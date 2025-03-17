- The 2027 Chevy Silverado is well into its testing regimen.
- Our spy photographers caught it in the wild, with a peek into its interior.
- Here's everything you need to know about the next Silverado.
The 2027 Chevy Silverado Will Be a Big Step Forward for GM's Trucks
Here's everything we know about GM's next-generation pickups
While a year seems like a long time to us, for car designers and engineers that might as well be tomorrow. That's why GM is already testing the next-generation, 2027 Chevy Silverado. Our spy photographers caught some prototypes in the wild, and we're going to tell you everything we know about the upcoming pickup.
The truck is still well covered up, but what we can glean from this camouflaged test mule is that the overall design will be cleaner and a little boxier than before. It also appears to have a slightly taller shoulder line, giving the whole thing a more upright stance. Lastly, this model rides on new-look 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, and there appears some underbody protection (so we might be looking at the future Z71 off-road pack version of the next Silverado).
Will the 2027 Silverado have a V8?
While downsizing, hybridization, and completely electric powertrains are the main focus of automakers, the next Silverado will keep its V8s. Upgraded versions of both the 5.3-liter V8 (355 hp, 383 lb-ft) and the 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft) will both be available on the 2027 pickup. GM has said that the improvements to its small-block V8s will bring lower emissions and fuel economy improvements of around 6%. For reference, both V8s get an EPA-estimated 17 mpg combined, so while not huge on paper, the extra mpg will add up over time.
We also expect improvements to the other two engines found in Chevy's pickup. The 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder (310 hp, 430 lb-ft) and the 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder diesel (305 hp, 495 lb-ft) will likely see similar improvements. That said, GM hasn't publicly said anything about engines beyond its next-generation small-block, so exactly what those improvements are remains under wraps.
Interior improvements galore
While the current Silverado's interior isn't a bad place to spend some time, Chevy clearly has big plans for the next generation of its pickup — and it's getting some help from Cadillac. The spy shots we have here reveal a new dashboard design with a huge screen that starts at the driver's side front pillar and arcs across the dash and ends near the passenger compartment. This is very likely the same 33-inch display that's currently found in Cadillac models like the CT5, Optiq and Lyriq. We can also see that it will be compatible with Super Cruise (as the current truck is).
Expect a new look and feel to the current Silverado on the inside. The sharper screen will do much to differentiate the new generation, but we also expect the cabin to get a whole new control layout, with higher-quality switchgear than what's in the current truck. Hopefully Chevy also adds more comfortable seats, as they're not exactly a highlight in the current pickup.
The bones of the new Silverado will essentially be a heavily revised version of the chassis that currently underpins the pickup. Look closely and you can see a revised position of the rear shock absorber mounting point — while this sounds like useless minutia, the Silverado's ride quality has been one of this generation's biggest weak points. Refining that part of the Silverado isn't just a nice-to-have, but a must for Chevy (and GMC) because it has a lot of catching up to do with the class-leading F-150.
When will the new Silverado come out?
The new Silverado is slated to come to market for the 2027 model year, which means we'll get a full launch of the truck in the spring of next year. Early models will likely go on sale in the fall of 2026, beating the recently delayed next-generation F-150 to market.