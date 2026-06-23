- What's new: The Slate Truck has an official price: $24,950. We also know the final specs for its estimated range, charging capabilities and more.
- Why it matters: The Slate will be one of the cheapest cars — EV or otherwise — when it goes on sale later this year.
- Edmunds says: While a bare-bones truck like this won't be for everyone, it no longer feels like a pie-in-the-sky dream. Slate comes across like it's the real deal.
The 2027 Slate Truck Costs $24,950 and Has 205 Miles of Range. Here's What It's Like on the Road
Slate's EV trucklet no longer feels like a fever dream, and that's a good thing
When Slate dropped its bare-bones Truck last year, there were plenty of unanswered questions. The biggest one was the price — something we worried would be affected by the federal EV tax incentive ending last September. But alas, we now know the big specs about Slate's little truck: 205 miles of range and a $24,950 price tag (excluding an unknown destination charge).
The Slate's finer details come into focus
In addition to the price, Slate announced that there will be just one battery pack — there used to be two, but in the name of simplification and keeping costs down, that's no longer the case. The 64-kWh pack sends power to a single 181-horsepower electric motor at the rear axle. Slate estimates that its little pickup will get 205 miles of range, but an official EPA rating is still a few months away.
With the Telsa-style NACS charging port out back, buyers will get access to the Supercharger network, and the Slate's peak charge rate is 120 kW. At a Level 3 DC fast charger, the Slate will be able to juice up its battery from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes. On a Level 2 charger — like the one you can install at home — Slate says you can get a full charge in just 4 hours.
The last key piece of info — at least for truck users who plan on using this as, well, a truck — are payload and towing numbers. Payload (how much you can haul in the bed) is rated at 1,550 pounds, which actually bests the subcompact Ford Maverick (1,500 pounds). Max towing is 2,000 pounds for the Slate. For comparison, the Maverick is rated to tow 2,000 pounds out of the box, but you can option a tow package that ups that number to 4,000 pounds.
Here's what the Slate is like on the road
I was at Slate's design studio in Los Angeles to take a look at the bare-bones Truck and some other, more customized variants. I was reminded that it's about 1 foot shorter than the Ford Maverick, a truck I've become pretty familiar with ever since we added one to our One-Year Test Fleet.
The Slate Truck is cute and has real charm in person. The panels are made of a glass-injected polypropylene composite (try saying that five times fast) and are super dent-resistant. But if you do find yourself in a fender bender, you can just buy a new panel, pop off a few screws and put a new one on. There's no paint matching to do and no body shop to fuss with. Most of the panels (except the doors) can be swapped out this way. I like that.
The Slate Truck looks and feels a lot more finished than the last time I saw one. The panel gaps outside are much tighter, the build quality is generally more solid, and it looks ready to hit the road. So that's what I did — from the passenger seat, anyway.
Would you be surprised to hear the Slate feels like a small truck on the road? It doesn't ride as firmly as a body-on-frame vehicle like a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma because it isn't. Slate's engineers initially considered that body style before quickly realizing it made more sense to integrate the battery pack into the body itself, ditching a traditional frame. The Slate isn't exactly plush, but it's compliant over bumps and stays relatively settled on LA's terribly maintained roads.
Even though 181 hp doesn't read like all that much on paper, Slate's engineers tell me the electric motor is tuned for low-end torque. That comes through pretty much immediately; you'll feel a deep shove into the seat when you mash the throttle. The Slate might have less power than a Volkswagen Golf GTI, but there is zero doubt in my mind that this electric truck is a heck of a lot quicker from 0 to 30 mph, and perhaps beyond. I can't wait to find out for sure at our test track.
The biggest takeaway is how airy the cabin feels when you're riding along. Even though it looks super small from the outside, the Slate's cabin has more than enough room for two large adults to sprawl out. The seating position is just right for both the driver and passenger, and there's plenty of head- and legroom for my 6-foot frame.
If there's one knock, it's the noise. Even at relatively low speed (around 45 mph), wind noise is obvious if not deafening — highway speeds will likely be worse. This could come down to the fact that I'm riding in what is still technically a prototype. Maybe Slate will tighten up those panel gaps and better insulate the cabin before it starts delivering trucks to customers.
Customization galore
Slate will offer tons of optional goodies that you may or may not want. Vinyl seat covers come in at $250 and zip on or off for easy cleaning. There are dozens of color options for interior trims. Slate will even let you spin the color wheel when it comes to a wrap (which has been specially designed to better bond with the car's plastic body). That means your Slate can be any color you want. The possibilities are limitless. It's like a Rolls-Royce.
Deliveries are slated (sorry) to begin at the end of this year. So if the Slate still catches your fancy, you might want to turn your reservation into an actual deposit. We'll have more on this super basic pickup once we get our hands on one for an extended period later this year. Stay tuned for when we put the Slate through the Edmunds EV Range Test, tell you what it's like to drive and much, much more.