- Scout Motors debuted two new concept vehicles that it hopes to build in 2027: the Terra truck and Traveler SUV.
- The Terra is an electric truck with 350 miles of projected range, though it also has a range-extender option that'll increase its range to 500 miles.
- The Terra is expected to cost less than $60,000 when it goes on sale in 2027 or 2028.
Scout Terra Pickup Truck Concept First Look: Back to the Future
A truck brand from the past paves a new way forward to the future
Scout Motors, the same company that produced trucks over 40 years ago, debuted a new electric truck today. It's called the Scout Terra, and while it's technically still a concept, this is a very close to production-ready look at what the company hopes to put on the road as soon as 2027. While the Terra has some definite similarities to other EV pickups, it also has a distinct personality of its own.
Scout also debuted an electric SUV concept, the Traveler, this week; you can get all the details on that vehicle here.
Scout Terra: All the details
The Terra is a body-on-frame truck that doesn't share its underpinnings with other Volkswagen products (Scout is part of the larger VW Group, remember). Scout plans to offer the truck as an EV with approximately 350 miles of range. But perhaps a pleasant surprise to those not completely sold on the all-electric movement, the Terra will have an optional gas-powered generator on board to add juice to the battery as needed. When equipped, the SUV should travel more than 500 miles.
The idea of a range extender is not new, but it does represent a shift in thought also embraced by vehicles like the upcoming Ram 1500 Ramcharger. Though the execution is different in the Scout Terra, the idea is the same: Solve the range anxiety for those who want to drive off the beaten path or on frequent long journeys. For truck buyers especially, having a range-extender option might not be such a bad move.
Powertrain specifics are few and far between at this point, but we know that a dual-motor setup will be available with up to 1,000 lb-ft of torque on tap. The Terra should be able to accelerate to 60 mph in as quick as 3.5 seconds, according to Scout, and it will use 800-volt electric architecture with the Tesla NACS port as standard, allowing charging speeds up to 350 kilowatts.
Scout says that the Terra can handle up to 2,000 pounds of payload and 10,000 pounds when towing. The former is better than a Rivian, but the towing figure lags behind the R1T and other trucks like the Chevy Silverado EV.
Scout engineered the Terra to get down and dirty with hardware that is competitive with gas-powered trucks on sale today. It has solid rear-axle construction with a front sway-bar disconnect and two mechanical locking differentials. Scout says the Traveler has 1 foot of ground clearance and can ford through 3 feet of water.
Pretty and practical
Soaking in the Terra's design, it's hard not to compare it to the same smooth aerodynamic curves of the Rivian R1T. Park them next to each other, and you could argue that they're closely related, but looking at the details makes the Scout seem unique.
Like the Rivian, the Scout has a frunk that can accommodate a few bags or be used as a cooler. The truck has a 5.5-foot bed, which is a foot longer than the R1T's. The truck also has two 120-volt outlets in addition to a 240-volt plug to power up tools and appliances.
The truck's face is strong and rectangular with horizontal LED daytime running lights and a black grille featuring a throwback offset Scout logo. There's also a massive skid plate that protrudes up into the fascia, reminding you of the truck's rugged desires. The tailgate has a neat-looking rectangular lighting element that features the same offset Scout logo. Overall it's a fun design with a fantastic use of past and future elements.
Maybe more striking than its clean exterior looks, the Terra's interior has a huge visual appeal. Considering the massive investment and influence from Volkswagen, we're super pleased to see that the Scout's interior looks completely its own. There are bold colors and fun textures everywhere, as well as real buttons and knobs.
Scout's infotainment is also distinctive from anything in the VW Group lineup. Volkswagen recently announced a partnership with Rivian focusing on software, but there's no mention of that in the Scout.
Truck of the future?
We've become accustomed to automakers announcing vehicles long before they hit the market, and the same looks to be the case with Scout Traveler. At this time, Scout is still referring to it as a concept vehicle, though one that is very close to its final form.
Scout Motors already broke ground on a new facility in South Carolina where it will build the Terra and its SUV sibling, the Traveler. Production is expected to kick off in 2027. That brings up a conundrum for Scout: The Terra's specs are competitive with today's best EV pickups, but in four years' time, things might be different.
Scout plans to use a direct-to-consumer sales channel, with buyers ordering the truck on a website and not having to go through a dealer. The Terra is expected to start around $60,000, though with government incentives, it could be even cheaper.