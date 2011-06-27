Estimated values
2002 Buick LeSabre Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,578
|$2,327
|$2,723
|Clean
|$1,399
|$2,068
|$2,423
|Average
|$1,042
|$1,550
|$1,824
|Rough
|$684
|$1,032
|$1,225
Estimated values
2002 Buick LeSabre Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,809
|$2,661
|$3,110
|Clean
|$1,604
|$2,365
|$2,768
|Average
|$1,194
|$1,772
|$2,084
|Rough
|$785
|$1,180
|$1,399