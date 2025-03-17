The 2027 Chevy Silverado Will Be a Big Step Forward for GM's Trucks

While a year seems like a long time to us, for car designers and engineers that might as well be tomorrow. That's why GM is already testing the next-generation, 2027 Chevy Silverado. Our spy photographers caught some prototypes in the wild, and we're going to tell you everything we know about the upcoming pickup.

The truck is still well covered up, but what we can glean from this camouflaged test mule is that the overall design will be cleaner and a little boxier than before. It also appears to have a slightly taller shoulder line, giving the whole thing a more upright stance. Lastly, this model rides on new-look 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, and there appears some underbody protection (so we might be looking at the future Z71 off-road pack version of the next Silverado).