Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,954
|$20,019
|$22,423
|Clean
|$16,079
|$18,977
|$21,224
|Average
|$14,329
|$16,891
|$18,826
|Rough
|$12,578
|$14,806
|$16,428
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,432
|$17,153
|$19,283
|Clean
|$13,687
|$16,260
|$18,252
|Average
|$12,197
|$14,473
|$16,189
|Rough
|$10,708
|$12,686
|$14,127
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,885
|$18,576
|$20,690
|Clean
|$15,065
|$17,609
|$19,584
|Average
|$13,425
|$15,673
|$17,371
|Rough
|$11,785
|$13,738
|$15,159
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,176
|$20,962
|$23,157
|Clean
|$17,238
|$19,870
|$21,918
|Average
|$15,361
|$17,686
|$19,442
|Rough
|$13,485
|$15,503
|$16,965
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,696
|$15,317
|$17,364
|Clean
|$12,041
|$14,519
|$16,435
|Average
|$10,730
|$12,923
|$14,578
|Rough
|$9,420
|$11,328
|$12,721
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,076
|$15,612
|$17,597
|Clean
|$12,401
|$14,799
|$16,656
|Average
|$11,051
|$13,173
|$14,774
|Rough
|$9,702
|$11,546
|$12,892