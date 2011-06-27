I've never spent more than $18k for a new car so this was a real splurge for me, but I am totally in love with this 2012 Avalanche! We raise and show rabbits and I got it to take our rabbits and equipment to the shows. It has not disappointed me. It's easy to drop the back seat and midgate and I have LOTS of room to put rabbit cages, grooming table, etc..., and the best part is that I can keep the rabbits cool or warm, as needed, because the bed cover keeps the elements out. The ride is very nice, not at all like a truck. The only thing I'm on the fence about is the AFM (active fuel management) system. If I have to press on the gas there tends to be a slight lag before it accelerates. Update 2016 - still love my Avy! Gas mileage has gone down a little and I wish the A/C blew a little stronger but overall I'd buy it again if I could. I keep getting offers to sell, but there is nothing else out there with the same features to replace it with so I'll keep it as long as I possibly can. Update 2019- I still have it, now at 115k miles. Still love it but facing the reality that it may be time to get a new truck. It’s been very dependable with no major work needed. Was hoping Chevy would bring the Avy back so I could get another one. Final Update 2020- sold the Avy 3 months ago at 117k miles. Hated too, but needed a lower mileage car now that I’m retired. Got a good price for it (it’s in demand!) and the dealer resold it within within 2 months. My next review will be on a New Ford Ranger.

