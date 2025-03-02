2025 Full-Size Trucks: What's New With F-150, Silverado, Tundra and More

This is everything you need to know about full-size trucks for the 2025 model year

2025 Ram 1500 RHO driving
  • Ram brings a face-lift and big mechanical changes to the 1500 in 2025.
  • Toyota discontinues the Tundra TRD Sport.
  • Chevy adds new colors and features to the Silverado 1500.

The full-size, or half-ton, truck is a staple of the American auto market — we love our trucks. Folks use them to haul cargo, pets, and people alike and expect to do it for a reasonable amount of money. The full-size truck segment is an incredibly competitive one as a result, and here you’ll find all the changes automakers have made to their full-size trucks to keep them in the mix for 2025.

2025 Ford F-150 trucks

2025 Ford F-150

Following a big update in 2024, the Ford F-150 carries over unchanged for 2025. The 2024 model year brought the introduction of an updated grille and headlights, but a majority of changes centered around the truck’s interior. The F-150 features a new fully digital gauge cluster and a 12-inch center touchscreen as standard. Ford also updated BlueCruise, the company’s hands-free driving software, to make it more useful in stop-and-go traffic.

Mechanically, the 2024 F-150 and its 2025 model-year counterpart benefit from a new base engine: Ford’s 325-horsepower 2.7-liter V6. The high-performance Raptor R model also got more power from its 5.2-liter V8, which now produces 720 horsepower, up from 700 hp. On the other end of the efficiency spectrum, Ford has reduced the price of its PowerBoost hybrid engine to match the 3.5L V6. Lastly, Ford added a new optional tailgate that opens in a few new ways to make loading cargo more convenient.

2025 Ram 1500

Ram has updated its full-size 1500 truck for 2025. The update was a doozy, consisting of a face-lift and big mechanical changes, the most notable of which was the discontinuation of the high-performance TRX and the Hemi V8 across the lineup. In its place, Ram now offers new twin-turbocharged inline-six powertrains offering up to 540 horsepower. Other powertrains are available in the form of the Ramcharger hybrid and Ram 1500 Rev electric truck, though we review each separately.

Aesthetically, changes consist of new lights, wheels and new body colors. Inside, Ram moved up to a 12-inch touchscreen with an available 14.5-inch unit, and a 10.3-inch passenger screen is on offer now. Finally, a new Tungsten trim takes the luxury offered by the 1500 to the next level with luxe updates like a 23-speaker Klipsch sound system, massaging seats and quilted leather upholstery.

2025 Toyota Tundra TRD Rally Package

2025 Toyota Tundra

2025 sees the discontinuation of the Toyota Tundra’s TRD Sport package. This was the rear-wheel-drive version of Toyota’s four-wheel-drive Tundra TRD Off-Road. Now, Toyota will offer the Tundra with a new TRD Rally appearance package. This package adds a red, orange and yellow color motif throughout, in reference to the Toyota Racing Division’s colorway. The colored motif continues inside on the seats and dash, too. Other changes include 18-inch TRD off-road wheels, Bilstein shocks and skid plates. Elsewhere in the Tundra lineup, Toyota adds standard eight-way power-adjustable front seats to Tundra SR5 models alongside an available power tailgate. Platinum and Capstone Tundras get new massaging seats.

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

GMC doesn’t change much about the Sierra 1500 going into 2025, though we’re expecting some changes soon. The truck’s last refresh was in 2022, and GMC could introduce some updates before a new generation of the truck debuts. In any case, 2025’s changes are minor, consisting only of new 22-inch wheels, standard cruise control for Pro trims, and a standard trailer brake controller for SLE trims and above. Finally, Super Cruise is now standard on the Denali Ultimate trim.

2025 Silverado 1500

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The new year brought with it new changes to the Silverado. Among them are two new color options: Cypress Gray and Riptide Blue Metallic. Colors aside, Silverado 1500 Work Truck models get standard cruise control. LT trims and above also have a newly standard trailer brake control. Meanwhile, ZR2s get a standard Bose audio system and standard front and rear park assist.

