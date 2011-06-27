Estimated values
2015 BMW M6 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,248
|$39,625
|$45,134
|Clean
|$33,013
|$38,217
|$43,445
|Average
|$30,543
|$35,401
|$40,069
|Rough
|$28,073
|$32,585
|$36,692
Estimated values
2015 BMW M6 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,076
|$39,425
|$44,906
|Clean
|$32,847
|$38,024
|$43,226
|Average
|$30,390
|$35,223
|$39,867
|Rough
|$27,932
|$32,421
|$36,507