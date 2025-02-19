Report: Next-Generation Ford F-150 Delayed Until 2028

We had been expecting a redesign to arrive for the 2027 model year

2021 Ford F-150 Picture
  • written by
    edited by
  • The next-gen Ford F-150 has reportedly been delayed.
  • It was expected to debut in 2027.
  • But it's reportedly been pushed to mid-2028.

A new F-150 is about as sure a thing as death and taxes. Unfortunately, one of those three has reportedly been delayed and, no, it's not the one you were hoping for. 

Crain's Detroit Business has reported the next generation of the Ford F-150 has been delayed until 2028. We originally expected the redesign of the F-150 to land for the 2027 model year. The reporting comes from sources within the F-150 parts supply chain, suggesting we won't see a new F-150 until the middle of 2028. 

The delay will make this quite a long generation for the F-150. The 13th generation ran from 2015 to 2020. This generation of the pickup did get a sizable refresh in 2024, which should keep the truck from feeling too dated. 

According to the report, Ford didn't specify a reason for the delay. Pushing new car launches back has become the norm, especially with EVs. But something like the F-150 — essentially Ford's bread and butter and one of the best-selling vehicles in the country for decades — commands reliably strong volumes. The delay may give Ford's rivals from General Motors and Stellantis time to catch up as Ford tries to juggle its plans for an F-150 Lightning successor and the evolution of its gas-powered pickups. 

We bought a Ford F-150 Hybrid when the American automaker debuted the 14th generation of the pickup in 2021. It got a lot of use, piling up nearly 50,000 miles over our multi-year ownership. We enjoyed our time with that pickup, but we're eager to see what Ford has in store for its long-standing pickup's 15th generation.

But while it's disappointing we'll need to wait a few more years before we get to see a brand-new full-size pickup from Ford, we can take comfort in knowing the current generation is very, very good.

See 1167 2025 Ford F-150 vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
Jake Sundstromby

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

Nick Yekikianedited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top