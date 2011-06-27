Used 2016 BMW M6 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.4/422.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|Torque
|502 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|552 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|Driver Assistance Plus
|yes
|Executive Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|16 total speakers
|yes
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|power driver seat easy entry
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|Head-up Display
|yes
|Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Color
|yes
|Smartphone Integration
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|Rear head room
|35.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|Delete Badge
|yes
|20" M Light Alloy Double Spoke Wheels Style 343M, Forged Black w/Performance Tires
|yes
|Satin Aluminum Line Exterior Trim
|yes
|M Carbon Ceramic Brakes
|yes
|20" M Light Alloy Wheels Style 343M
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|192.8 in.
|Curb weight
|4250 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5180 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|100.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|930 lbs.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Width
|74.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|295/35R19 99Z tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|19 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$113,400
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
