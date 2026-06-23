The 2027 Slate Truck Costs $24,950 and Has 205 Miles of Range. Here's What It's Like on the Road

The Slate's finer details come into focus

In addition to the price, Slate announced that there will be just one battery pack — there used to be two, but in the name of simplification and keeping costs down, that's no longer the case. The 64-kWh pack sends power to a single 181-horsepower electric motor at the rear axle. Slate estimates that its little pickup will get 205 miles of range, but an official EPA rating is still a few months away.

With the Telsa-style NACS charging port out back, buyers will get access to the Supercharger network, and the Slate's peak charge rate is 120 kW. At a Level 3 DC fast charger, the Slate will be able to juice up its battery from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes. On a Level 2 charger — like the one you can install at home — Slate says you can get a full charge in just 4 hours.

The last key piece of info — at least for truck users who plan on using this as, well, a truck — are payload and towing numbers. Payload (how much you can haul in the bed) is rated at 1,550 pounds, which actually bests the subcompact Ford Maverick (1,500 pounds). Max towing is 2,000 pounds for the Slate. For comparison, the Maverick is rated to tow 2,000 pounds out of the box, but you can option a tow package that ups that number to 4,000 pounds.