Used 2013 BMW X5 M Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$21,290 - $27,375
First Date

doc417, 08/31/2012
19 of 66 people found this review helpful

I equate my new X5M to a first date with the homecoming queen. The desire was there from afar and now your at her front door. I know...corny analogy but since I just picked up my new carbon black X5 three days ago...we are just getting started. It was east to rate everything excellent because so far it is and I am too giddy to be on the date to spot anything I don't love about the vehicle. The Edmonds review says it all really. Over indulgent? Of course. Do I need 555 HP to haul groceries? Well I don't want the ice cream to melt between store and freezer do I? The new X5M for me is the ultimate driving machine.

