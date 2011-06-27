Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche Consumer Reviews

My 2012 Avalanche Purchase John , 06/13/2016 LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful This is my forth Avalanche. the first one i ordered after seeing her at an Auto Show here in Atlanta. traded her for a 2003 Orange one and traded her for a black Z66 that i keep for 11 plus years. I put over 305000 mile on her and loved every moment but i was due for an upgrade. So i looked at a number of different types of vehicles. I even test drove a Tesla which i loved but could not afford and was not suited for my type of driving. I found my 2012 at the Dealer (Day's Chevrolet) where I purchased all of my other Avalanches. She belonged to the Finance manager with 45000 miles on her. I knew it was well maintained and looked as if she was brand new. This 2012 is the best of all the Avalanches I've owned. Ride, transmission, fit and finish all better. Hope this helps, I'm very disappointed the Chevy stopped production, is was not done because people did not love the Truck it was Government . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this thing! majorv , 04/21/2013 LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 21 of 31 people found this review helpful I've never spent more than $18k for a new car so this was a real splurge for me, but I am totally in love with this 2012 Avalanche! We raise and show rabbits and I got it to take our rabbits and equipment to the shows. It has not disappointed me. It's easy to drop the back seat and midgate and I have LOTS of room to put rabbit cages, grooming table, etc..., and the best part is that I can keep the rabbits cool or warm, as needed, because the bed cover keeps the elements out. The ride is very nice, not at all like a truck. The only thing I'm on the fence about is the AFM (active fuel management) system. If I have to press on the gas there tends to be a slight lag before it accelerates. Update 2016 - still love my Avy! Gas mileage has gone down a little and I wish the A/C blew a little stronger but overall I'd buy it again if I could. I keep getting offers to sell, but there is nothing else out there with the same features to replace it with so I'll keep it as long as I possibly can. Update 2019- I still have it, now at 115k miles. Still love it but facing the reality that it may be time to get a new truck. It’s been very dependable with no major work needed. Was hoping Chevy would bring the Avy back so I could get another one. Final Update 2020- sold the Avy 3 months ago at 117k miles. Hated too, but needed a lower mileage car now that I’m retired. Got a good price for it (it’s in demand!) and the dealer resold it within within 2 months. My next review will be on a New Ford Ranger. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Frito Frito , 12/04/2017 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I had a 2008 Avalanche LTZ 4x4 and wanted to get one more before they quit making them which is a shame.. Loved it and then went to the 2012 Avalanche LTZ 4x4 which is great looking truck. Always get compliments on it. I had a leveling kit put on the front. Negative is that the dash cracks on all of them!! Complete defect on Chevys part.. Also needed to have the 6.2L option the 5.3 just isn't enough power to carry it. Overall I would buy another one with the extended warranty to cover the dash.. Report Abuse

My 3rd Avalance T Floyd , 05/15/2019 LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This was the most versatile pickup ever built. I have owned 3 of them from the 1st 2003 (wrecked-totaled), 2nd bought used 2008, 3rd 2012 brand new. I absolutely love the Avalanche. Once the miles get up on these trucks (over 150,000) you will experience engine and/or transmission issues. Gas mileage runs around 13-15 mpg. Great road truck. Can get over 500 miles on one (premium) fill up. I just sold my 2012 Avalanche with 178,000 due to engine issues. Best truck I have ever owned. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse