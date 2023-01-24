2024 Toyota Tacoma Patent Images Leak Onto the Internet

The Brazilian patent office just spoiled what would have been Toyota's biggest surprise in a while. The office recently published renderings of the new Tacoma, apparently from a patient filing that was first found by Motor1. Perhaps not surprisingly, the truck looks a lot like a smaller version of the current Tundra. It's also nearly indiscernible from the Toyota EV pickup the brand teased at the end of 2021. While we can't know for sure that this is the Tacoma the American market is getting, we're certainly looking at a next-generation Toyota pickup, and we wouldn't be surprised if the Tacoma looked exactly like this.

We expect the new 2024 Tacoma to make its official debut in 2023, and it will bring with it some much-needed upgrades. It will likely be built on the TNGA-F truck platform, the same structure that's used in the new Tundra and Sequoia. For a better idea of what else to expect on the inside, just look at the Tundra. Its new tech features — such as its new infotainment system — will likely trickle down to the Tacoma. The Tacoma will also likely feature a similar trim lineup as the Tundra, starting with an SR model and moving all the way up to the rugged TRD Pro.

Just like the Tundra, which switched from a V8 engine to a turbocharged V6 (as well as an optional hybrid model), we expect the Tacoma to downsize and move to forced induction. The Tacoma will likely feature a turbocharged four-cylinder, likely the one found in the current Lexus NX and RX. Those cars make 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, and we wouldn't be surprised if the Tacoma ended up with similar power figures. The Tacoma might also adopt the 10-speed automatic transmission that's used in the Tundra.

There may be a hybrid option as well, and while we don't think it will be the same twin-turbo V6 used in the Tundra, we wouldn't be surprised to see a system that mirrors what we've seen in some Lexus SUVs. Currently, the Lexus RX has a multitude of powertrain options, and the hybrid makes a maximum of 366 horsepower. If that system does make its way into the Tacoma, expect it to be close in power to the Lexus NX and RX.

As for pricing and other information, we'll have to wait until Toyota reveals full information on the new Tacoma. For now, you can expect little morsels to start coming from the Japanese automaker in the near future. Check back here for all the updates on the 2024 Tacoma as we get them.