Used 2016 FIAT 500 for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 FIAT 500 Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Sport

    27,803 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $2,057 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Pop in Gray
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Pop

    38,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $1,564 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Pop in Dark Red
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Pop

    8,897 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Abarth in Black
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Abarth

    78,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,357

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Sport in Gray
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Sport

    22,598 miles
    Good Deal

    $10,787

    $669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Sport in White
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Sport

    20,003 miles

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Sport in Silver
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Sport

    29,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Easy in Black
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Easy

    25,254 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Pop in Gray
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Pop

    12,603 miles

    $10,496

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Easy in Gray
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Easy

    25,772 miles

    $9,295

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Abarth in Black
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Abarth

    20,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Sport in White
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Sport

    22,888 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Sport in Gray
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Sport

    50,442 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,565

    $502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Pop in Black
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Pop

    48,996 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,994

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Easy in Black
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Easy

    37,051 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,967

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Easy in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Easy

    51,032 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Sport

    53,097 miles

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500 Abarth in Black
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 Abarth

    30,664 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,991

    Details

My angry little car
Brian Ach,04/04/2017
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
Here's the thing--there are a lot of cars with more room, better build quality, more cache, better reliability, and more room. There are cars that have way more updated electronics, navigation, etc. and are more functional in terms of rear seat space, ergonomics and the like. None of them will be more fun than this car. None of them will make you smile, laugh, look forward to driving them, talk to people about them, or write a review. The Abarth (mine is a 2016 automatic in yellow) puts fun first and functionality second, but don't take that to mean it's a toy or not a good everyday car. The automatic is a hoot (I own three other stick shift cars including a Porsche 911 in NYC) and blips the throttle with a roarty exhaust backfire when you get on the brakes. It pulls hard in point-and-squirt traffic when in "Sport" mode (the only mode you should be in) and hugs off-ramps like velcro to wool. It's fun. No one looks twice at your Mini Cooper S or your GTI. I catch people looking at this yellow bee all the time. The amazing thing is how good the ride is. Short wheelbase and stiff springs don't add up to comfort, but on the highway and terrible pavement, those dual-mode shocks work their magic and it is amazing. Seriously. Front seat space is good, visibility is great (a by-product of the high seating position) and when you fold the rear seats down (or delete them) it's like the world's smallest SUV. It's as much car as you want, but no more car than you need 94% of the time. Can humans fit in the back? Better than you think...but it's tight. Can I park anywhere? Yes. Do what I did--find a used one with less than 5K miles on it, with a full factory warranty, let someone else take the depreciation hit, and drive off into the sunset. Does the exhaust sound better than a Ferrari? Yes. Is it fast? Not really, no. Does it know it? No. It's like the chihuahua who thinks it's a Pit Bull, but it's tongue-in-cheek. It's fun. It's probably just what you need.
