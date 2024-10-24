Scout Terra Pickup Truck Concept First Look: Back to the Future

Scout Terra: All the details

The Terra is a body-on-frame truck that doesn't share its underpinnings with other Volkswagen products (Scout is part of the larger VW Group, remember). Scout plans to offer the truck as an EV with approximately 350 miles of range. But perhaps a pleasant surprise to those not completely sold on the all-electric movement, the Terra will have an optional gas-powered generator on board to add juice to the battery as needed. When equipped, the SUV should travel more than 500 miles.

The idea of a range extender is not new, but it does represent a shift in thought also embraced by vehicles like the upcoming Ram 1500 Ramcharger. Though the execution is different in the Scout Terra, the idea is the same: Solve the range anxiety for those who want to drive off the beaten path or on frequent long journeys. For truck buyers especially, having a range-extender option might not be such a bad move.

Powertrain specifics are few and far between at this point, but we know that a dual-motor setup will be available with up to 1,000 lb-ft of torque on tap. The Terra should be able to accelerate to 60 mph in as quick as 3.5 seconds, according to Scout, and it will use 800-volt electric architecture with the Tesla NACS port as standard, allowing charging speeds up to 350 kilowatts.

Scout says that the Terra can handle up to 2,000 pounds of payload and 10,000 pounds when towing. The former is better than a Rivian, but the towing figure lags behind the R1T and other trucks like the Chevy Silverado EV.

Scout engineered the Terra to get down and dirty with hardware that is competitive with gas-powered trucks on sale today. It has solid rear-axle construction with a front sway-bar disconnect and two mechanical locking differentials. Scout says the Traveler has 1 foot of ground clearance and can ford through 3 feet of water.