Used 2002 Buick LeSabre Custom Features & Specs

More about the 2002 LeSabre
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
trip computeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Front track62.3 in.
Length200 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3567 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height57 in.
EPA interior volume125.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.5 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ming Blue Metallic
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • White
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Black
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
