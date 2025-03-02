2025 Full-Size Trucks: What's New With F-150, Silverado, Tundra and More

2025 Ford F-150

Following a big update in 2024, the Ford F-150 carries over unchanged for 2025. The 2024 model year brought the introduction of an updated grille and headlights, but a majority of changes centered around the truck’s interior. The F-150 features a new fully digital gauge cluster and a 12-inch center touchscreen as standard. Ford also updated BlueCruise, the company’s hands-free driving software, to make it more useful in stop-and-go traffic.

Mechanically, the 2024 F-150 and its 2025 model-year counterpart benefit from a new base engine: Ford’s 325-horsepower 2.7-liter V6. The high-performance Raptor R model also got more power from its 5.2-liter V8, which now produces 720 horsepower, up from 700 hp. On the other end of the efficiency spectrum, Ford has reduced the price of its PowerBoost hybrid engine to match the 3.5L V6. Lastly, Ford added a new optional tailgate that opens in a few new ways to make loading cargo more convenient.

2025 Ram 1500

Ram has updated its full-size 1500 truck for 2025. The update was a doozy, consisting of a face-lift and big mechanical changes, the most notable of which was the discontinuation of the high-performance TRX and the Hemi V8 across the lineup. In its place, Ram now offers new twin-turbocharged inline-six powertrains offering up to 540 horsepower. Other powertrains are available in the form of the Ramcharger hybrid and Ram 1500 Rev electric truck, though we review each separately.

Aesthetically, changes consist of new lights, wheels and new body colors. Inside, Ram moved up to a 12-inch touchscreen with an available 14.5-inch unit, and a 10.3-inch passenger screen is on offer now. Finally, a new Tungsten trim takes the luxury offered by the 1500 to the next level with luxe updates like a 23-speaker Klipsch sound system, massaging seats and quilted leather upholstery.