The Kia Tasman Pickup Truck Is Wild, but It Won't Come to the U.S.

The United States might be the land of pickup trucks, but here's one we won't be getting: the Kia Tasman. Unveiled Tuesday after a long tease, the Tasman looks just as wacky and wild as we expected, and it's available in several cab and bed configurations to suit the needs of buyers. The Tasman will go on sale around the globe next year.

Looks weird, but we dig it

The exterior design is obviously the Tasman's most polarizing attribute; we can't tell if we love it or hate it, but we definitely know we need to see more. The whole thing looks to have been designed with a ruler — no curves allowed. But this also gives the Tasman a purposeful look. Seriously, how cool is that base work truck on steelies?