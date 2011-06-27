  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Monte Carlo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/493 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Length197.9 in.
Width72.3 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Regal Blue Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Dark Jade Green Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
