Used 2005 Cadillac CTS-V Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Get Rid of the Bimmer

Former M5 Owner, 01/28/2007
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

As a previous Porsche Boxster and BMW M5 owner I was skeptical about an American-made CADILLAC for myself (40-year old former European-make snob) to satisfy my craving for a family sedan and performance vehicle that didn't break my kid's college fund. It blew me away on the test drive. Its 400hp matched my M5 and shifting was a breeze. Its handling is excellent. I would recommend this car to any M5 owner who is looking for an alternative.

Racing Family

mamma24, 06/29/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Love our cts-v, 6 speed, 5.7, 4 door! Fun to drive, looks HOT and holds 3 kids in the backseat! Can't complain about the mpg, getting 22 when we drive easy! Always run 91 in it too! Wouldn't trade it, after 2 years, even with my 'cons' below! Tinted the windows in solar guard 5%. Exhaust is not loud enough for me. Putting flowmasters on soon. Always turns heads everywhere we go as it is!

Perfect Mix Between Business & Pleasure

Fast Businessman, 09/26/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought the CTS-V to replace my adolescent-looking '04 Mustang GT. The CTS-V provided me with the professional look my company demands, without sacrifacing road-bending HORSEPOWER! It runs circles around all those tiny foreign roadsters that the overweight VPs in my company squeeze into!

Sweet Driving Machine

runn'n hard, 06/25/2008
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have always had sports cars; usually European. This car is superior in all respects to the other cars I have owned. The car has outstanding overall performance in an austere yet functional ad attractive cockpit. To those who think the drink holders should be larger:buy a different car. I had the computer "custom blueprinted" and removed the 1-4th gear interlock in the computer program. The car runs well with Michelin Pilot Sport tires

over a year ownership (happy)

logun, 05/17/2012
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

bought my V with 49k on it in 2011. Performance is outstanding. It is F-A-S-T, saying that I don't abuse the car, but I have pushed the gas a few times. It corners well. The rear differential is crap. I cant say that enough. Huge fail point for GM. 2ndly the gear shift is crap as well. Designed after the BMW type shifter. It's vague & has a looong throw to it. Nothing like muscle car coupes of GM & Ford. Overall I do enjoy the car, it's definitely fun to drive & easy to pass folks. My suspension is nice & stiff, it will jar your kidneys on bumps. LOTS of power, sucks the gas if you lay into it. Decent mileage, City is aroud 16 mpg & hwy it's been up to 27mpg at 70 mph. 21mpg @ 85-90mph

