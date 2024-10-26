Our 2024 Ford Ranger's Rear Doors Don't Always Close

Is it possible you need to lift some weights?

Yes, almost certainly. I am a weak, pasty middle-aged man. As I looked at my flabby reflection in the Ranger's window, I certainly thought, "Am I the problem?" But I'm happy (I guess) to report that this is not solely a Jake problem. Let's hear from — *checks logbook* — a lot of other people.

"You have to slam everything in this truck," wrote director of editorial content Steven Ewing. "The doors require a slam — otherwise the truck thinks they're open — and if you fold the rear seatbacks down, you have to really slam them to get them to latch back to the wall of the cabin. The seatbacks require such a hard slam that I was legit worried I'd break the truck."

Social media content strategist Ryan Greger concurred: "The doors are strangely difficult to close all the way — you really have to pull hard to get them to latch properly. A deal-breaker, no, but a bit annoying on a daily basis."

Director of written content Brent Romans added further backup: "I agree with my co-workers that one needs to use an unusually firm push or tug to fully close our Ranger's doors. Otherwise, they end up slightly ajar and the truck gives you a warning in the instrument panel. The question is whether it's a flaw specific to our truck or if every Ranger is like this. Without a dealer visit, it's hard to say."