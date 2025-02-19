Report: Next-Generation Ford F-150 Delayed Until 2028

A new F-150 is about as sure a thing as death and taxes. Unfortunately, one of those three has reportedly been delayed and, no, it's not the one you were hoping for.

Crain's Detroit Business has reported the next generation of the Ford F-150 has been delayed until 2028. We originally expected the redesign of the F-150 to land for the 2027 model year. The reporting comes from sources within the F-150 parts supply chain, suggesting we won't see a new F-150 until the middle of 2028.

The delay will make this quite a long generation for the F-150. The 13th generation ran from 2015 to 2020. This generation of the pickup did get a sizable refresh in 2024, which should keep the truck from feeling too dated.

According to the report, Ford didn't specify a reason for the delay. Pushing new car launches back has become the norm, especially with EVs. But something like the F-150 — essentially Ford's bread and butter and one of the best-selling vehicles in the country for decades — commands reliably strong volumes. The delay may give Ford's rivals from General Motors and Stellantis time to catch up as Ford tries to juggle its plans for an F-150 Lightning successor and the evolution of its gas-powered pickups.

We bought a Ford F-150 Hybrid when the American automaker debuted the 14th generation of the pickup in 2021. It got a lot of use, piling up nearly 50,000 miles over our multi-year ownership. We enjoyed our time with that pickup, but we're eager to see what Ford has in store for its long-standing pickup's 15th generation.

But while it's disappointing we'll need to wait a few more years before we get to see a brand-new full-size pickup from Ford, we can take comfort in knowing the current generation is very, very good.