accelerate, and the tires protest in even moderate turns.

Comfort

Comfortable seats are the high point. Beyond that, the Trax's ride quality exhibits quite a bit of choppiness, and there's a fair amount of road noise. Some competitors offer better ride quality and a more pleasant driving experience.

Interior

A smart interior layout makes the most of the Trax's relatively small — but still competitive for the segment — interior space. Visibility is good, the controls are straightforward, and getting in and out is pretty easy.

Utility

Cargo volume is less than what some competitors offer, but the rear seats are easy to fold. The fold-flat front seat provides extra space for longer items. Maximum cargo space is 48.4 cubic feet.

Technology

Chevy's MyLink system is easy to learn, and combined with OnStar, provides a robust set of features. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, as is Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity. Only the Premier trim gets a full suite of active safety features, but some are available on the LT.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Trax.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Just bought and will update as time goes on
Shawn S,02/02/2018
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Look, I am a large guy and a family man. I fit behind the wheel easily and find the seats comfortable. Leg room in the back seat is tight, but hey... That's where my kids sit. I bought a compact SUV for goodness sake and I know it. To be fair, I just bought this car with 8 miles on it a few days ago and so have been "playing" in it. I am not sure what kind of acceleration people are looking for or why in God's name they think they need to get to 60mph in under 4 seconds. Go get a porche if that's your thing. So, here is my experience and opinion so far. Pros: for a SMALL SUV, this vehicle makes use of every inch. Like I said, I am a big guy, the seat belt fits fine, the seat doesn't hit pressure points that cause me to ache when driving 2+hrs. There is storage cubbies all over the interior, though I do not understand the space between the seats having 4 cup holders and then 2 more in the back seat arm rest. I wish instead of having the four up front, they would have done the two with a combined middle arm rest with storage bin inside that... but hey, you adjust! Tech inside is very nice. The info system is easy to connect to your phone. I have read previous people complaining about losing blue tooth connection, but my phone connects from 50 feet away and doesn't ever drop, to date. The sound system is crisp as is the mic for the calling aspect. The car handles like a dream. You are listening to a past pizza delivery guy. This little bugger has a tight turn radius (able to do a U turn in a 2 lane road without touching the curb). When starting from 0, I can get to 60 mph in under 7 seconds. So again, don't understand the complaining about power in this vehicle. At 60 MPH, I floored the gas and kicked the turbo enine in to hit 70 MPH in under another 3 seconds. Not bad if your looking to pass that semi. The AWD holds the road fine in snow and ice, as this Montana guy can atest. Storgae space? Again, if your trying to haul wood on a regular basis or have need of that pole vault pole all the time... why are you looking at a compact SUV? Get that hummer you had your eye on... There is ample head room for those over 6 ft, like myself. Plenty of room for groceries without folding the seats down. If you need to haul two large beasts, like my mastiff and lab/shep mix, they both fit comfortably with the seats folded down. It is also nice that the front passenger seat can fold as flat as the back seats for even more cargo space (so hey... you could haul some lengths of wood around). The controls for the heat/AC and defrost are easy to reach and super simple to use. I love how this SUV hugs the road... Years ago i used to own the Geo Tracker, and this little thing reminds me of it except not being so top heavy... and looking more stylish. Gee... wonder if the Trax is the upgraded Tracker... HMMM? The last myth I want to shut down is... road noise. This car has as much road noise as a RAV or CRV... I know as I have owned both. It is not as quiet as a Lexus or BMW, but hey... you are laying out $20k, not $40. Now for the Cons: The LS model does NOT come with cruise control. I can drive with my foot on the pedal comfortably for about 4hrs. So if you are going on a long haul? I suggest you upgrade to LT package. Visibility is good in this vehicle. If you want to know what rough rear visibility is, take a drive in a Rogue and do some backing maneuvers using that back window. The reason I am putting visibility in the negative is three fold: 1) I personally prefer having window tinting... but again I believe this is an LT feature; 2) The headlights feel weak to me. Again, as having delivered pizzas... these lights just are not bright enough on the stock to see numbers on mailboxes without driving right up on the mailbox (I will be replacing these very soon) 3: The windsheild wipers that come stock... they are just bad. I mean these are $10 blades, if that. They will remove water ok, probably for about a month... but snow or sleet... it takes a pass or two to clear it (another item that I will be replacing quickly). My average MPG is hitting at about 25, but remember, i live in the mountains and interstate travel has been done, but not serious... so for an AWD, this is not bad for in the city. I will update this in about 6 months. Update: So here I am with 5k miles on the car. A couple of issues have popped up that the dealership took care of without complaint: 1) one of the roof top weather strips came off in a car wash. Per the tech, this is common with the Trax and when repaired they use extra clips and bonding glue. No problem since. 2) The AC barely worked... this was not an issue with the car, but a failure at the plant. they put enough coolant in to test the system to ensure no leaks, then once the test was passed forgot to top off the unit. The car still handles great and is fun to drive. needs a little more storage space and oomph on take off.
This car saved my life
Lauren,04/22/2019
LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I was in an accident that ended up totalling my Trax, and I walked out of the car. Upset that my first real car was now in shambles in the middle of the road. The crumple zones worked. The engine leaked everything into the road and all the airbags went off but when the door opened and I talked about it, they couldn't believe I wasn hurt. Even before the accident, I got great gas mileage and had plenty of room for passengers and groceries. Now I wish I didn't have an accident testimonial.
Love My Chev Trax!
Amy O.,09/06/2018
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I love the size, comfort, affordability, high safety rating, and overall performance of my new Chev Trax! My previous car was a Chev Trax; I had an accident that totaled that car, but the airbags and seatbelts kept me safe so I had no internal injuries (just bruises from the belts). I felt it kept me from sustaining more injuries.
Great Car
Farook Golam,01/06/2019
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I bought the Trax in last October , 4000 miles added already, getting 27.5 miles city/highway combined.. so far great performance.
See all 20 reviews of the 2018 Chevrolet Trax
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Trax models:

Side Blind Zone Alert
Warns the driver if a lane change might result in a collision with another vehicle.
Forward Collision Alert
Lets the driver know to apply the brakes to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front.
Lane Departure Warning
Sounds an alert if the driver drifts out of the lane without activating a turn signal.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Chevrolet Trax

Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax is offered in the following submodels: Trax SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

