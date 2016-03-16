Used 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
39 listings
- 68,647 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$37,990$2,335 Below Market
- 30,824 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,850$1,929 Below Market
- 29,466 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$48,000
- 28,483 miles
$48,998
- 72,650 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,894
- 44,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,966
- 52,430 miles
$33,998
- 48,649 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$46,999
- 36,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,977
- 50,966 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$49,777
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$44,000
- 25,540 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$54,000$2,128 Below Market
- 62,109 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$41,825
- 65,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$40,887
- 30,938 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$48,900$1,178 Below Market
- 39,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$49,995$3,848 Below Market
- 19,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,588$1,341 Below Market
- 57,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$45,999$1,558 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the BMW M6 Gran Coupe
M6Pilot,03/16/2016
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
When I bought this car new, I should have known that it would be rare. It was extremely hard to find. Dealers wouldn't trade each other for one, they were allocated and I believe still are. The M6 Gran Coupe is a "Sexy Beast". It catches eyes where ever I go. Photos don't do this car justice. The curves, and the carbon fiber roof and rear diffuser, carbon fiber interior and engine exhaust sound that's fitting for an exotic autobahn burner. Combined make it a truly exotic 5 seater. After owning it for over 2-1/2 years, I've only seen one other one on the road, and I live in Southern California. I can't even say that about an exotic Ferrari, I've seen more of every new model car in a year, than I've seen of the M6 Gran Coupe. The car has been flawless too, only in the shop for a day, once a year for oil and fluid changes, that BMW covers. The only thing I've had to do is replace a front tire that I picked up a screw in the sidewall at about 10k miles. The fuel economy is incredible. I don't know what the EPA was doing when they tested this car, but I regularly get 25-27mpg on the hwy between LA and Vegas. I get about 17 around town, my combined is 21.5
