Used 2002 Buick LeSabre Consumer Reviews
My LeSabre Story
I got my LeSabre from a great-grandma who had stopped driving in 2012 and had put only 39,000 miles on it. Despite it's "fuddy duddy" image it has been a great car. Its very roomy, actually gets decent gas mileage on the highway (mid-upper 20's?) and makes for a good road tripping car. With the exception of one additional window that had to get fixed, and one that may stop working at some point, it has had no significant issues. Of course as the car aged normal wear and tear started costing me as things started needing to be replaced.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Greatest Car I Ever Owned
Buicks best year for overall safety, reliability, comfort and operating cost. Car now has 220,000 miles on it and still performs like new.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Two Months of Complete Satisfaction
I replaced a Buick Park Avenue with a Le Sabre Limited two months ago. Only option is 16 inch wheels. It's a couple of years newer design. Not one problem or complaint so far. Yesterday I drove 380 miles roundtrip to see a Spring Training Baseball Game. We were extremely comfortable cruising most of the time at 75 MPH. Only used 3/4 tank of gas (29.5 miles per gallon burning 87 octane gas). Very pleased to say the least!
Still In Love With My Buick
While I have never had a complaint with any General Motors vehicle owned by me in the past, without doubt my 2002 Buick LeSabre has been the most reliable automobile ever owned by me. I purchased it in February 2014 for $5,000 with approximately 86,000 miles on the odometer; and I now have approximately 223,000 miles showing on the odometer. In 27,000 miles this vehicle will exceed the "Quarter Million Mile" threshold. In January 2018 I needed to install a Jasper re-built transmission (181,000 miles on the odometer), but the engine runs as strong as ever without any need for overhaul. I change the engine oil/filter and rotate the tires every 3,000 miles. I change the spark plugs and wires very 100,000 miles. I use Valvoline's standard (10W-30) oil which is considerably less expensive than synthetic oil now required in modern vehicles; the engine has a cast iron block thereby alleviating need for the plastic "under motor protection" panel; and according to my records (which I religiously maintain) the four General Tires which were installed back in October 2014 now have approximately 120,000 miles use! I use regular grade "Top Tier" fuel and average 22 mpg. The acceleration is most acceptable; and while my wife's previous Volkswagen Jetta TDI and current Honda CR-V have better handling, I cannot say that the Buick's ability to tackle curves is any way unacceptable. Most importantly, the exterior of the car remains unblemished and without rust; the interior leather seats have not cracked or faded; and the dashboard controls and gauges remain easily visible and accessible. It is a proven work horse, and I can only hope (and reasonably expect) Buick is continuing the same quality in its current production models. I will not soon know, of course, since I have no plans to sell my 17 year old sedan.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My first car
The car has only broke down on me twice. Once because of the cheap plastic elbows. I replaced them with metal once. Second time because of intake manifold gasket, valve cover gasket (front) and tensioner pully. Cheap fixed thought but I love this car because in city I get 28.2 mpg.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the LeSabre
Related Used 2002 Buick LeSabre info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Buick Encore 2019
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore