Used 2015 BMW X5 M Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 X5 M
Overview
Starting MSRP
$98,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.6/425.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque553 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower567 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Executive Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
20" M Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tires (Non-Runflat)yes
Satin Aluminum Line Exterior Trimyes
Roof Rails in Satin Aluminumyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity76.7 cu.ft.
Length192.7 in.
Curb weight5260 lbs.
Gross weight6550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1170 lbs.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Donington Grey Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Long Beach Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone II Full Merino, premium leather
  • Mugello Red Full Merino, premium leather
  • Sonoma Beige Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone II Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Sonoma Beige Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Aragon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
325/30R Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
