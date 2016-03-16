Used 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

One look at this BMW M6 and you will just know, this is your ride. Yes, the odometer does read only 44,396 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this M6 is one really great deal. This BMW M6 has been smoke free since when it was new. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V engine under the hood. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. This BMW M6 comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this car has had only one owner. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. With amazing deals at Global Auto Outlet, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Washington.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBS6C9C52EDV73522

Stock: V73522

Certified Pre-Owned: No

