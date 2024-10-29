- Meet the Kia Tasman, a new pickup truck that won't be coming to the U.S.
- Available in other countries, the Tasman has a range of bed configurations.
- It looks strange, but we're into it.
The Kia Tasman Pickup Truck Is Wild, but It Won't Come to the U.S.
Kia's rad new pickup truck goes on sale in other countries next year
The United States might be the land of pickup trucks, but here's one we won't be getting: the Kia Tasman. Unveiled Tuesday after a long tease, the Tasman looks just as wacky and wild as we expected, and it's available in several cab and bed configurations to suit the needs of buyers. The Tasman will go on sale around the globe next year.
Looks weird, but we dig it
The exterior design is obviously the Tasman's most polarizing attribute; we can't tell if we love it or hate it, but we definitely know we need to see more. The whole thing looks to have been designed with a ruler — no curves allowed. But this also gives the Tasman a purposeful look. Seriously, how cool is that base work truck on steelies?
Inside, the Tasman has the same tech suite found in U.S.-spec Kias like the EV9. That means there's a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 5-inch climate control display and another 12.3-inch central infotainment screen across the dash. The rear seats flip up, hiding bins that can be used for extra storage. And those upright dimensions certainly lend themselves to what we assume is excellent headroom.
Two engines and multiple bed configurations
Kia will offer the Tasman in X-Line and X-Pro trims, with either 17- or 18-inch wheels. There are four bed accessory configurations, too, with things like a sports bar and ladder rack, the latter (get it?) of which is compatible with rooftop tents.
The Tasman will be offered with a 2.5-liter gas or a 2.2-liter diesel four-cylinder engine. The former is paired exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the diesel can be had with a six-speed manual. Maximum payload capacity is 2,635 pounds, while towing tops out at 7,716 pounds. Not bad.
So why won't it come to America?
"At this time, Kia America has no plans to offer the Tasman in the U.S.," a spokesperson told Edmunds in a statement. "However, we are always studying the market and constantly evaluating our product portfolio to offer the right mix of vehicles to our customers."
The other big reason it might not come here? It's called the chicken tax — a 25% tariff on light trucks imported to the U.S. That would make the Tasman significantly more expensive than its American rivals. Cool as it is, in the hypercompetitive pickup truck market, every dollar counts.