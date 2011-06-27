Estimated values
1993 Cadillac DeVille Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$758
|$1,447
|$1,823
|Clean
|$675
|$1,292
|$1,628
|Average
|$509
|$983
|$1,239
|Rough
|$343
|$673
|$849
Estimated values
1993 Cadillac DeVille 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$767
|$1,307
|$1,604
|Clean
|$683
|$1,167
|$1,432
|Average
|$515
|$888
|$1,089
|Rough
|$347
|$608
|$747
Estimated values
1993 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$753
|$1,584
|$2,037
|Clean
|$671
|$1,415
|$1,819
|Average
|$506
|$1,076
|$1,384
|Rough
|$341
|$737
|$948