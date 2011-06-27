Used 2016 BMW M6 Consumer Reviews

Simply Spectacular Ramctjr , 07/11/2016 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After 8 months, the technical brilliance of the M6 continues to overwhelm. The vehicle design is stunning, top up or down, and the views from all sides always bring a smile and a thumbs up from onlookers. The 575 HP produces startling acceleration and the instant choice between automatic and paddle lets you control as much as you like, with the manual so much fun that you feel like a kid again. Engine sounds are thrilling. Brakes are simply awesome, and the very slight understeer from the RWD gives you the feeling of being in complete control at all times. Quality of all finishes is meticulous, and the sound system is symphony hall level. The M6 is simply state of the art, and the only downside is that there are so few roads where this sensational beauty can be driven to its full potential. Fantastic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Need for Speed Richard B. , 09/15/2015 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is a rocket on wheels. So fast, yet so refined. Smooooottthhhhh, almost too smooth. You step on it at 70 mph and hang on. The most powerful car I have ever driven. The scary part is how safe you feel at ultra high speeds. You feel like you are going 55 mph at 100 mph. The craftsmanship in the interior of this car is second to none. Beautiful carbon fiber and the heads up display is priceless when driving this beast. You don't want to text and drive with this monster. You could cover almost a mile in the seconds you use keying in "the quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog." This car comes alive at night when all the beautiful exterior and interior lighting packages show their stuff. It's simply a blend between power and art. I like the little things like the lighted door sills and the rear view camera that pops out from behind the BMW emblem on the top lip of the trunk lid. The best part about this exotic sports car is finding a place to service and if necessary repair this beauty. BMW dealerships exist in plentiful supply across the country. It's the closest thing I have ever experienced to being in world class video racing game. If you buy one of these, don't go nuts the first week. Allow yourself time to acclimate to this beast's personality. Unless you are an experienced race car driver, you need to hone your skills to match this car's capabilities. Have fun and be safe. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse