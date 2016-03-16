Used 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Silver
    used

    2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    68,647 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*
    Great Deal

    $37,990

    $2,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    30,824 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $45,850

    $1,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    29,466 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $48,000

    Details
  • 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in White
    used

    2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    28,483 miles

    $48,998

    Details
  • 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    72,650 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $39,894

    Details
  • 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Silver
    used

    2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    44,396 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $43,966

    Details
  • 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    52,430 miles

    $33,998

    Details
  • 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    48,649 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $46,999

    Details
  • 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    36,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,977

    Details
  • 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in White
    used

    2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    50,966 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $49,777

    Details
  • 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $44,000

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    25,540 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $54,000

    $2,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    62,109 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,825

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    65,409 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $40,887

    Details
  • 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    30,938 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $48,900

    $1,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    39,430 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $49,995

    $3,848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    19,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $56,588

    $1,341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in White
    used

    2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    57,364 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $45,999

    $1,558 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M6 Gran Coupe

Read recent reviews for the BMW M6 Gran Coupe
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Wow - What a Car!
M6Pilot,03/16/2016
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
When I bought this car new, I should have known that it would be rare. It was extremely hard to find. Dealers wouldn't trade each other for one, they were allocated and I believe still are. The M6 Gran Coupe is a "Sexy Beast". It catches eyes where ever I go. Photos don't do this car justice. The curves, and the carbon fiber roof and rear diffuser, carbon fiber interior and engine exhaust sound that's fitting for an exotic autobahn burner. Combined make it a truly exotic 5 seater. After owning it for over 2-1/2 years, I've only seen one other one on the road, and I live in Southern California. I can't even say that about an exotic Ferrari, I've seen more of every new model car in a year, than I've seen of the M6 Gran Coupe. The car has been flawless too, only in the shop for a day, once a year for oil and fluid changes, that BMW covers. The only thing I've had to do is replace a front tire that I picked up a screw in the sidewall at about 10k miles. The fuel economy is incredible. I don't know what the EPA was doing when they tested this car, but I regularly get 25-27mpg on the hwy between LA and Vegas. I get about 17 around town, my combined is 21.5
Report abuse
