Here's Why the Slate Truck Only Costs $25K

The Slate Truck is going to start at $24,950 (before an unknown destination charge is applied), and that makes it one of the cheapest cars in the country, EV or otherwise. But EVs are generally quite expensive, almost always more than their gas-powered counterparts. So how did Slate do it? After taking our first ride in the truck, we spoke to some of the company's key players to find out.

When Slate first introduced its truck, we were told there would be two battery packs. But now, there's just one lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) pack that powers the truck's single 181-horsepower electric motor.

"We just recognized we had an opportunity to move to an LFP with a little bit more energy, and were able to get that 205 miles of range that all we all honestly wanted," said Eric Keipper, Slate's head of engineering. A single battery pack makes sourcing parts and assembling the car a simpler job, which reduces complexity — and costs.